3 News Now
Bennington Badgers go back to back as Class B state football champions
LINCOLN (KMTV) — Bennington repeated as the Class B state football champions on Tuesday night in Lincoln beating Omaha Gross, 38-14. The title marks the 3rd in program history for the Badgers. Click on the video above to watch the highlights & celebration.
3 News Now
Omaha Westside wins Class A state football championship on Alvano field goal
LINCOLN (KMTV) — Tristan Alvano kicked the game-winning 45 yard field goal as time expired as Omaha Westside captured the Class A state football championship on Monday night in Lincoln over Gretna, 43-41. The title is the Warriors' 4th in program history and 2nd in the last three seasons.
3 News Now
Restaurant Hoppen: Thankful for these Omaha food spots
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Thanksgiving is the perfect time to take stock of what you’re thankful for, such as family, friends, and a job. But I think it’s also an annual reminder to appreciate the little things in life often taken for granted: a functioning car, heating and air conditioning, the pet that is all at once 50% annoying and 100% endearing.
3 News Now
Latest Update from 3 News Now | November 23 | 5 PM
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Wednesday afternoon, November 23, 2022. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
3 News Now
Cooler & Breezy Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving will be breezy and cooler with highs in the low 40s. There will be a lot of clouds, but it looks like we will squeeze out some late-day sunshine. The sunshine quickly returns in full force and winds lighten up for your Friday shopping. It will be a touch warmer, with highs in the upper 40s.
3 News Now
UPDATE: Lanes clear after crashes on I-80 eastbound and westbound
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, lanes are now clear after crashes on I-80 eastbound at 96th Street and at I-80 westbound near 84th Street. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to...
