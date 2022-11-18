Read full article on original website
Wake County middle school principal died at school Monday
A Wake County middle school principal died at school Monday, according to the school district.
DPS employee charged with falsifying fire safety tests, inspection forms
DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham Public Schools employee tasked with checking schools’ fire safety equipment is accused of falsifying tests and inspection forms. WRAL News learned this from criminal charges filed Tuesday against Andrew Roesch. It’s troubling news for parents to hear. Roesch is accused of falsifying fire...
Johnston County crash injures four people, including an infant
SELMA, N.C. — Another day, Another crash. The intersection of NC-42 and Thanksgiving Fire Road was once again filled with blinking lights and smashed cars Wednesday afternoon. Officials tell WRAL the accident happened around 3:30 this afternoon. The T-bone crash damaging three vehicles, and injuring four people, including an...
Man charged with stabbing woman to death in parking lot
LUMBERTON — In the evening of Nov. 21 a few days before Thanksgiving Kayla Hammonds was stabbed to death in the parking lot of the Eliza
cbs17
Man found dead in a field, Fayetteville homicide investigators seeking answers
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found dead in a field in Fayetteville on Wednesday morning, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a release. The circumstances that led to the man’s death remain unknown and an investigation by Fayetteville police’s homicide unit is underway to get answers.
wpde.com
Man in custody after woman stabbed, killed in Lumberton Food Lion parking lot: Police
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Police charged a man in connection to a 31-year-old woman who was stabbed to death in a Food Lion parking lot in Lumberton Monday around 4:24 p.m. Responding officers found the woman who had been stabbed multiple times. They said they administered aid but she died on the scene.
School bus driver shortage in Durham means delayed or canceled routes for 4,000 students
DURHAM, N.C. — Thousands of children in Durham might not have a ride to school Tuesday morning after dozens of bus routes could be delayed or canceled due to a driver shortage. Durham Public Schools said as many as 24 buses could be either delayed or out of service...
cbs17
Man charged with murder in Durham shooting of 25-year-old
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Monday night. Shortly after 11:45 p.m. Monday, police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Gary Street, a few blocks from East Durham Park.
4 arrested, narcotics seized following search in Laurinburg, sheriff’s office says
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Four people were arrested following the execution of a search warrant in Laurinburg that resulted in the seizure of narcotics, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. It happened Friday at 3550 Grant Street in Laurinburg, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies had received multiple complaints of narcotics sales from the […]
Warrants: Driver in North Carolina Christmas Parade death worked on car safety systems, was assigned to ‘driver improvement’ in past
The 11-year-old girl dancer died and dozens of children saw the terrifying incident in Raleigh near the intersection of Hillsborough Street at Boylan Avenue.
Driver of truck that hit girl in NC parade released on bond
RALEIGH, N.C. — The man who was driving a truck that fatally hit a girl in a North Carolina holiday parade has been released on bond. Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed that Landen Glass, 20, was released on a $4,000 bond, The News & Record reported. Glass is scheduled to return to court Jan. 26.
Fire at Seventy-First High School leaves several animals dead
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — On Sunday around 6 a.m. there was a fire at Seventy-First High School on Raeford Rd. The Fayetteville Fire Department and Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to a hut that had caught fire. There were several animals inside that died from smoke inhalation. Nothing else was damaged by the fire.
Durham first responders not meeting goals for quickly reaching people during emergencies
DURHAM, N.C. — First responders in Durham are not meeting their goals for the amount of time it takes to get to people having an emergency. It was a topic for discussion at Durham's city council meeting on Tuesday: Both firefighters and police officers are struggling to meet their target goal for expediency.
Missing driver: I-40 ramp closes as police investigate near Chapel Hill Road in Cary
Police are searching for the driver involved in a single-car wreck in Cary after the vehicle overturned on an exit ramp, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
cbs17
1 shot at Fayetteville car wash hours before Thanksgiving
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – One person has been shot at a Fayetteville car wash just hours before the Thanksgiving holiday, the Fayetteville Police Department confirmed Wednesday night. Fayetteville police and CBS 17 responded to the Pride Auto Wash on Summerwood Drive at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to find one...
7-year-old hurt amid 3 shooting incidents in Laurinburg
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Officers responded to three separate shootings Friday night and early Saturday morning in Laurinburg, one of which left a 7-year-old injured, according to the Laurinburg Police Department. The shootings occurred between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m., and police said they appear to be connected. According to police, a home on Jackson […]
Shaw University files official complaint, chancellor says students racially profiled on bus
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Shaw University leaders on Monday announced they filed an official complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice after students' belongings were searched during an Oct. 5 trip. Body camera video from October shows the traffic stop in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. The charter bus was...
Bus driver shortage could delay or cancel dozens of routes tomorrow, Durham Public Schools warns
Several school bus routes may be delayed or not in service at all tomorrow for Durham Public Schools.
11-year-old killed in Raleigh Christmas Parade identified as Hailey Brooks
The girl died after being hit by an out-of-control truck on Saturday. The driver of the truck is facing charges.
2 drivers, 4 kids hospitalized after head-on crash in North Carolina
A driver with four juvenile passengers aboard crossed a double yellow line on Fayetteville Street, which Durham police say led to a head-on crash Sunday.
