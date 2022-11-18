United Sates Attorney Jacqueline Romero announced on November 23 that a North Carolina man was sentenced to six years and six months in prison and three years of supervised release for the robbery at gunpoint of five French Bulldogs from a Lancaster County Breeder in October 2020. The man will also have to pay $1,660 in restitution which was ordered by United States District Court Judge Edward Smith.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO