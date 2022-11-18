Read full article on original website
Related
wach.com
Sumter woman wanted on kidnapping charges after refusing to give child to legal guardian
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Sumter Woman will now face Kidnapping charges after deputies say she refused to return her child to their legal guardian. Sumter County deputies are looking for 29-year-old Jessica Peebles, who back in September, took her biological child away from their legal guardian, violating a family court order and visitation rights.
SLED: Man charged after making threats against public official
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a man on Tuesday for making threats.
wach.com
RCSD: Deputies searching for man involved in Cici's Pizza altercation
Richland County Deputies say they are looking to identify a man after police say he got into an altercation with a woman at a Village at Sandhill restaurant. Officials say the man injured a woman during an altercation over a parking lot spot at the Cici's Pizza on Fashion Drive.
WIS-TV
Autopsy shows Saluda County man found next to a pond was shot to death
SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - An autopsy reveals that a 22-year-old Saluda County man, whose body was found next to a pond over the weekend, was shot to death. A hunter discovered Ridge Spring native Zonnie Cyrus’ body on Hiland Farm Road in Monetta shortly after 11 A.M. Saturday. The...
Upstate man sentenced to prison after deputies find dog tortured
An Upstate man has been sentenced to prison after deputies found his dog tortured back in February in Union County.
abccolumbia.com
SLED: Columbia man arrested for threatening life of public official employee
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced the arrest of 19 year-old Michael Scott for Threatening the Life of a Public Official Employee and their family. Deputies say they responded to the Fairfield County Detention Center (FCDC) after several inmates did not want to return...
wach.com
Saluda County man's death ruled a homicide, autopsy reveals gunshot wounds
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A man is dead in Saluda County after a body was found near a pond off of Hi-Land Farm road Saturday morning. Officials identified the victim as 22 year old Zonnie Cyrus. An autopsy later revealed Tuesday morning Cyrus died from gun shot wounds.
WRDW-TV
Family pleads for justice after Saluda County slaying
SALUDA, S.C. - The suspicious death of a 22-year-old Saluda County man has been ruled a homicide, and his family is torn with heartache over it. The Saluda County Coroner’s Office said the autopsy Tuesday morning revealed that he died of a gunshot wound. A hunter discovered Zonnie Cyrus’...
CMPD: 4 arrested in connection with Charlotte father’s killing
CHARLOTTE — Four people are in custody facing various charges after a man was shot and killed in east Charlotte earlier this month. The shooting happened early in the morning on Nov. 6. Officers went to an area of Central Ave. near Kilborne Drive and found the victim with a gunshot wound. The victim’s family confirmed to our partners at Telemundo Charlotte that his name was Wilson Gutierrez.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating shooting in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting near Destiny Drive in Cherokee County. Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Muller confirmed that a shooting happened at around 3 p.m. in that area. Sheriff Mueller said no one is in custody at...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man headed to prison for what he did to his 5-month-old puppy, solicitor says
UNION, S.C. — **The details of this story are disturbing**. An Upstate man is headed to prison after authorities say he screwed his puppy's paws to the bathroom wall with a power drill. Tyler Austin Jerdo was charged in February in Union County with ill-treatment of animals, resisting arrest...
abccolumbia.com
Police searching for burglary suspect
Cayce, S.C. (WOLO)– The Cayce Police Department is looking for a suspect in a burglary at the Alight Apartment complex on October 26, 2022. According to an incident report around 5am the suspect, pictured in the sketch above, tried to enter an apartment through an open window. When the...
wach.com
Two charged in West Columbia shooting
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Two people have been charged after a shooting in West Columbia Monday morning, according to the West Columbia Police Department. Police say, at 10:39 a.m., West Columbia Police Officers received a ShotSpotter alert indicating 10 rounds were fired at the 1200 block of Holland Street.
WIS-TV
Death of Saluda County man whose body was found near pond ruled a homicide, family pleads for justice
SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - The suspicious death of a 22-year-old Saluda County man, whose body was found next to a pond over the weekend, has been ruled a homicide. According to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, a hunter discovered Zonnie Cyrus’ body on Hiland Farm Road in Monetta shortly after 11 A.M. Saturday.
wach.com
Elderly Woman dead, six injured after car crashes into Wendy's
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — An elderly woman is dead and several other people are hurt after a car crashed into a Wendy's restaurant on Sumter Highway in Bishopville Tuesday. According to the Lee County Coroner's Office, the victim was identified as 70-year-old Janie Kirkland. Officials said Kirkland was...
70-year-old woman killed when SUV crashes into Wendy's in Lee County
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Lee County deputies say one person is dead after a man in his 80s crashed through the front door of a Wendy's restaurant in Bishopville. Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon said the incident happened around noon Tuesday at the restaurant located at 1340 Sumter Highway. That's just off I-20 at the Pilot Travel Plaza.
wach.com
"Very disappointing": Kershaw County church targeted by thief
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A Kershaw County church was targeted by thieves during this time of giving. “Very disappointing, but I believe a thief is going to be a thief. It doesn’t matter who his target is,” said Dean Elliott, Pastor of Cassatt Baptist Church. Surveillance...
abccolumbia.com
Car crashes into Wendy’s, one killed, several injured
Lee Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Troopers with the Highway Patrol and the Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office are investigating after an elderly man drove his car into a Wendy’s. Sheriff Daniel Simon says it happened around 12:30 this afternoon on Sumter Hwy. According to Sheriff Simon one person was...
Sumter city, county employees pick up hundreds of bags of trash off the road
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter city and county employees are hoping to lead by example by picking up trash around the community during Wednesday's Stash the Trash. Wednesday, dozens of volunteers like Emily Banar picked up almost 200 bags of litter along the road. "This is a road I actually...
wach.com
'It tears me up': Neighbors react to deadly shooting in Columbia apartment complex
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – Some people who live in a Columbia apartment community tell WACH FOX News they are still on-edge tonight and are filled with grief after gunfire killed a woman. Columbia police say a 31-year-old woman was shot in the chest at the Stone Ridge Apartments Friday....
Comments / 3