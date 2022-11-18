Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dan Crenshaw declares war on drug cartelsAsh JurbergTexas State
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Things To Do In Southeast Houston This Thanksgiving Day WeekendMae A.Houston, TX
Everything’s bigger in Texas: Two new Guinness World Records set, a book and feetLauren JessopHouston, TX
5 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
fox26houston.com
What time is the 2022 H-E-B Thanksgiving Parade in Houston?: Here's what to know
HOUSTON - Houston's 73rd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade is highly anticipated, so we've got you covered with everything you'll need to know to prepare for it. The parade is Thursday, November 24 at 9 a.m. when businesses in the downtown Houston area will come alive with colorful, high-flying balloons, elaborate floats, and marching bands.
fox26houston.com
Warm, cloudy Wednesday ahead of stormy Thanksgiving
The good news is that the weekend looks great for Southeast Texas. Unfortunately, the holidays before that look stormy and wet. Look for rain and scattered storms across the area on Thanksgiving Day as a front moves through Houston. Black Friday will see showers with some heavy downpours.
fox26houston.com
Flying Saucer Pie Co customers line up in Houston overnight for Thanksgiving dessert
HOUSTON - A long line outside of Flying Saucer Pie Company in Houston is a common sight the day before Thanksgiving, and this year is no exception. Customers lined up overnight to get their first pick of the shop’s pies just in time for the holiday. Before the shop...
fox26houston.com
Houston firefighters to learn if they'll receive higher wages
Houston firefighters and their families will finally learn if they'll receive higher wages as Houston voters believe they deserve. FOX 26's Greg Groogan explains more on the upcoming court decision.
fox26houston.com
Customers line up overnight outside Flying Saucer Pie Co.
Customers got in line Tuesday evening to buy a pie at Flying Saucer Pie Co the day before Thanksgiving. It has become a tradition in Houston.
fox26houston.com
Salvation Army in Galveston County Red Kettle campaign goes virtual
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas - We're all too familiar with the Salvation Army's red kettle campaign around Christmas, but the Galveston County organization is stepping into a new direction. "The struggle to keep physical kettle locations open continues to be a challenge as the shopping and giving habit of people have...
fox26houston.com
Agenda Houston Black Friday shoe sale first of its kind, major deals for coveted kicks
Houston - Black-owned sneaker and designer streetwear store, Agenda Houston, is doing something they've never done before. Agenda Houston is offering holiday shoppers and shoe lovers never-before-seen savings on some of the most sought-after and hard-to-find sneakers on the market for Black Friday at their brand-new flagship store in Upper Kirby.
fox26houston.com
Busy holiday travel season in Houston
Houston's George Bush airport is already experiencing major traffic and long waits as people begin to take off for the Thanksgiving weekend. FOX 26's Matthew Seedorff talks with travelers as they wait to get on their flight.
fox26houston.com
Emergency Turkey Drive donation fuels much-needed increase ahead of Thursday's Super Feast
HOUSTON - Houston’s Thanksgiving Super Feast is Thursday but donations are down so much this year, there’s still a lot needed including turkeys. So, an Emergency Turkey Donation Drive is being held at George R. Brown (GRB) Convention Center. PREVIOUS: 'Families are having a hard time:' Annual Super...
fox26houston.com
Houston Bush airport already seeing holiday travel rush, travelers sit in traffic
HOUSTON - Nearly 55 million Americans are expected to travel for Thanksgiving and according to AAA, travel numbers should be close to what they were before the pandemic. In Houston on Monday, a long line of travelers sat in traffic just trying to get to Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport.
fox26houston.com
Delano Burkes still missing, Congresswoman, local Houston leaders ask public for help
HOUSTON - Houston political and local leaders are now joining the calls for answers to the mysterious disappearance of Delano Burkes. "We want to find Mr. Burkes," said U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. "We need everyone from the clubs, to neighbors, to look at your RING video or any kind of video that you have."
fox26houston.com
How you can actually help the Houston homeless community
If you're like many people out there who want to give back to the homeless, listen up. It may not be a bright idea to pack to-go plates on Thanksgiving Day.
fox26houston.com
Houston PD offers holiday shopping safety tips for residents
It's any shopper's worst nightmare to leave a store and get aggressively ambushed by thieves. That's why the Houston Police Department says it will be patrolling businesses, especially parking lots, during the holiday season.
fox26houston.com
Houston man goes to incredible lengths to find beloved dog, helps save 15 others
HOUSTON - "I show up to Gallery Furniture and there's a little scruffy looking dog in the parking lot and he's trying to jump up and hug on anybody who will get near him," said Max Stubbs. It was love at first sight for Stubbs who named his new best...
fox26houston.com
Netflix series 'From Scratch' is Houston woman's real-life love story
HOUSTON - A super successful show on Netflix called 'From Scratch' is based on a Houston family. It's a real-life love story about an American woman and an Italian man that is certainly worth watching. Have you seen it?. It’s been one of the most-watched shows on Netflix for weeks...
fox26houston.com
Tuesday evening weather forecast with Meteorologist Remeisha Shade
A few showers are possible tonight and again Wednesday but the majority of Wednesday should be dry. However, Thanksgiving on Thursday looks very wet with 1-2" of rain possible and even the chance for a few strong storms. Temperatures will be warmer around 70 but the rain could cause some issues for outdoor plans, including the Thanksgiving Parade in Houston. Rain lingers Friday but should finally push out as we head into the weekend.
fox26houston.com
$150K pilot program by Comcast to bridge digital divide in Acres Homes kicks off
HOUSTON - A pilot program launched by Comcast will help hundreds of residents in the Houston area with reliable, but affordable internet. The $150,000 program, called Project UP, is part of an ongoing effort to bridge the digital divide among previously underserved communities. It encompasses digital equity in programs by providing quality internet in low-income areas, including Houston, but more than 1,250 "Lift Zones" in Texas were also recently set up to provide free high-speed Wi-Fi.
fox26houston.com
Navigating the holidays when a loved one has Alzheimer's
Thanksgiving means visiting with family, but it can be hard for those with Alzheimer's or loved ones with the disease. Dr. Jessica Lee, a geriatrician with UT Health Houston, talks about navigating the holiday.
fox26houston.com
3 people shot during child custody exchange on Friendly Road in north Houston
HOUSTON - Two men and one woman were shot in custody exchange in north Houston. Around 8 p.m., Houston police say they responded to reports of a shooting in the 9300 block of Friendly Road. SUGGESTED: Man fatally shot by Houston police officer, family says he was going through mental...
fox26houston.com
Caroline Collins joins FOX 26 team as new evening anchor
HOUSTON - We at FOX 26 have a big announcement to make! We're adding a new evening anchor to our team!. Caroline Collins has joined FOX 26 Houston! Her first day will be December 2022, when she will anchor various station evening newscasts. In making the announcement, Schiller stated, "In...
Comments / 0