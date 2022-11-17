Rice football closes out the regular season against North Texas still in search of win number six. How to watch, key stats, x-factor picks and more. North Texas was on bye last weekend. Rice football might have wished they were. The Owls were rocked on Senior Day, losing their starting quarterback to injury for the second week in a row. Now they’re headed to Denton, still in search of their sixth win to clinch bowl eligibility for the first time since 2014. Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s game.

DENTON, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO