Omaha, NE

Restaurant Hoppen: Thankful for these Omaha food spots

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Thanksgiving is the perfect time to take stock of what you’re thankful for, such as family, friends, and a job. But I think it’s also an annual reminder to appreciate the little things in life often taken for granted: a functioning car, heating and air conditioning, the pet that is all at once 50% annoying and 100% endearing.
Latest Update from 3 News Now | November 23 | 5 PM

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Wednesday afternoon, November 23, 2022. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
Cooler & Breezy Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving will be breezy and cooler with highs in the low 40s. There will be a lot of clouds, but it looks like we will squeeze out some late-day sunshine. The sunshine quickly returns in full force and winds lighten up for your Friday shopping. It will be a touch warmer, with highs in the upper 40s.
UPDATE: Lanes clear after crashes on I-80 eastbound and westbound

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, lanes are now clear after crashes on I-80 eastbound at 96th Street and at I-80 westbound near 84th Street. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to...
