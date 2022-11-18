Latkes and more latkes: Many of the usual suspects have latkes and Jewish holiday menus at this time of year, and one of them is doing something above and beyond: Mark n’ Mike’s, the Jewish deli pop-up that has become a permanent part of San Francisco restaurant One Market, is offering eight kinds of latkes this year, one for each night of Hanukkah. Some of the options: a wild mushroom latke with cheese, a Philly cheesesteak latke, a chopped liver latke, and a dessert latke topped with apple pie and ice cream. The latkes are on the menu Dec. 1–23.

