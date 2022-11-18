Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
The Old Fashioned celebrates major milestone
The Old Fashioned celebrates major milestone
nbc15.com
Veteran dedicates Ice Age Trail hikes to fallen Wisconsin service members
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A retired Wisconsin Air Force veteran finished the Ice Age Trail in November, dedicating every mile to fallen Wisconsin service members through the decades. “I started on the Air Force’s birthday, September 18th, 2021,” said Annette Martiny. “It was a great way to transition because, I’m...
nbc15.com
Madison bakery distributes hundreds of freshly baked goods ahead of the holiday
Madison bakery distributes hundreds of freshly baked goods ahead of the holiday
nbc15.com
WisDOT: Merrimac Ferry reopens following repairs
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Merrimac Ferry is reopened after technicians repaired a mechanical issue. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation sent an alert out Wednesday, noting the issue with the ferry’s brake system was fixed. Ferry operations will continue as conditions allow on the Wisconsin River. You can check...
nbc15.com
Nitty Gritty plans to re-open soon after fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Nitty Gritty plans on re-opening soon after a fire outside the downtown restaurant. In a Facebook post, the restaurant shared that they still need more time to finish repairs, and say they plan on opening in a couple of weeks. Updates are expected on the Nitty Gritty’s Facebook page.
nbc15.com
Downtown Madison retailers spruce up store windows for decorating competition
Downtown Madison retailers spruce up store windows for decorating competition
nbc15.com
Dane Co. allocates $600K+ for health care workers’ mental health
Dane Co. allocates $600K+ for health care workers' mental health
nbc15.com
WisDOT: Merrimac Ferry closed as technicians assess mechnical issue
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Merrimac Ferry will be closed until further notice as technicians repair a mechanical issue. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation sent an alert out Tuesday, noting the issue was with the ferry’s brake system. The agency stated that technicians will be at the ferry on...
nbc15.com
City of Platteville receives resignation from City Manager
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Platteville received a resignation letter from its City Manager Tuesday. In a letter to the Common Council, Platteville City Manager Adam Ruechel said his resignation as full-time manager is effective Jan. 13, 2023. “The emotions I feel in tendering this resignation are beyond...
nbc15.com
Missing UW-Madison student found safe
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. reports a missing 19-year-old student has been located and is safe. The police department had asked for help finding Enzhe Xun, an international student from China, on Monday. His family had reported him missing nearly a week earlier. Xun’s last known address...
nbc15.com
75-year-old pedestrian struck by vehicle in Madison crosswalk
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 75-year-old pedestrian was badly injured Monday afternoon when she was struck by a vehicle while in the crosswalk of an intersection on the Madison’s near east side, the city’s police department reported. MPD’s initial report indicates officers were called to the intersection of...
nbc15.com
Waukesha marks one year since Christmas parade tragedy
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WMTV) - Waukesha turns blue Monday night to mark one year since six people were killed and dozens more injured during the city’s annual Christmas Parade. Mayor Shawn Reilly asked the community to light their homes and businesses in blue to show unity and support for the victims.
nbc15.com
Madison police find bloody rag after reported gunfire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Droplets of blood and a bloody rag were found along Williamson St. late Tuesday night after multiple people reported hearing a gunshot, the Madison Police Department reported. According to its statement, witnesses told investigators they heard a shot come from the 1300 block of Williamson St....
nbc15.com
Madison fire responds to second CO alarm in 3 days
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A carbon monoxide alarm at a Madison apartment complex blared for approximately an hour late Monday night before anyone decided to call 911, the Madison Fire Department reported, as it reminded the community of the dangers of the deadly gas. When firefighters arrived at the La...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin’s well-represented in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Wisconsin's well-represented in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
nbc15.com
Thanksgiving meal distribution event helps feed students in Beloit
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The season of giving is just around the corner. In Beloit, they’re getting a head start by helping feed those in need. Merrill Elementary School students will not be without a turkey on their dinner table this Thanksgiving thanks to their meal distribution event. School counselor Steven Jordan said he wants to create a good feeling for his students and their families.
nbc15.com
Liquor store on Madison’s south side robbed Monday night
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is still searching for the suspect who held up a liquor store on the city’s south side Monday night. According to MPD’s incident report, the suspect went into Rocky’s Liquor, in the 4200 block of W. Beltline Hwy., pointed a gun at the clerk, and stole cash from the register.
nbc15.com
Kwik Trip CEO Donald Zietlow to retire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kwik Trip CEO and President Donald Zietlow will be retiring at the end of the year after serving more than two decades in the position, the company announced Monday. Zietlow’s retirement will be effective on Dec. 31. Kwik Trip said that Zietlow has been with Kwik...
nbc15.com
Madison family to reunite at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Madison family to reunite at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
nbc15.com
Dancing Grannies member looks for closure during Waukesha ceremony
Dancing Grannies member looks for closure during Waukesha ceremony
