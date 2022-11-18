Tuesday will be sunny to start with light snow affecting northeast Oregon and the central Idaho mountains late in the day. If you are traveling Tuesday it would be best to get over the Blue Mountains before the sun goes down Tuesday as roads may get slick in the early evening and at night. The Mccall area will see snow just after sunset as well so highways 55 & 95 will see snow in the evening with highway 21 getting snow covered by 10 pm.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO