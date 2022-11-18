Read full article on original website
News On 6
Tulsa Police And Residents See More Panhandlers Around The City
If you feel you have seen more panhandlers than usual around Tulsa, you are not alone. Tulsa police said the department is getting more calls about people asking for money, and some News On 6 viewers want to know why they are seeing people claiming to be refugees panhandling around town.
News On 6
OSDE Announces Grant Devoted To Special Needs Instruction
The State Department of Education is spending more than $5 million on special education. The grant will be used to instruct educators who work with special education students. Currently, the department is working with Sand Springs and Dickson Public Schools. The OSDE will choose two new districts to implement the...
News On 6
Oklahoma Man Among 5 Killed In Colorado Nightclub Shooting
Police are searching for a motive after a 22-year-old man opened fire in a gay nightclub in Colorado Saturday night killing 5 and injuring another 25. Now friends and family are remembering the five people who were killed, including a man from Green Country, Daniel Aston. The victim from Oklahoma,...
News On 6
Green Country Woman Still Seeking Answers Decades After 2 Family Tragedies
A woman whose mother was murdered and whose sister is missing is spending another holiday wondering why she still doesn't have answers in either case. Monnita Sue Kern, who went by Sue, was murdered November 19, 1981 and no one has been arrested; then, her daughter went missing 13 years after that and has never been found.
News On 6
Woman Killed In Craig County Crash
One woman is dead after a crash in Craig County near Ketchum just after 2:30 p.m. According to OHP, 18-year-old Saffron Durham was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic due to massive injuries from the collision. Durham was from Vinita, Oklahoma. Both the driver and the passenger in...
News On 6
2 Serial Burglary Suspects Arrested By Tulsa Police
Tulsa police say two serial burglary suspects are in custody on Wednesday morning. According to police, officers responded to calls about a burglary at a hair salon near East 15th Street and South Peoria Avenue, when they arrived on the scene, police say they saw a man run away and get into a silver Toyota.
News On 6
Woman Injured By Drunk Driver During Traffic Stop To Receive Settlement From City
TULSA, Okla. - The City of Tulsa settled a lawsuit for $110,000 with a woman who was injured in a car crash during a police traffic stop. The City had asked to be dropped from the lawsuit, but a judge disagreed. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live with the story.
News On 6
Gas Prices Lower In Parts Of Oklahoma As Travel Increases During The Holidays
Gas is just under $3 a gallon in parts ok Oklahoma, which is welcome news for the thousands of people expected to drive for Thanksgiving. AAA said more people will be driving than flying this year. Tyler Kimball and his family are headed to Arkansas for Thanksgiving and stopped in...
News On 6
Escaping An Attacker: Lori Fullbright Demonstrates 3 Self-Defense Moves
Lots of shoppers will be out on Black Friday as the holiday shopping season kicks off -- and that means, lots of criminals will be out as well. Protecting yourself starts with two things: Being aware by putting down your phone and really looking at people and their behaviors and being prepared.
News On 6
Police: Man In Tahlequah Arrested, Accused Of Raping 12-Year-Old
Tahlequah Police arrested an 18-year-old man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl. Investigators said Timythy Summers was talking with the victim for several weeks on social media and sent her explicit messages. Summers offered to teach the victim how to skateboard and they met at a park, police said. Summers...
News On 6
USA BMX Grand Nationals Return To Tulsa For 25th Consecutive Year
The USA BMX Grand Nationals are at Tulsa's Expo Square for the 25th year in a row. Thousands of people from across the country will attend this event, bringing big money to our economy. Riders said they spend all year racing in different states -- just to get to this...
News On 6
Oklahoma Blood Institute Seeking More O Negative Blood Donors
The Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) is asking anyone with O negative blood to consider donating ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Two of the biggest reasons the OBI is asking for more help is because people with the blood type are considered universal donors, meaning that anyone in need of blood can receive type O negative blood.
News On 6
Tracking A Thanksgiving Storm System
TULSA, Okla. - It's a chilly start to the day before some warmer temperatures return toward the afternoon. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. After another chilly start with lows in the 30s, afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s today with sunshine, a few clouds, and a south wind from 10 to 20 mph. South winds will increase speeds slightly, from 15 to 25 mph Wednesday with afternoon highs also in the upper 50s and lower 60s with increasing clouds ahead of the Thanksgiving system that brings shower chances into the area. Thursday morning temps start in the 40s and ending with highs in the lower to mid-50s with gusty northwest winds midday to afternoon behind a departing cold front. Shower chances will remain for part of Friday and early Saturday before departing the state.
News On 6
Firefighters Investigating What Caused Fire At Tulsa Home
A huge house fire in South Tulsa sent heavy black smoke into the air that could be seen for miles Monday afternoon. More than two dozen firefighters were called to the scene and even they struggled to reach parts of the unusually large fire. News On 6's Emory Bryan was...
News On 6
Sapulpa Murder Suspect Booked Into Jail After Girlfriend's Death
Police say the man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend in her Sapulpa house over the weekend is now in jail. Officers arrested Joshua Stafford as he ran from the scene Saturday morning. Police say Stafford and the victim, Brittany Gowdy, had dated for about four months. A family friend said...
News On 6
Tulsa Health Experts Seeing Increase in Respiratory Viruses Ahead of Thanksgiving Holiday
Health experts in Tulsa said they are seeing an increase in flu cases and other respiratory viruses right now, just before Thanksgiving. Some patients might have been sick with COVID and then get sick again with the flu. At Hillcrest Medical Center, Emergency Physician Dr. Jeff Johnson is busy seeing patients with all kinds of respiratory illnesses this season.
News On 6
Jenks Organization Works To Help Families With Children, Young Adults With Disabilities
A Jenks organization the "Will's House" is expanding to help more families with children or young adults with disabilities. Co-founder Jeanette O'Hara says the organization was just approved by the Oklahoma Department of Disability Services as a contracted respite care provider and specialized foster care home. O'Hara and her husband...
News On 6
Gadgets & Tools For The Grill Master
TULSA, Okla. - Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen. We're happy to welcome back Joe Davidson from Oklahoma Joe's showing us some of his favorite gadgets you can get this holiday season for the grillmaster or pit boss in your life.
News On 6
Watch: John 3:16 Mission Provides Thanksgiving Food To Families In Need
Thousands of Green Country families in need will have a Thanksgiving dinner this year, thanks to the kindness of Oklahomans. Local organizations are feeding people through donations this week to help them enjoy the holiday. Volunteers are packing boxes with all the fixings for a Thanksgiving dinner, and each family will also receive a turkey. Monday is the first day of food basket distribution at Tulsa’s John 3:16 Mission.
