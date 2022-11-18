SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Sam James
Sam James (Richmond Hill, Ga.) joined the Mountaineer football team as a true freshman in 2018. Since that year, he's compiled 48 games (20 starts) in the gold and blue, during which he nabbed 185 receptions for 2,108 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also became a serious kick return threat, adding 428 KR yards on 22 attempts.
James began 2022 as a member of the Preseason All-Big 12 Conference Fourth Team (Athlon Sports & Phil Steele). Since, he's had 41 receptions for 624 yards and three touchdowns. He's also fielded seven kicks and returned balls 155 yards.
2021 (r-So.)
- Played in 13 games and started six at wide receiver
- Finished with 42 catches for 505 yards, five touchdowns and a long reception of 53 yards
- Tied for No. 8 in the Big 12 in receiving touchdowns (5)
- Tallied three catches for a team-high 40 yards against Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl
- Found the end zone for a 7-yard score at Kansas
- Had five catches for 64 yards and a score against Texas
- Led team with five catches for 46 yards against Oklahoma State; long of the day went for 32 yards
- WVU Special Teams Player of the Week: Iowa State
- Totaled 70 yards on five catches at Baylor, including a career-long 53 yarder
- Caught a 40-yard pass against Texas Tech, one of his two grabs on the day
- Hauled in five passes at Oklahoma
- Found the end zone for the third time in two games against Virginia Tech; finished with two grabs for 46 yards
- WVU Offensive Player of the Week: LIU
- Big day against LIU included three catches and a pair of touchdowns, totaling 55 yards
- Finished with five catches for 65 yards at Maryland, including a 39-yarder - WVU’s longest pass play of the day
- Also eclipsed 1,000 career receiving yards against the Terrapins
2020 (COVID)
- Played in nine games and started three at wide receiver
- Saw action on 348 offensive plays, including 30 or more plays in five games
- Second-leading receiver with 31 catches for 300 yards, two touchdowns and long of 32 yards
- Ranked No. 10 in the Big 12 in receptions per game (3.4)
- Caught two passes for 27 yards against Army in the Liberty Bowl
- WVU Special Teams Player of the Week: TCU
- Lone catch against TCU went for 16 yards; also tallied a 4-yard rush on the day
- Secured three catches against Kansas State
- Hauled in five passes for 56 yards at Texas Tech
- Lone catch against Kansas went for an 8-yard touchdown
- Totaled a season-best eight catches for 66 yards against Baylor
- Caught four passes for 22 yards at Oklahoma State
- Five catches for 72 yards against Eastern Kentucky and a 32-yard touchdown
2019 (r-Fr.)
- All-Big 12 Honorable Mention
- Started all 12 games at wide receiver
- Saw action on 650 offensive plays, leading all receivers
- Used on 50 or more plays in eight games, including a season-high 73 plays against Texas Tech
- Led WVU in receptions (69) and receiving yards (677), had two touchdowns and had a long catch of 51 yards
- Ranks No. 33 nationally and No. 3 in the Big 12 in receptions per game (5.8)
- Also ranks No. 10 in the conference in receiving yards per game (56.4)
- Caught seven passes for 36 yards against Oklahoma State
- Big 12 Conference Newcomer of the Week for his performance against Texas Tech
- Caught a career-high 14 passes for 223 yards against Texas Tech, with a career-high-tying long of 51
- His 14 catches vs. the Red Raiders are tied for No. 2 in single-game program history and his 223 yards sit No. 4 all-time; both are WVU freshman records
- Both single-game figures are tied for No. 4 in the NCAA
- Tallied three catches for 12 yards at Baylor
- Caught four passes for 29 yards at Oklahoma
- Tied for the team lead with five catches against Iowa State, totaling 30 yards
- Totaled six catches for 66 yards and a touchdown against Texas; long reception of the day went for a 44-yard score
- Finished with a team-high six catches for 41 yards at Kansas
- Caught a then-career-best nine passes for 155 yards against NC State, scoring his first career touchdown
- Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week following the NC State Game
- Offensive Player of the Week - NC State
- Tallied five catches for 35 yards at Missouri
- Earned his first career start against James Madison
- Finished with a career-high six catches vs. the Dukes
2018 (Fr.)
- Redshirted
- Played in four games and finished with two catches
- Used on a season-high 24 plays against Oklahoma
Personal
- Son of Shirleyann James
- One of two children (1 brother)
- Majoring in sport management
- Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll
- Garrett Ford Academic Honor Roll
You can follow us on Facebook & Twitter for future coverage:
Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Julia Mellett - @JuliaMellett
Comments / 0