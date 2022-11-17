Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Atascocita home completely destroyed after catching on fire twice in two days in northeast Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
Parents Charged After Son's Body Found In Washing MachineStill UnsolvedSpring, TX
Houston-born lyricist Tobe Nwigwe receives Grammy nomination for Best New ArtistJalyn SmootHouston, TX
5 of the best places to watch the World Cup in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
attheroost.com
Rice Football 2022 Game Preview: North Texas
Rice football closes out the regular season against North Texas still in search of win number six. How to watch, key stats, x-factor picks and more. North Texas was on bye last weekend. Rice football might have wished they were. The Owls were rocked on Senior Day, losing their starting quarterback to injury for the second week in a row. Now they’re headed to Denton, still in search of their sixth win to clinch bowl eligibility for the first time since 2014. Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s game.
UT San Antonio
Scholarship enables UTSA quarterback to make a positive impact
NOVEMBER 21, 2022 — UTSA graduate student and Roadrunners Football champion quarterback Frank Harris, has been playing football since the age of five. He grew up in Converse, Texas, where he spent much of his time playing sports, riding horses, fishing, and hunting with his family and friends. As...
iheart.com
UTSA Clinches C-USA Regular Season Crown With Win Over Rice
UTSA forced three turnovers and Frank Harris broke his own school record for rushing yards in a game by a quarterback to lead the Roadrunners to a 41-7 victory over Rice, capturing the Conference USA regular season title on a cold and rainy Saturday afternoon at Rice Stadium. With their...
247Sports
UTSA Wins 9th Game of 2022
UTSA continued their winning ways by blowing out Rice 41-7 Saturday afternoon in Houston. Here are some thoughts on the win…. UTSA came out and dominated Rice. For the second game in a row the Roadrunners led from beginning to end. UTSA used two first-quarter takeaways to help build a 21-0 first quarter lead they would not relinquish. Overall, it was another strong performance by the Roadrunners in all three phases of the game.
Remember the Alamo, It's a Bowl Option for UW
J.P. Limbaugh, Alamo Bowl representative and beverage company vice president from San Antonio, had never been to Husky Stadium until Saturday night. He was highly complimentary of the game-day setting, seated high above the action in the press box where he could the field, Lake Washington and the Cascade Mountains.
attheroost.com
Doom and Gloom: Rice Football falls to UTSA rain-soaked Senior Day
Rice Football never got hot on a cold and gloomy Senior Day, falling at home to UTSA in their final home game of the season. On a cold and rainy Saturday morning, Rice football froze up. Injuries and missed opportunities stifled a Rice team that has yet to complete a complete four-quarter performance this season, despite notching five victories along the way. They did not get their sixth win on Saturday, falling to UTSA in a one-sided result on Senior Day. Here are a few immediate reactions from the game:
KENS 5
All-purpose QB Frank Harris dances through Rice in UTSA's 41-7 win
HOUSTON — Quarterback Frank Harris accounted for five touchdowns and 227 yards and Conference USA-leading UTSA smashed Rice 41-7 on Saturday. Harris was 11-for-14 passing for 103 yards and two touchdowns while running for 124 yards on seven carries with three touchdowns. Harris' 63- and 15-yard scoring runs put the Roadrunners (9-2, 7-0) ahead 14-0 in the first quarter. His 5-yard pass to Zakhari Franklin just before the quarter ended made it a three-score game.
KRGV
RGV Football Regional Semifinal Playoff Schedule
WESLACO, Texas -- The UIL Regional Semifinals are set for high school football. Here's the schedule:. San Benito vs. Austin Westlake - 2pm Alamo Stadium (San Antonio) Harlingen vs. Dripping Springs - 11am Alamodome (San Antonio) 5A Division I. McAllen High vs CC Veterans at McAllen Veterans Mem. Stadium -...
Seguin, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Seguin. The Sinton High School football team will have a game with Lago Vista High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00. The Sinton High School football team will have a game with Lago Vista High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
Did you win? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in San Antonio
Having some extra cash around the holiday season is always a blessing, whether you're looking to buy some extra presents or make sure the Thanksgiving spread is nice and healthy, one lucky Texan is going to see a big boost this season once they claim this top-prize they scored.
Cityscrapes: San Antonio leaders should consider past mistakes when mulling a new ballpark
Are there lessons we can learn from the Alamo City's missteps as it built existing sports facilities including the Alamodome and the AT&T Center?
KSAT 12
Big Brunch Food Challenge, Steaks & Pizza
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to Max & Louie’s New York Diner where they are serving up incredible dishes on the north side of San Antonio.
Try the indoor pools at these 5 San Antonio hotels
Here's where you can dive in no matter what the weather is like outside.
fsrmagazine.com
Black Bear Diner Expands Into San Antonio and Amarillo
Black Bear Diner announced it has entered two new Texas markets – San Antonio and Amarillo. Significantly, the San Antonio opening marks Black Bear Diner’s 150th diner, while the new Amarillo location is the 5th location to open at TravelCenters of America (TA). These openings are on the heels of the brand’s recent entrance into Dallas in October, as well as McAllen and Pasadena earlier this year as the company continues to execute its expansion plans with a large focus on building its presence in the Lone Star State.
KWTX
Some districts may not release findings of intruder detection audits testing school doors
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KABB) - In the wake of the Uvalde Massacre, intruder detection audits are underway at many schools across Texas. The tests are designed to make sure districts are diligent about locking their doors but the results are not always known to the public. “Parents are sending their...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 15 Best Restaurants In San Antonio Texas
San Antonio’s eating scene is a dynamic fusion of the ancient and the contemporary. The backbones of San Antonio’s culinary scene include venerable local hangouts and informal stalwarts. There’s something for everyone in Countdown City, whether it’s puffy tacos, green curry, fried seafood, or smoked brisket.
KSAT 12
As Seen on SA Live - Friday, November 18, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, deli deliciousness, pozole and “What Are The Kids Doing?”. WD Deli can take some prep off your plate with their baked goods you can preorder!. Chef Cariño Cortez is making pork pozole that will keep you warm all season long!
MySanAntonio
Frac-sand plant fire threatens supplies for Texas shale wells
A frac-sand plant in the Eagle Ford region of Texas erupted in flames over the weekend, imperiling supplies of a key component in shale drilling. The blaze at Superior Silica Sands LLC’s sand-processing complex in San Antonio began around 2:30 a.m. local time on Saturday, according to reports from the city’s NBC and CBS television affiliates. A voicemail left at Superior’s Chandler, Arizona, headquarters outside of regular business hours wasn’t immediately returned.
birchrestaurant.com
18 Best Restaurants in Kerrville, TX
If you’re looking for a delicious dining experience, you’ll want to check out some of the best restaurants in Kerrville, Texas. From casual restaurants that serve delicious American cuisine to upscale establishments that offer some of the best Italian food in the area, there’s a restaurant for everyone in Kerrville. These 18 restaurants will have something special for you!
San Antonio residents feel the ground shake due to third-largest earthquake in Texas history
The number of Texas earthquakes — many of which originate in Permian Basin — doubled between 2020 and 2021.
Comments / 0