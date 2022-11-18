Read full article on original website
Judge sets no bond for West Palm Beach double homicide suspect
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The suspect in a West Palm Beachdouble homicide is now facing multiple felony counts. Eric Elijah Walker is facing two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm. A judge set no bond on Wednesday morning.
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 83-year-old woman
Fla. — Video above: First Warning Weather meteorologists have your latest forecast. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 83-year-old woman. The Violent Crimes Division put out a news release Wednesday stating Wanda Nelson was last seen in Titusville, Florida on Tuesday, Nov. 22. She has not been seen or heard from since 4 p.m. that day.
2 dead, 2 injured in Lake Belvedere Estates shooting
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two people are dead after five people, including a child, were involved in a shooting early Tuesday in unincorporated West Palm Beach. It happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Snead Circle in Lake Belvedere Estates. Deep Dive: WPBF 25 News Investigates.
Family of Stanley Davis III files wrongful death lawsuit against city of Boynton Beach, former officer
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The family of Stanley Davis III has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Boynton Beach and the former police officer involved in his death. Civil Rights Attorney Benjamin Crump filed the wrongful death lawsuit this week. According to the lawsuit, Mark Sohn's...
One dead, 4 taken to hospital after crash on Turnpike North in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. — All northbound lanes are back open following a deadly crash Wednesday morning on Florida's Turnpike. It happened around 7 a.m. near Mile Marker 78 in Boca Raton. One person was killed, and four others were taken to the hospital. Officials say traffic backups extended four...
Palm Beach residents sue, claim wealthy private owners 'stole' public beach access
PALM BEACH, Fla. — On a sultry night in August at almost 9 p.m., several Palm Beach Police Officers responded to the oceanside mansion of Robert Meister, 80. “Are you unarmed? Mr. Meister, are you unarmed?” the lead officer called out as he walked along a hedge towering two stories tall, warning the others, "He might have a gun."
Suspect in quadruple homicide in Kingfisher County in custody
A suspect in connection to the quadruple homicide in Kingfisher County is in custody. On Tuesday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said they can confirm the suspect wanted in connection with a quadruple homicide in Kingfisher County is in custody. The Miami Beach, Florida Police Department arrested the suspect...
Suspect in quadruple homicide at Oklahoma marijuana farm in custody
A suspect in connection to the quadruple homicide in Oklahoma is in custody. On Tuesday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said they can confirm the suspect wanted in connection with a quadruple homicide in Kingfisher County is in custody. The Miami Beach, Florida Police Department arrested the suspect on...
Alpert Jewish Family Service delivers hot, kosher meals to Holocaust survivors in Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It is the season of giving, and theFerd and Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service in West Palm Beach is making sure Holocaust survivors have a hot meal on the table for Thanksgiving. The agency delivered meals to 83 survivors in Palm Beach County and...
Police searching for driver in Palm Springs hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — Video above: A look at Monday's headlines and weather. Palm Springs police are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian early Saturday morning. Officers were called to a crash at 10th Avenue North near Davis Road at about 2:30 a.m.
Following Colorado shooting, Lake Worth Beach officials declare support for LGBTQ community
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Three days after a mass shooting at a nightclub in Colorado Springs, leaders in Lake Worth Beach stepped up Tuesday to denounce the violence and reaffirm their support for the LGBTQ community. “There will be lots of calls for thoughts and prayers,” said Vice Mayor...
West Palm Beach GreenMarket celebrating 28th season
The GreenMarket in Downtown West Palm Beach is underway!. Every Saturday through April 15, more than 100 vendors come together from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is celebrating its 28th season.
Driver sent to trauma center after slamming into Martin County fire engine on I-95
STUART, Fla. — One person is at a local trauma center after driving into a parked fire engine at a high rate speed early Tuesday morning in Stuart. First responders were working at a crash on Interstate 95 near mile marker 90 and the fire engine was parked at an angle to protect crews from passing drivers.
Thanksgiving meals handed out during West Palm Beach's 31st annual 'Share-a-Supper'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds of Thanksgiving dinners were handed out to West Palm Beach residents Monday night during the city's 31st Annual "Share-a-Supper." An estimated 400 boxed meals were distributed at the Pleasant City Community Center on a first-come, first-serve basis. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF...
Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County celebrating 24th Annual Old Bags Luncheon
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County is excited about the 24th annual Old Bags Luncheon. The organization has been around for 60 years, and they are excited to promote an event meant to help families in need in the community.
Local organization working to keep manatees safe
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's manatee season in South Florida, and a local organization is making sure we are helping to keep the sea cows safe. Friends of Manatee Lagoon provide information and resources to educate residents and visitors about the importance of manatees and caring for them in the wild.
Travelers hit the busy roads for Thanksgiving, AAA experts predict 91% of travelers in Florida will be driving
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Many travelers were taking a break at the Turnpike rest stop in West Palm Beach Wednesday morning. "This will be their first time we’re actually getting together in Georgia with my cousin, my mom is coming from the Bahamas, my sister is coming from the Bahamas. So, this is like beyond exciting for us," Tenova Wright Demeritte, who was driving from Fort Lauderdale, told WPBF 25 News.
Little Smiles Florida kicking off 13th annual holiday toy drive in Jupiter
JUPITER, Fla. — It’s the season of giving andLittle Smiles Florida is making sure kids across South Florida and the Treasure Coast have gifts under the tree this year. Monday, the nonprofit officially kicked off its 13th annual toy drive. A moment of joy: News We Love. Good...
Palm Beach County Food Bank volunteers work hard to get food to families ahead of Thanksgiving
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — The holiday season is the busiest time of the year for thePalm Beach County Food Bank. With Thanksgiving just days away, staff and volunteers are working hard to make sure families get the food they need. Resources: Food banks, pantries on the Treasure Coast and...
'Go for your dreams': Boynton Beach mother and son win competition to perform at Carnegie Hall
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Imagine learning to play the piano a few months ago, and now getting ready to perform a piece at Carnegie Hall. And her son will also be playing on the stage, too. That's the story of one mother and son in Boynton Beach. "My piano...
