Delray Beach, FL

Judge sets no bond for West Palm Beach double homicide suspect

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The suspect in a West Palm Beachdouble homicide is now facing multiple felony counts. Eric Elijah Walker is facing two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm. A judge set no bond on Wednesday morning.
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 83-year-old woman

Fla. — Video above: First Warning Weather meteorologists have your latest forecast. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 83-year-old woman. The Violent Crimes Division put out a news release Wednesday stating Wanda Nelson was last seen in Titusville, Florida on Tuesday, Nov. 22. She has not been seen or heard from since 4 p.m. that day.
2 dead, 2 injured in Lake Belvedere Estates shooting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two people are dead after five people, including a child, were involved in a shooting early Tuesday in unincorporated West Palm Beach. It happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Snead Circle in Lake Belvedere Estates. Deep Dive: WPBF 25 News Investigates.
Suspect in quadruple homicide in Kingfisher County in custody

A suspect in connection to the quadruple homicide in Kingfisher County is in custody. On Tuesday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said they can confirm the suspect wanted in connection with a quadruple homicide in Kingfisher County is in custody. The Miami Beach, Florida Police Department arrested the suspect...
Suspect in quadruple homicide at Oklahoma marijuana farm in custody

A suspect in connection to the quadruple homicide in Oklahoma is in custody. On Tuesday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said they can confirm the suspect wanted in connection with a quadruple homicide in Kingfisher County is in custody. The Miami Beach, Florida Police Department arrested the suspect on...
Local organization working to keep manatees safe

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's manatee season in South Florida, and a local organization is making sure we are helping to keep the sea cows safe. Friends of Manatee Lagoon provide information and resources to educate residents and visitors about the importance of manatees and caring for them in the wild.
Travelers hit the busy roads for Thanksgiving, AAA experts predict 91% of travelers in Florida will be driving

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Many travelers were taking a break at the Turnpike rest stop in West Palm Beach Wednesday morning. "This will be their first time we’re actually getting together in Georgia with my cousin, my mom is coming from the Bahamas, my sister is coming from the Bahamas. So, this is like beyond exciting for us," Tenova Wright Demeritte, who was driving from Fort Lauderdale, told WPBF 25 News.
