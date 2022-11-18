ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SU Law Center to host expungement intake event

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Law Center is planning to host an expungement intake event. The event is planned for Tuesday, January 10, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center located at 950 E. Washington Street in Baton Rouge. The...
BR area encouraged to support community on Small Business Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sandwiched between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday is Small Business Saturday. It’s a day aimed at giving smaller businesses a boost and helping them to compete with major retailers. “I call small business owners CEOs or chief everything officers. They are the janitors, sometimes...
Men and women graduate from BRPD 89th Basic Training Academy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several men and women graduated from the Baton Rouge Police Department’s 89th Basic Training Academy on Monday, Nov. 21. According to police, 18 new officers and one reserve officer are joining the ranks of BRPD. The graduation took place at the Louisiana State Police...
Crime-fighting initiative involving cameras at businesses announced

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More anti-crime cameras to come to the Baton Rouge region, helping businesses and neighborhoods feel safer. Two families will be without loved ones come this holiday season. 3-year-old Devin Page Jr. and LSU Student Allison Rice, both are victims to gun violence, and still today investigators have not found those who did it.
LSU professor works on app to help treat serious mental illness

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One LSU professor is on a mission to help people overcome serious mental illnesses in Louisiana through technology. Technology has come a long way, especially in the last few years. It’s continuing to advance as experts try to figure out ways to use it to help with mental illnesses.
Travelers prepare for busy Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Travelers at Baton Rouge Metro Airport said this part of their trip was smooth, but still recommended being prepared. Whether traveling by plane or car, many people who live in Baton Rouge are heading home for Thanksgiving. “So we’re not experiencing any cancellations or delays...
WBRSO Christmas Crusade

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s office is looking for toys and clothes to give to families in need for the holiday season. Deputies at the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are putting on their annual Christmas Crusade Toy drive, and they need all the help they can get to make sure every family has something under the tree.
Everything you need to know about the 49th Annual Bayou Classic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thanksgiving week is indicative of a crucial time in the season for SWAC football fans and supporters. The Southern University Jaguars and the Grambling State University Tigers are preparing for their historic Bayou Classic match-up in New Orleans this weekend. This year’s classic is taking...
Help feed families in need this holiday season by buying a Coca-Cola Red Bag

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One in seven people are waking up today facing hunger in Louisiana. According to Feeding America, one in five are children facing hunger right now. It’s a sad reality we have here at home -- but it’s why Coca-Cola United, Associated Grocers, and WAFB are helping the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank feed families in need this holiday season.
BR man sentenced for animal fighting crimes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison for possessing dogs with the purpose of using them in an animal fighting venture. According to the United States Department of Justice, on July 12, 2022, Aquintas Kantrell Singleton, 35, of Baton Rouge, pleaded guilty before Judge Shelly D. Dick of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana to an Animal Welfare Act crime involving the possession of 17 dogs for use in an animal fighting venture. On Thursday (Nov. 17), Singleton returned to that courtroom for sentencing.
EBRP Juvenile Court celebrates National Adoption Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In honor of national adoption day, groups are bringing awareness to more than 400,000 children waiting to be adopted in the United States. Several Baton Rouge families finalized their adoptions, giving many children a permanent home. “We have too many kids who need permanent forever...
49th Annual Bayou Classic kicks off Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thanksgiving week is indicative of a crucial time in the season for SWAC football fans and supporters. The Southern University Jaguars and the Grambling State University Tigers are preparing for their historic Bayou Classic match-up in New Orleans this weekend. The kick-off press conference for...
CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD trying to ID armed robber

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking the public to help them identify a person in a photo who investigators say robbed a Dollar General. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the person reportedly posed as a customer and entered a Dollar General on Florida Boulevard around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20.
White Light Night brings folks together in Mid-city

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mid-city business owners like Garrett Kemp look forward to White Light Night each year. “Bundle up, grab the kids, grab your friends, grab a drink, and have a good time,” Kemp said. For the past 25 years, the event has brought people in Baton...
Saturday marks final day to register to vote online for Dec. 10 election

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People in Louisiana are running out of time to register to vote for the election on Saturday, Dec. 10. The deadline to register online is Saturday, Nov. 19, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office. The public is urged to visit the website geauxvote.com to register or make changes to your registration.
JACQUES TALK: Noah Cain

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After growing up in Baton Rouge and leaving for an extended amount of time, Noah Cain is back in town playing running back for the LSU Tigers. Cain has played a large part in the Tigers’ success this season, scoring seven touchdowns on the ground, including three in LSU’s recent 41-10 rout of UAB.
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

