Spartan swimmers ready to break the ice
Next Tuesday will mark the start of the swim season for the girls swim team at Berthoud High School. After losing key seniors from last year, the team has shrunk to fifteen Lady Spartans. “Smallest our team’s been,” said Coach Matthew Goldsmith about this upcoming season. “But, from what I’ve seen so far the past few weeks, we’re still going to be relatively competitive in our races,” he said.
Mountain View Farmstead: A breed apart
Just east of downtown Berthoud, Jenna and Ryan Schaefer have invested in their future by rooting themselves in the past. Their Mountain View Farmstead harkens back to a simpler time, when rural families relied on themselves and their neighbors to live comfortably off the land. They specialize in raising “heritage” breeds of Scottish Highland cattle, Hungarian Mangalista pigs and Bresse or Red Ranger chickens. Some of these breeds originated centuries ago.
Obituary – David M. Garman
David M. Garman, age 42, of Berthoud, passed away on Nov. 15 in Loveland, as a result of a car accident. David was a loving husband and father of three. David was born on May 19, 1980, to David Foster and Sondra Garman in Pensacola, Fla. In 2003, David graduated from Denver Automotive and Diesel College with a degree in Diesel Technology with a focus on heavy equipment maintenance and repair. He joined the Army National Guard in 2008 and did one tour in Afghanistan in 2010. After his time in the military, David worked different jobs in heavy equipment fleet management, to include running his own diesel shop. David loved life, his family, his friends and anything involving children. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, hunting and grilling. He always had a positive attitude and could light up a room with his jokes.
Health officials discuss rising respiratory illnesses in county and state
Health officials provided a community update at the county and state level on the current increase in respiratory illnesses including influenza, RSV and COVID-19 and encouraged residents to take extra caution in the coming months. During a virtual public update Tuesday, Nov. 15, Larimer County Director of Public Health Tom...
Library silent auction fundraiser begins Nov. 25
Friends of the Berthoud Community Library will be holding their annual silent auction from Friday November 25 through Saturday December 3, as a fundraiser to help support library programs throughout the year. About 70 baskets and individual items will be available for viewing and bidding on the Friends of the Library website starting the day after Thanksgiving (www.bclfriends.org). Auction items will also be displayed at the library, although all bids must be made through the online bidding site. Library staff can help patrons with how to access the bidding site.
What’s new at Berthoud’s town hall
Wrapping up his fifth year as Town Administrator Chris Kirk took time from his busy schedule to sit and answer a few questions from Surveyor staff members about the future of Berthoud. The first topic discussed was the progress being made on the Spartan Avenue railroad crossing. Kirk responded by...
Forget that frozen store-bought turkey and raise your own
Thanksgiving turkey is a treasured American pastime. But this year, a nationwide shortage of turkeys might force some people to reconsider. In October, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that the nation faced a turkey shortage heading into Thanksgiving. Turkey production this year has fallen due to the second wave of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, more commonly known as Bird flu. So far this year over 50 million commercial and backyard birds have been killed or culled this year due to Bird flu outbreaks.
LCSO deputies fatally shoot man after car chase
Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputies shot and killed a man who reportedly fled from a traffic stop in Berthoud. A deputy attempted to stop a vehicle near Interstate 25 and Highway 56 shortly after midnight Monday when the driver fled the scene. The vehicle sped away heading northbound on...
