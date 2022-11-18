A few showers are possible tonight and again Wednesday but the majority of Wednesday should be dry. However, Thanksgiving on Thursday looks very wet with 1-2" of rain possible and even the chance for a few strong storms. Temperatures will be warmer around 70 but the rain could cause some issues for outdoor plans, including the Thanksgiving Parade in Houston. Rain lingers Friday but should finally push out as we head into the weekend.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO