KIVI-TV
Travel weather looks good until Sunday. Here is what you need to know
Dry weather will continue across the region through Friday evening then some light snow will fall over the Blue Mountains of northeast Oregon and the central Idaho mountains. Only very light amounts are likely with this disturbance. More dry weather and good travel conditions continue for Saturday through very EARLY...
KIVI-TV
Got travel plans this week? Here is what you need to know about the weather.
A mix of light rain & snow showers will blow across the valley before midnight followed by clearing for Wednesday morning. No accumulation is expected in the valley with an inch of snow possible in Idaho City and 1"-2" in Long Valley including Cascade and McCall. 1"-3" is expected at Brundage and Tamarack while Bogus may see less than an inch with this fast-moving system. Slick secondary roads are likely overnight in central Idaho and over the Blue Mountains of northeast Oregon.
KIVI-TV
Traveling for the holidays? Snow and rain expected in Idaho today
We're waking up to some foggy conditions and stagnant air once again in areas of SW and west-central Idaho. Temperatures are very chilly - well below freezing in the 20s in the Treasure Valley - so moisture will freeze on roadways and vehicles. Scrape off your car windows thoroughly and use caution on your morning commute!
KIVI-TV
What you need to know about snow on Tuesday
Tuesday will be sunny to start with light snow affecting northeast Oregon and the central Idaho mountains late in the day. If you are traveling Tuesday it would be best to get over the Blue Mountains before the sun goes down Tuesday as roads may get slick in the early evening and at night. The Mccall area will see snow just after sunset as well so highways 55 & 95 will see snow in the evening with highway 21 getting snow covered by 10 pm.
KIVI-TV
Cold and dry Monday ahead, inversions continue
A Stagnant Air Advisory remains in effect for much of the Pacific NW today including areas of Idaho. Monday's conditions will be fairly cold and dry with temps really only hitting the mid to upper 30s in most of the region. Brrr!!!. Expect mostly sunny conditions today with some cloud...
KIVI-TV
Topgolf opening in the Treasure Valley next week
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Topgolf will open their doors in the Treasure Valley next Monday, Nov. 28. The facility, located just off of Interstate 84 and 10 miles west of Boise is the first Topgolf venue in the State of Idaho. The two-floor space offers 60 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays,...
KIVI-TV
Idaho Capitol Christmas Tree lighting to be held Monday
BOISE, Idaho — The public is invited to intend the lighting of the Idaho Capitol Christmas tree on Monday, Nov. 28. Entertainment begins at 5:30 p.m. from the 25th Army Band and complimentary cookies provided by the Walmart Bakery. Santa Claus and his elf will also be available for photos.
KIVI-TV
Winter Garden aglow is back at the Idaho Botanical Garden
BOISE, Idaho — Winter Garden aglow is back at the Idaho Botanical Garden, their largest fundraiser of the year featuring 600,000 Christmas lights. The themed gardens span more than 15 acres. Displays take months of preparation. Crews typically start setting up lights in September and finish just days before...
KIVI-TV
Candlelight prayer to be held Wednesday night to support the search for Michael Vaughan
FRUITLAND, Idaho — The Fruitland community is coming together and holding a candlelight prayer circle Wednesday night in support of the Vaughan family who still is searching for answers after their five-year-old son went missing over a year ago. Community members will gather at the Fruitland Community Park at...
KIVI-TV
Owyhee wrestling teams pull an 8-ton truck to raise money for the program
If you were driving around Meridian on Tuesday morning, you might've seen a group of kids pulling around a big moving truck. That was the Owyhee wrestling team, they pulled the 8-ton truck up and down Owyhee Storm avenue for five miles. The team was fundraising to help with team...
KIVI-TV
BPD Union reacts to former Captain's participation in questionable conference
BOISE, Idaho — Police unions, departments and associations across the state have spoken out, condemning a former Boise Police Department Captain’s participation in a questionable conference over the weekend. The conference host, American Renaissance has been designated as a “white nationalist hate group” by the Southern Poverty Law...
KIVI-TV
Suspect hospitalized and arrested after being shot by police
BOISE, Idaho — A Garden City man was injured and hospitalized after he was shot by police Monday evening in Boise. The shooting happened in the area of Red Cedar Lane and Lake Forest Drive near the Simplot Sports Complex in southeast Boise shortly after 5:30 p.m. November 21.
KIVI-TV
Court dates pushed back for Sarah Wondra, woman accused of hiding death of missing boy Michael Vaughan
PAYETTE, Idaho — An Idaho woman accused of hiding the death of missing Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan has been found unfit to continue with court proceedings and has been committed to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Sarah Wondra was arrested on November 12, accused of failing to...
KIVI-TV
Boise Mayor launching investigation of retired police officer's participation in white nationalist conference
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced Monday she is launching a full investigation of retired BPD officer Matt Bryngelson after learning of his participation in a conference over the weekend. On social media, McLean stated Bryngelson participated in a "white nationalist" conference and that he also had...
