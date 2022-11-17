NFL Injury Report

The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

Sunday

CAROLINA PANTHERS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — CAROLINA: DNP: S Juston Burris (illness, concussion), S Myles Hartsfield (ankle), DT Matt Ioannidis (calf), DT Marquan McCall (illness), T Taylor Moton (elbow, NIR-resting player), DT Daviyon Nixon (illness), QB Phillip Walker (ankle). FULL: CB Jaycee Horn (foot), LB Frankie Luvu (illness), TE Giovanni Ricci (neck). BALTIMORE: DNP: CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (hip). LIMITED: TE Mark Andrews (knee, shoulder), RB Gus Edwards (hamstring). FULL: LB Jason Pierre-Paul (ankle).

CHICAGO BEARS at ATLANTA FALCONS — CHICAGO: DNP: S Dane Cruikshank (hamstring), WR N'Keal Harry (illness), T Teven Jenkins (hip), DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee). LIMITED: TE Cole Kmet (thigh), CB Kindle Vildor (ankle). FULL: CB Kyler Gordon (knee), RB David Montgomery (NIR-personal matter). ATLANTA: TE Feleipe Franks (calf), G Colby Gossett (NIR-personal matter). LIMITED: S Erik Harris (foot), CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring).

CINCINNATI BENGALS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — CINCINNATI: DNP: WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip), S Dax Hill (shoulder), WR Stanley Morgan (NIR-personal matter), G D'Ante Smith (illness), DT Josh Tupou (calf). LIMITED: RB Chris Evans (knee), CB Tre Flowers (hamstring). FULL: T La'el Collins (NIR-resting player), CB Mike Hilton (finger). PITTSBURGH: DNP: T Jesse Davis (knee), DT Cameron Heyward (NIR-resting player), LB T.J. Watt (pectoral, NIR-resting player), CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring). LIMITED: G Kevin Dotson (hip), DT Larry Ogunjobi (knee). FULL: LB Marcus Allen (illness), LB Devin Bush (knee), S Minkah Fitzpatrick (appendix), RB Najee Harris (knee), T Trenton Scott (back).

CLEVELAND BROWNS at BUFFALO BILLS — CLEVELAND: DNP: S D'Anthony Bell (concussion), T Jack Conklin (foot, NIR-resting player), G Michael Dunn (back), DT Jordan Elliott (NIR-personal matter), DT Perrion Winfrey (head). LIMITED: TE David Njoku (ankle). FULL: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (knee), C Ethan Pocic (ankle), G Wyatt Teller (calf). BUFFALO: DNP: LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin, heel), WR Jake Kumerow (ankle), CB Cameron Lewis (illness, forearm), WR Isaiah McKenzie (illness), DT Jordan Phillips (illness), DE Gregory Rousseau (ankle). LIMITED: QB Josh Allen (right elbow), S Jordan Poyer (elbow). FULL: CB Kaiir Elam (ankle), FB Reggie Gilliam (illness), LB Matt Milano (illness), DT Tim Settle (illness).

DALLAS COWBOYS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — DALLAS: DNP: DT Quinton Bohanna (illness), DE Demarcus Lawrence (foot). LIMITED: LB Anthony Barr (hamstring), CB Anthony Brown (concussion), RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee). FULL: WR Michael Gallup (knee), T Tyler Smith (knee). MINNESOTA: No Data Reported.

DETROIT LIONS at NEW YORK GIANTS — DETROIT: DNP: WR Trinity Benson (knee), DL Josh Paschal (knee), C Frank Ragnow (foot). LIMITED: WR Josh Reynolds (back). DL Charles Harris (groin), S DeShon Elliott (concussion). FULL: T Taylor Decker (NIR-resting player), RB Jamaal Williams (illness), CB Chase Lucas (ankle), S Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle), T Matt Nelson (calf), LB Malcolm Rodriguez (elbow), RB D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder). NEW YORK GIANTS: DNP: TE Daniel Bellinger (eye), WR Wan'Dale Robinson (hamstring), OL Josh Ezeudu (neck). LIMITED: DL Dexter Lawrence (back), OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (illness), S Dane Belton (clavicle), WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring), T Evan Neal (knee), OLB Jihad Ward (thumb).

