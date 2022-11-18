Read full article on original website
Related
local21news.com
Dauphin Co. proposes 2023 budget with no property tax increase
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The 2023 budget for Dauphin County was proposed by County Commissioners on Wednesday. The county is looking at spending $221.6 million for the next year. It does not include an increase in property tax rates. The county's millage rate is also staying at 6.88...
local21news.com
New factory in York turns recycled plastic to concrete
York, PA — Recycling plastic into construction materials. A new factory has opened its doors in York, able to give useless waste a second lease on life. “Very little plastic waste is being recovered and recycled,” said Ross Gibby, COO of CRDC Global. Despite the emergence of recycling...
local21news.com
No tax increase, no reduction in employee staffing proposed in Harrisburg 2023 budget
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The 2023 City of Harrisburg budget was presented to Council on Tuesday night and comes at a proposed cost of $110.6 million, officials say its smallest budget since 2019. Included in that sum is $74.9 million coming out of the city’s General Fund, and...
local21news.com
Capital Region Water customers will see rate increase in 2023
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Drink it up, although it might be a bitter pill to swallow for residents. Capital Region Water announcing rates will be increasing in the new year. Officials estimate about a 3 percent increase coming down the pipe. And while they understand money is tight,...
local21news.com
YCPRD receive large grant to expand building and upgrade communications tech
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — York County Regional Police Department was approved for $775,000 dollars of state funds within the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). The RACP funds are administered to projects surrounding economic, cultural, civic, recreational, or historic improvements. Serving parts of York County, Senator Kristin Philips-Hill said...
local21news.com
Volunteer responders will provide life-saving response as part of '4 Minute City' program
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One of the first cardiac arrests Nathan Harig ever responded to was his family friend’s father. “It’s one of those things that defines your life,” he told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York. Now the Assistant Chief of Administration at Cumberland...
local21news.com
Fire collapses roof in Penn Township, York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On November 22, a fire was reported in the 100 block of Quartz Ridge Road in Penn Township, York County, according to emergency dispatch. No injuries were reported by dispatch from the incident, however, the roof of the building did collapse due to fire.
local21news.com
Preliminary hearing for man in possession of body parts moved, officials say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The preliminary hearing for Jeremy Pauley, the man from Enola who was in possession of human body parts, has been moved to the beginning of the year, according to the office of Magisterial District Judge Michael Sanderson. On June 14, East Pennsboro Township Police had...
local21news.com
Five puppies stolen at gunpoint, man sentenced to six and a half years in prison
United Sates Attorney Jacqueline Romero announced on November 23 that a North Carolina man was sentenced to six years and six months in prison and three years of supervised release for the robbery at gunpoint of five French Bulldogs from a Lancaster County Breeder in October 2020. The man will also have to pay $1,660 in restitution which was ordered by United States District Court Judge Edward Smith.
local21news.com
Small business Saturday highlights importance of shopping small
York, PA — Let the madness begin with the holiday shopping season heating up. Small Business Saturday is an integral part of the kickoff. “It actually brings you a very happy feeling,” said Candace Combs with Small Business for America’s Future. Over the next five weeks, on...
local21news.com
New technology is helping law enforcement find "known wanderers" safely
Dover Township, York County — New technology is lending a hand to find missing at-risk people. Today, two York County law enforcement agencies trained for the inevitable. “You will be able to find your loved one,” said Northern York County Regional Police Chief Dave Lash. It’s a scene...
local21news.com
Many retailers say 'bah humbug' to opening on Thanksgiving Day
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Staffing shortages and mass resignations are forcing some of the biggest box stores to close their doors on Thanksgiving. Most retail stores will be closed for the third year in a row on Thanksgiving day, but most shoppers don’t feel scrooged at all and are grateful employees can spend the holiday with their loved ones.
local21news.com
Riley Williams found guilty on multiple charges for role in Jan.6 riot
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Riley Williams, a Harrisburg resident accused of directing the riot during the Jan. 6 insurrection, has been found guilt on six counts today. According to CBS reporter, Scott McFarlane, after a fourth partial day of deliberations, a verdict was reached on some of the counts against her.
local21news.com
New digs on the way for Northern Regional PD
Dover Township, York County — New digs are on the way for the Northern York County Regional Police Department. Fueled by a $4.5 million grant from the state, a new state-of-the-art facility is in the works. “It will be great for the community,” said Chief Dave Lash, Northern York...
local21news.com
Person from Berks County killed in Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Police are investigating whether a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, was a hate crime. Five people are dead and 25 others were left injured. The suspect was arrested after being subdued by patrons. One of those killed was a person originally from...
local21news.com
Columbia Borough approves 'Free Parking Saturdays' for the holiday season
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Want to spend the day in Columbia Borough but don't want to pay for parking? Well now you can!. The Columbia Borough Council has approved free parking on Saturdays from November 24 until December 31., according to the Columbia Borough Police Department. Check out all...
local21news.com
Attempted carjacking in Dauphin County, police investigating
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Dauphin County are investigating an attempted carjacking in Swatara Township. According to authorities, it happened just after 1:00 PM on Tuesday, November 22 in the area of Harrisburg Street and Hanshue Street. Police say the three suspects are described as Black males...
local21news.com
'This was not hazing:' Parents of Middletown victims speak, school cameras catch incidents
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHP) — Middletown is the oldest community in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, and high school football runs deep in it roots. But in 2022, the high school football team wouldn't take the field after disturbing sexualized hazing allegations led to the school district canceling the season. The Dauphin...
local21news.com
As food pantries see increased demand this holiday season, tech helping them meet the need
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the cost of an average Thanksgiving dinner has gone up 20% from last year. As a result, many food pantries are seeing an increase in demand for Thanksgiving turkeys and other seasonal food. For instance, the Catholic...
local21news.com
Time to double check your list, you may have already missed out on Black Friday deals
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — If you made your list and took the time to check it twice, some Black Friday deals may have already expired. Black Friday has long been a shopping staple but the one-day bargain event has turned into a months-long marathon. The shift has gradually gained momentum over the years, even giving stores like Target and Walmart the freedom to close their doors on Thanksgiving.
Comments / 0