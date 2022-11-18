ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox26houston.com

What time is the 2022 H-E-B Thanksgiving Parade in Houston?: Here's what to know

HOUSTON - Houston's 73rd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade is highly anticipated, so we've got you covered with everything you'll need to know to prepare for it. The parade is Thursday, November 24 at 9 a.m. when businesses in the downtown Houston area will come alive with colorful, high-flying balloons, elaborate floats, and marching bands.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Warm, cloudy Wednesday ahead of stormy Thanksgiving

The good news is that the weekend looks great for Southeast Texas. Unfortunately, the holidays before that look stormy and wet. Look for rain and scattered storms across the area on Thanksgiving Day as a front moves through Houston. Black Friday will see showers with some heavy downpours.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Salvation Army in Galveston County Red Kettle campaign goes virtual

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas - We're all too familiar with the Salvation Army's red kettle campaign around Christmas, but the Galveston County organization is stepping into a new direction. "The struggle to keep physical kettle locations open continues to be a challenge as the shopping and giving habit of people have...
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Agenda Houston Black Friday shoe sale first of its kind, major deals for coveted kicks

Houston - Black-owned sneaker and designer streetwear store, Agenda Houston, is doing something they've never done before. Agenda Houston is offering holiday shoppers and shoe lovers never-before-seen savings on some of the most sought-after and hard-to-find sneakers on the market for Black Friday at their brand-new flagship store in Upper Kirby.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Busy holiday travel season in Houston

Houston's George Bush airport is already experiencing major traffic and long waits as people begin to take off for the Thanksgiving weekend. FOX 26's Matthew Seedorff talks with travelers as they wait to get on their flight.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Netflix series 'From Scratch' is Houston woman's real-life love story

HOUSTON - A super successful show on Netflix called 'From Scratch' is based on a Houston family. It's a real-life love story about an American woman and an Italian man that is certainly worth watching. Have you seen it?. It’s been one of the most-watched shows on Netflix for weeks...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Tuesday evening weather forecast with Meteorologist Remeisha Shade

A few showers are possible tonight and again Wednesday but the majority of Wednesday should be dry. However, Thanksgiving on Thursday looks very wet with 1-2" of rain possible and even the chance for a few strong storms. Temperatures will be warmer around 70 but the rain could cause some issues for outdoor plans, including the Thanksgiving Parade in Houston. Rain lingers Friday but should finally push out as we head into the weekend.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

$150K pilot program by Comcast to bridge digital divide in Acres Homes kicks off

HOUSTON - A pilot program launched by Comcast will help hundreds of residents in the Houston area with reliable, but affordable internet. The $150,000 program, called Project UP, is part of an ongoing effort to bridge the digital divide among previously underserved communities. It encompasses digital equity in programs by providing quality internet in low-income areas, including Houston, but more than 1,250 "Lift Zones" in Texas were also recently set up to provide free high-speed Wi-Fi.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Caroline Collins joins FOX 26 team as new evening anchor

HOUSTON - We at FOX 26 have a big announcement to make! We're adding a new evening anchor to our team!. Caroline Collins has joined FOX 26 Houston! Her first day will be December 2022, when she will anchor various station evening newscasts. In making the announcement, Schiller stated, "In...
HOUSTON, TX

