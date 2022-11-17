National League MVP Votes
Voting for the 2020 National League Most Valuable Player Award, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points based on a 14-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis:
|Player
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Total
|Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals
|22-
|8-
|-
|380
|Manny Machado, Padres
|7-13-
|7-
|291
|Nolan Arenado, Cardinals
|1-
|2-15-
|232
|Freddie Freeman, Braves
|-
|6-
|6-
|220
|Mooky Betts, Dodgers
|-
|-
|1-
|154
|Austin Riley, Braves
|-
|-
|-
|116
|J.T. Realmuto, Phillies
|-
|-
|-
|98
|Pete Alonxo, Mets
|-
|1-
|-
|81
|Francisco Lindor, Mets
|-
|-
|-
|77
|Sandy Alcantara, Marlins
|-
|-
|-
|39
|Trey Turner, Dodgers
|-
|-
|-
|29
|Dansby Swanson, Braves
|-
|-
|-
|23
|Michael Harris II, Braves
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Julia Urias, Dodgers
|-
|-
|1-
|8
|Jeff McNeil, Mets
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Daniel Bard, Rockies
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Kyle Schwarber, Phillies
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Edwin Diaz, Mets
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Starling Marte, Mets
|-
|-
|-
|1
This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .