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — KANSAS CITY: No Data Reported. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: No Data Reported.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at DENVER BRONCOS — LAS VEGAS: No Data Reported. DENVER: DNP: TE Andrew Beck (hamstring), WR K.J. Hamler (hamstring), WR Kendall Hinton (shoulder), WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle), CB K'Waun Williams (wrist, elbow / knee). LIMITED: LB Baron Browning (hip), T Tom Compton (back), T Cameron Fleming (quadricep), G Graham Glasgow (shoulder), LB Jonas Griffith (ankle), S Justin Simmons (knee), DE Eyioma Uwazurike (illness). FULL: S Kareem Jackson (NIR-resting player), RB Latavius Murray (wrist), CB Darius Phillips (illness), DT Mike Purcell (NIR-resting player).

LOS ANGELES RAMS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — LOS ANGELES RAMS: No Data Reported. NEW ORLEANS: DNP: DE Marcus Davenport (calf), T James Hurst (concussion), RB Mark Ingram (knee), DE Cameron Jordan (eye), CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), G Andrus Peat (triceps), LB Pete Werner (ankle). LIMITED: C Josh Andrews (illness), WR Jarvis Landry (ankle), S Marcus Maye (abdomen), T Ryan Ramczyk (illness), DT Malcolm Roach (ankle).

NEW YORK JETS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — NEW YORK JETS: DNP: WR Corey Davis (knee), G Nate Herbig (shin), DT Sheldon Rankins (elbow). LIMITED: T Duane Brown (shoulder). NEW ENGLAND: DNP: CB Jonathan Jones (illness). LIMITED: P Jake Bailey (back), DT Christian Barmore (knee), S Kyle Dugger (ankle), LB Anfernee Jennings (back), DE DaMarcus Mitchell (illness), WR DeVante Parker (knee), LB Josh Uche (hamstring).

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — PHILADELPHIA: DNP: CB Josh Jobe (hamstring), DE Robert Quinn (back, NIR-resting player). LIMITED: CB James Bradberry (NIR-resting player), WR A.J. Brown (ankle, NIR-resting player), WR Britain Covey (thigh), DT Fletcher Cox (foot, NIR-resting player), G Landon Dickerson (NIR-resting player), DE Brandon Graham (NIR-resting player), T Lane Johnson (NIR-resting player), C Jason Kelce (ankle, NIR-resting player), LB Haason Reddick (thigh), G Isaac Seumalo (NIR-resting player), CB Darius Slay (NIR-resting player), WR DeVonta Smith (knee), DE Josh Sweat (NIR-resting player). INDIANAPOLIS: DNP: LB Zaire Franklin (illness), CB Kenny Moore (illness), DE Kwity Paye (ankle), CB Isaiah Rodgers (illness), DT Grover Stewart (NIR-resting player), TE Jelani Woods (shoulder). LIMITED: RB Deon Jackson (knee), LS Luke Rhodes (calf). FULL: DT DeForest Buckner (neck), LB JoJo Domann (neck), CB Stephon Gilmore (NIR-resting player), C Ryan Kelly (knee), S Rodney McLeod (NIR-resting player), DE Yannick Ngakoue (back).

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS at HOUSTON TEXANS — WASHINGTON: DNP: LB Cole Holcomb (foot), RB J.D. McKissic (neck). LIMITED: C Tyler Larsen (back), LB David Mayo (hamstring), TE Armani Rogers (knee), WR Curtis Samuel (shin), TE Logan Thomas (rib). FULL: RB Antonio Gibson (knee), RB Jonathan Williams (knee). HOUSTON: DNP: CB Derek Stingley (hamstring). LIMITED: LB Neville Hewitt (hamstring). FULL: DT Maliek Collins (chest), WR Nico Collins (groin), WR Brandin Cooks (hip, wrist), G Kenyon Green (shoulder), LB Christian Kirksey (neck), RB Dare Ogunbowale (foot), LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (groin).

Monday

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — SAN FRANCISCO: No Data Reported. ARIZONA: No Data Reported.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .