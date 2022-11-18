Read full article on original website
UWW head coach Kevin Bullis retires
WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the most successful head coaches in UW-Whitewater history and in the entirety of college football right now is stepping aside. Warhawks head coach Kevin Bullis announced he would retire after an eight-year run that included five conference titles. “It has been an honor and...
Veteran dedicates Ice Age Trail hikes to fallen Wisconsin service members
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A retired Wisconsin Air Force veteran finished the Ice Age Trail in November, dedicating every mile to fallen Wisconsin service members through the decades. “I started on the Air Force’s birthday, September 18th, 2021,” said Annette Martiny. “It was a great way to transition because, I’m...
Forward Madison hosting World Cup watch parties
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The 28-day soccer tournament takes place over 7,000 miles away in Qatar, yet fans in the Madison area are invited to not miss a minute of match coverage from the Forward Club at Breese Stevens Field. Located on the Mifflin side of the Forward Madison FC stadium...
Student named in message that spurred lockdown sues Middleton school district
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton High School student whose name appeared in a text message that identified him by name and incorrectly accused him of having a gun in his backpack filed a lawsuit against the district on Wednesday. The suit alleges many of the people who received the...
75-year-old pedestrian struck by vehicle in Madison crosswalk
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 75-year-old pedestrian was badly injured Monday afternoon when she was struck by a vehicle while in the crosswalk of an intersection on the Madison’s near east side, the city’s police department reported. MPD’s initial report indicates officers were called to the intersection of...
Missing UW-Madison student found safe
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. reports a missing 19-year-old student has been located and is safe. The police department had asked for help finding Enzhe Xun, an international student from China, on Monday. His family had reported him missing nearly a week earlier. Xun’s last known address...
WisDOT: Merrimac Ferry reopens following repairs
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Merrimac Ferry is reopened after technicians repaired a mechanical issue. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation sent an alert out Wednesday, noting the issue with the ferry’s brake system was fixed. Ferry operations will continue as conditions allow on the Wisconsin River. You can check...
Dancing Grannies member looks for closure during Waukesha ceremony
In an effort to fight human trafficking, one movement in Madison is working to inspire men to be agents of change. In total, more than $14 million has been raised since the inaugural event in 2016. Sixth-grader who died while hunting was Berlin Middle School student, district confirms.
Trial set for former Sun Prairie teacher accused of recording students
"I was definitely surprised and a little disappointed," said sophomore Jackson Kinney. The Dane County Regional Airport is ready to kick off what they expect to be a busy holiday travel season. Increased food need exhibited by high demand at Dane County food pantries.
Liquor store on Madison’s south side robbed Monday night
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is still searching for the suspect who held up a liquor store on the city’s south side Monday night. According to MPD’s incident report, the suspect went into Rocky’s Liquor, in the 4200 block of W. Beltline Hwy., pointed a gun at the clerk, and stole cash from the register.
Sixth-grader who died while hunting was Berlin Middle School student, district confirms
BERLIN, Wis. (WMTV) - The 11-year-old boy who died after being shot while hunting was a middle-school student in Berlin, the school district confirmed on Monday. In a statement, the Berlin Area School District superintendent wrote, the district “is heartbroken” by Easton Thom’s death. “Our thoughts and...
The Big Question: When do you dig into your Thanksgiving meal?
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On this Thanksgiving Eve, the NBC15 team wondered what time most people eat their Thanksgiving meal. We went to Metcalfe’s Market at Hilldale to ask around about the most popular and least popular times to dig into dinner. Here are some of the responses we...
Thanksgiving meal distribution event helps feed students in Beloit
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The season of giving is just around the corner. In Beloit, they’re getting a head start by helping feed those in need. Merrill Elementary School students will not be without a turkey on their dinner table this Thanksgiving thanks to their meal distribution event. School counselor Steven Jordan said he wants to create a good feeling for his students and their families.
Kwik Trip CEO Donald Zietlow to retire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kwik Trip CEO and President Donald Zietlow will be retiring at the end of the year after serving more than two decades in the position, the company announced Monday. Zietlow’s retirement will be effective on Dec. 31. Kwik Trip said that Zietlow has been with Kwik...
Nitty Gritty plans to re-open soon after fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Nitty Gritty plans on re-opening soon after a fire outside the downtown restaurant. In a Facebook post, the restaurant shared that they still need more time to finish repairs, and say they plan on opening in a couple of weeks. Updates are expected on the Nitty Gritty’s Facebook page.
10-story, mixed-use complex to be built in Madison’s Greenbush neighborhood
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A mixed-use building promising over 500 rentable bedrooms is set to be constructed in the historic Greenbush neighborhood, developers revealed Monday. The 10-story complex, coined Chapter at Madison, will be located on the 800 block of Regent Street. Real estate development and investment firm CRG announced that it had acquired the land and construction financing for the 0.8-acre site.
Madison police find bloody rag after reported gunfire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Droplets of blood and a bloody rag were found along Williamson St. late Tuesday night after multiple people reported hearing a gunshot, the Madison Police Department reported. According to its statement, witnesses told investigators they heard a shot come from the 1300 block of Williamson St....
Downtown Madison retailers spruce up store windows for decorating competition
On this Thanksgiving Eve, the NBC15 team wondered what time most people eat their Thanksgiving meal. Veteran dedicates Ice Age Trail hikes to fallen Wisconsin service members. A retired Wisconsin Air Force veteran finished the Ice Age Trail in November, dedicating every mile to fallen Wisconsin service members through the decades.
WisDOT: Merrimac Ferry closed as technicians assess mechnical issue
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Merrimac Ferry will be closed until further notice as technicians repair a mechanical issue. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation sent an alert out Tuesday, noting the issue was with the ferry’s brake system. The agency stated that technicians will be at the ferry on...
DNR: Opening weekend deer kill up 14% from 2021
"I was definitely surprised and a little disappointed," said sophomore Jackson Kinney. Trial set for former Sun Prairie teacher accused of recording students. Quaglieri appeared in court Tuesday for a scheduling conference, where his trial date was set. Dane County Regional Airport expects busy holiday travel season.
