SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Sam James

Sam James (Richmond Hill, Ga.) joined the Mountaineer football team as a true freshman in 2018. Since that year, he's compiled 48 games (20 starts) in the gold and blue, during which he nabbed 185 receptions for 2,108 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also became a serious kick return threat, adding 428 KR yards on 22 attempts.

James began 2022 as a member of the Preseason All-Big 12 Conference Fourth Team (Athlon Sports & Phil Steele). Since, he's had 41 receptions for 624 yards and three touchdowns. He's also fielded seven kicks and returned balls 155 yards.

2021 (r-So.)

Played in 13 games and started six at wide receiver

Finished with 42 catches for 505 yards, five touchdowns and a long reception of 53 yards

Tied for No. 8 in the Big 12 in receiving touchdowns (5)

Tallied three catches for a team-high 40 yards against Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Found the end zone for a 7-yard score at Kansas

Had five catches for 64 yards and a score against Texas

Led team with five catches for 46 yards against Oklahoma State; long of the day went for 32 yards

WVU Special Teams Player of the Week: Iowa State

Totaled 70 yards on five catches at Baylor, including a career-long 53 yarder

Caught a 40-yard pass against Texas Tech, one of his two grabs on the day

Hauled in five passes at Oklahoma

Found the end zone for the third time in two games against Virginia Tech; finished with two grabs for 46 yards

WVU Offensive Player of the Week: LIU

Big day against LIU included three catches and a pair of touchdowns, totaling 55 yards

Finished with five catches for 65 yards at Maryland, including a 39-yarder - WVU’s longest pass play of the day

Also eclipsed 1,000 career receiving yards against the Terrapins

2020 (COVID)

Played in nine games and started three at wide receiver

Saw action on 348 offensive plays, including 30 or more plays in five games

Second-leading receiver with 31 catches for 300 yards, two touchdowns and long of 32 yards

Ranked No. 10 in the Big 12 in receptions per game (3.4)

Caught two passes for 27 yards against Army in the Liberty Bowl

WVU Special Teams Player of the Week: TCU

Lone catch against TCU went for 16 yards; also tallied a 4-yard rush on the day

Secured three catches against Kansas State

Hauled in five passes for 56 yards at Texas Tech

Lone catch against Kansas went for an 8-yard touchdown

Totaled a season-best eight catches for 66 yards against Baylor

Caught four passes for 22 yards at Oklahoma State

Five catches for 72 yards against Eastern Kentucky and a 32-yard touchdown

2019 (r-Fr.)

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

Started all 12 games at wide receiver

Saw action on 650 offensive plays, leading all receivers

Used on 50 or more plays in eight games, including a season-high 73 plays against Texas Tech

Led WVU in receptions (69) and receiving yards (677), had two touchdowns and had a long catch of 51 yards

Ranks No. 33 nationally and No. 3 in the Big 12 in receptions per game (5.8)

Also ranks No. 10 in the conference in receiving yards per game (56.4)

Caught seven passes for 36 yards against Oklahoma State

Big 12 Conference Newcomer of the Week for his performance against Texas Tech

Caught a career-high 14 passes for 223 yards against Texas Tech, with a career-high-tying long of 51

His 14 catches vs. the Red Raiders are tied for No. 2 in single-game program history and his 223 yards sit No. 4 all-time; both are WVU freshman records

Both single-game figures are tied for No. 4 in the NCAA

Tallied three catches for 12 yards at Baylor

Caught four passes for 29 yards at Oklahoma

Tied for the team lead with five catches against Iowa State, totaling 30 yards

Totaled six catches for 66 yards and a touchdown against Texas; long reception of the day went for a 44-yard score

Finished with a team-high six catches for 41 yards at Kansas

Caught a then-career-best nine passes for 155 yards against NC State, scoring his first career touchdown

Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week following the NC State Game

Offensive Player of the Week - NC State

Tallied five catches for 35 yards at Missouri

Earned his first career start against James Madison

Finished with a career-high six catches vs. the Dukes

2018 (Fr.)

Redshirted

Played in four games and finished with two catches

Used on a season-high 24 plays against Oklahoma

Personal

Son of Shirleyann James

One of two children (1 brother)

Majoring in sport management

Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll

Garrett Ford Academic Honor Roll

