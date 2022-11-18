MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — "Nobody pays any attention. They fly up and down this street like there's no tomorrow. It's really ridiculous." That’s Mobile resident Mark MacInnes talking about the intersection of Kenneth Street and Old Shell Road, a spot in Midtown that has grown from a sleepy corner to a busy commercial and pedestrian hub. A new commercial and retail development has brought more business to the corner, and many more cars maneuvering in and out of a limited number of parking places.

MOBILE, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO