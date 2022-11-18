Read full article on original website
Utah man buys humidifier found with five packages of cocaine in it
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Police are investigating an incident where a purchased humidifier had 12.27 pounds of cocaine in it. According to a police report, on Nov. 2, a man reported he had purchased a humidifier from NPS in Salt Lake City. “He opened the humidifier to find that the inner workings had been removed and 5 packages of drugs were found inside.”
Utah leaders pitch future Salt Lake City Olympics to IOC commission
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — State and city leaders made a key presentation Tuesday as part of Utah’s push to bring the Winter Olympics back to Salt Lake City. Gov. Spencer Cox, Mayor Erin Mendenhall, former Olympian Lindsey Vonn, and others met virtually with the International Olympic Committee Future Host Commission, pitching Utah as the best, most “compact” games the world could see in either 2030 or 2034.
The richest woman in Salt Lake City, Utah
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Holiday 'Giving Machines' open in downtown Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The big red machines are back. State and community leaders celebrated the opening of holiday "Giving Machines" at City Creek Center in downtown Salt Lake City Tuesday afternoon. The machines, which have been part of the "Light the World" campaign of The Church of...
How the trek to SLC's B gates compares to other airports
SALT LAKE CITY — You've probably heard the stories of how big and modern the new Salt Lake City International Airport is. And you've most likely also heard about the dreaded B Gates. Not so much the gates themselves, but that big yellow sign indicating where your unofficial hike is about to begin.
GALLERY: ZooLights returning to Utah's Hogle Zoo for 2022 holiday season
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah's Hogle Zoo is welcoming the holiday season with the return of its 16th annual ZooLights. The event, which showcases unique light displays, will run from Dec. 2 to Dec. 30, zoo officials said. More from 2News: Holiday season. It will also include a...
Did You Know The Grinch’s Famous Cave Is Located in Utah?
Who knew that Dr. Suess’s most famous anti-hero lived so close to Idaho?. Well, close depending on what your threshold for road trips is. It’s about a nine-hour drive from Idaho’s capitol city, but if you live somewhere closer to the Idaho-Utah State you could be at the Grinch’s front door in under seven. It turns out that Mount Crumpit is actually on the outskirts of Boulder, UT or at least that’s what Vacasa wanted you to believe in 2021.
World of Illumination Opens Today in Salt Lake City with an All-New Holiday Light Show
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 23, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, is coming to Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City this holiday season. With this addition, the company adds its sixth location to its lineup of shows in the United States.
Utah woman awarded nearly $2.4M after Vail Resorts employee hits her with bowling ball following “dangerous 360-degree helicopter spin”
A Utah jury this month awarded a Park City bowling alley employee nearly $2.4 million after a Vail Resorts employee smashed her hand with a bowling ball during a company outing three years ago. Amy Herzog alleged in a February 2020 lawsuit that she was attempting to fix a clogged...
No mechanism to accurately track road rage in Utah
Ripped from the headlines, road rage is a topic law enforcement and one state lawmaker say is of grave concern. 2News has reported on several cases of road rage in recent months, incident after incident across Utah with drivers taking matters into their own hands. The worst-case scenario happened on...
Truck Laws in Salt Lake City
HB146 would ban cities from enforcing additional rules for trucks and other vehicles. The bill specifically states that it would block cities from requiring truck drivers and other employees to undergo additional training beyond what is required by the state. In addition, it also says that cities may not require companies that rent or sell all-terrain vehicles to adhere to additional rules. Learn more about truck laws in salt lake city city in this article.
Larry H. Miller Company acquires majority stake of Utah 'dirty soda' chain
SANDY — Utah's massive Larry H. Miller Company is taking on the state's dirty soda wars, as it aims to grow the concept into other states. The Sandy-based business giant announced Tuesday it has acquired a majority stake in Swig from the private equity firm Savory Fund. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, though Savory Fund, Swig founder Nicole Tanner and two other partners, will still retain "significant minority stakes" in the company, according to Larry H. Miller Company.
Why are Utah gas prices so high? Blame the West Coast and our growing population
The average cost for a gallon of gasoline in Utah is just above $4. It’s down significantly from the record-high price of $5.26 in July, but still about 30 cents more than the national average. To understand why gasoline is more expensive in Utah, the Utah Department of Energy...
Top six best Utah ski resorts
Love winter sports? Then you're going to love Utah because the state doesn't just say it has "the greatest snow on earth" for no reason!
Housing market: This Utah metro saw nation's biggest drop in sales
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City metro area is among the top housing markets in the U.S. to see the most dramatic yearly declines in home sales and boosts to for-sale inventory since high interest rates have taken a toll on the national market. That's according to...
The 12 Best Restaurants in Park City, Utah
Located about 30 miles east of Salt Lake City and framed by the Wasatch Mountain range, Park City is a wonderful mountain destination in the Western state of Utah. Known for its world-class ski facilities and as the host city for Robert Redford's annual Sundance Film Festival, Park City is also emerging as a foodie destination, with no shortage of restaurants serving a diverse range of cuisines.
Tens of thousands expected through Salt Lake Airport over Thanksgiving holiday
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This holiday season, whether you're flying or driving, it may get hectic. Around 54 million people, according to AAA, will travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving. Wednesday's winter conditions gave early-morning drivers a little bit of a headache. Crashes occurred on the highway...
Utah Will Mandate Off-Highway Vehicle Education in 2023
Beginning in February 2023, anyone operating an off-highway vehicle (OHV) on public lands in Utah will be required to complete a mandatory online eduction program. Intended to reduce conflicts between OHV riders and residents, and reduce environmental impacts, the course should take 30 minutes or less to complete, and will be offered for free. If successful, this program could serve as a model for other states.
