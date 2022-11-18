ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
local21news.com

Dauphin Co. proposes 2023 budget with no property tax increase

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The 2023 budget for Dauphin County was proposed by County Commissioners on Wednesday. The county is looking at spending $221.6 million for the next year. It does not include an increase in property tax rates. The county's millage rate is also staying at 6.88...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

New factory in York turns recycled plastic to concrete

York, PA — Recycling plastic into construction materials. A new factory has opened its doors in York, able to give useless waste a second lease on life. “Very little plastic waste is being recovered and recycled,” said Ross Gibby, COO of CRDC Global. Despite the emergence of recycling...
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Capital Region Water customers will see rate increase in 2023

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Drink it up, although it might be a bitter pill to swallow for residents. Capital Region Water announcing rates will be increasing in the new year. Officials estimate about a 3 percent increase coming down the pipe. And while they understand money is tight,...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

YCPRD receive large grant to expand building and upgrade communications tech

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — York County Regional Police Department was approved for $775,000 dollars of state funds within the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). The RACP funds are administered to projects surrounding economic, cultural, civic, recreational, or historic improvements. Serving parts of York County, Senator Kristin Philips-Hill said...
local21news.com

Fire collapses roof in Penn Township, York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On November 22, a fire was reported in the 100 block of Quartz Ridge Road in Penn Township, York County, according to emergency dispatch. No injuries were reported by dispatch from the incident, however, the roof of the building did collapse due to fire.
local21news.com

Preliminary hearing for man in possession of body parts moved, officials say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The preliminary hearing for Jeremy Pauley, the man from Enola who was in possession of human body parts, has been moved to the beginning of the year, according to the office of Magisterial District Judge Michael Sanderson. On June 14, East Pennsboro Township Police had...
ENOLA, PA
local21news.com

Five puppies stolen at gunpoint, man sentenced to six and a half years in prison

United Sates Attorney Jacqueline Romero announced on November 23 that a North Carolina man was sentenced to six years and six months in prison and three years of supervised release for the robbery at gunpoint of five French Bulldogs from a Lancaster County Breeder in October 2020. The man will also have to pay $1,660 in restitution which was ordered by United States District Court Judge Edward Smith.
GREENSBORO, NC
local21news.com

Small business Saturday highlights importance of shopping small

York, PA — Let the madness begin with the holiday shopping season heating up. Small Business Saturday is an integral part of the kickoff. “It actually brings you a very happy feeling,” said Candace Combs with Small Business for America’s Future. Over the next five weeks, on...
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Many retailers say 'bah humbug' to opening on Thanksgiving Day

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Staffing shortages and mass resignations are forcing some of the biggest box stores to close their doors on Thanksgiving. Most retail stores will be closed for the third year in a row on Thanksgiving day, but most shoppers don’t feel scrooged at all and are grateful employees can spend the holiday with their loved ones.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Riley Williams found guilty on multiple charges for role in Jan.6 riot

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Riley Williams, a Harrisburg resident accused of directing the riot during the Jan. 6 insurrection, has been found guilt on six counts today. According to CBS reporter, Scott McFarlane, after a fourth partial day of deliberations, a verdict was reached on some of the counts against her.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

New digs on the way for Northern Regional PD

Dover Township, York County — New digs are on the way for the Northern York County Regional Police Department. Fueled by a $4.5 million grant from the state, a new state-of-the-art facility is in the works. “It will be great for the community,” said Chief Dave Lash, Northern York...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Attempted carjacking in Dauphin County, police investigating

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Dauphin County are investigating an attempted carjacking in Swatara Township. According to authorities, it happened just after 1:00 PM on Tuesday, November 22 in the area of Harrisburg Street and Hanshue Street. Police say the three suspects are described as Black males...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Time to double check your list, you may have already missed out on Black Friday deals

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — If you made your list and took the time to check it twice, some Black Friday deals may have already expired. Black Friday has long been a shopping staple but the one-day bargain event has turned into a months-long marathon. The shift has gradually gained momentum over the years, even giving stores like Target and Walmart the freedom to close their doors on Thanksgiving.

Comments / 0

Community Policy