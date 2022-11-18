Read full article on original website
jweekly.com
Magnes Collection appoints Hannah Weisman as new executive director
The Magnes Collection of Jewish Art and Life has hired an executive director to lead the 60-year-old museum for the first time since it became part of UC Berkeley’s Jewish Studies program in 2010. Hannah Weisman, who has worked in museum education and administration for two decades in New...
jweekly.com
Eight kinds of latkes in S.F.; Boichik Bagels opens in Palo Alto; Kosher bakery in San Mateo
Latkes and more latkes: Many of the usual suspects have latkes and Jewish holiday menus at this time of year, and one of them is doing something above and beyond: Mark n’ Mike’s, the Jewish deli pop-up that has become a permanent part of San Francisco restaurant One Market, is offering eight kinds of latkes this year, one for each night of Hanukkah. Some of the options: a wild mushroom latke with cheese, a Philly cheesesteak latke, a chopped liver latke, and a dessert latke topped with apple pie and ice cream. The latkes are on the menu Dec. 1–23.
jweekly.com
Civil rights claim accuses Berkeley Law of discrimination against Jews
Two attorneys handling antisemitism and anti-Israel activism issues, one based in Florida and one in Tel Aviv, have filed a civil rights claim against Berkeley Law urging the U.S. Department of Education to investigate whether the school is discriminating against Jews. The complaint represents an escalation in the controversy surrounding...
