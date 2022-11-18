FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
SU Law Center to host expungement intake event
BR area encouraged to support community on Small Business Saturday
Men and women graduate from BRPD 89th Basic Training Academy
Southern University’s Ag Center hosting Fall Garden Workshop Tuesday
Crime-fighting initiative involving cameras at businesses announced
LSU professor works on app to help treat serious mental illness
Travelers prepare for busy Thanksgiving
WBRSO Christmas Crusade
Everything you need to know about the 49th Annual Bayou Classic
Help feed families in need this holiday season by buying a Coca-Cola Red Bag
BR man sentenced for animal fighting crimes
EBRP Juvenile Court celebrates National Adoption Day
49th Annual Bayou Classic kicks off Monday
2 men, teen cited for illegally killing La. Black Bear
Benefit event hosted for aspiring BR model after deadly Virginia crash
CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD trying to ID armed robber
White Light Night brings folks together in Mid-city
Saturday marks final day to register to vote online for Dec. 10 election
JACQUES TALK: Noah Cain
One family uses giving back as a way to heal from losing a loved one
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 1