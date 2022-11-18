David M. Garman, age 42, of Berthoud, passed away on Nov. 15 in Loveland, as a result of a car accident. David was a loving husband and father of three. David was born on May 19, 1980, to David Foster and Sondra Garman in Pensacola, Fla. In 2003, David graduated from Denver Automotive and Diesel College with a degree in Diesel Technology with a focus on heavy equipment maintenance and repair. He joined the Army National Guard in 2008 and did one tour in Afghanistan in 2010. After his time in the military, David worked different jobs in heavy equipment fleet management, to include running his own diesel shop. David loved life, his family, his friends and anything involving children. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, hunting and grilling. He always had a positive attitude and could light up a room with his jokes.

