Salt Lake City, UT

Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Utah

Pepperoni pizza up-closePhoto byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating pizza from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Niklas Rhöse on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Utah man buys humidifier found with five packages of cocaine in it

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Police are investigating an incident where a purchased humidifier had 12.27 pounds of cocaine in it. According to a police report, on Nov. 2, a man reported he had purchased a humidifier from NPS in Salt Lake City. “He opened the humidifier to find that the inner workings had been removed and 5 packages of drugs were found inside.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Utah leaders pitch future Salt Lake City Olympics to IOC commission

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — State and city leaders made a key presentation Tuesday as part of Utah’s push to bring the Winter Olympics back to Salt Lake City. Gov. Spencer Cox, Mayor Erin Mendenhall, former Olympian Lindsey Vonn, and others met virtually with the International Olympic Committee Future Host Commission, pitching Utah as the best, most “compact” games the world could see in either 2030 or 2034.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Salt Lake City, Utah

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Holiday 'Giving Machines' open in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The big red machines are back. State and community leaders celebrated the opening of holiday "Giving Machines" at City Creek Center in downtown Salt Lake City Tuesday afternoon. The machines, which have been part of the "Light the World" campaign of The Church of...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

How the trek to SLC's B gates compares to other airports

SALT LAKE CITY — You've probably heard the stories of how big and modern the new Salt Lake City International Airport is. And you've most likely also heard about the dreaded B Gates. Not so much the gates themselves, but that big yellow sign indicating where your unofficial hike is about to begin.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
MIX 106

Did You Know The Grinch’s Famous Cave Is Located in Utah?

Who knew that Dr. Suess’s most famous anti-hero lived so close to Idaho?. Well, close depending on what your threshold for road trips is. It’s about a nine-hour drive from Idaho’s capitol city, but if you live somewhere closer to the Idaho-Utah State you could be at the Grinch’s front door in under seven. It turns out that Mount Crumpit is actually on the outskirts of Boulder, UT or at least that’s what Vacasa wanted you to believe in 2021.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

No mechanism to accurately track road rage in Utah

Ripped from the headlines, road rage is a topic law enforcement and one state lawmaker say is of grave concern. 2News has reported on several cases of road rage in recent months, incident after incident across Utah with drivers taking matters into their own hands. The worst-case scenario happened on...
UTAH STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Truck Laws in Salt Lake City

HB146 would ban cities from enforcing additional rules for trucks and other vehicles. The bill specifically states that it would block cities from requiring truck drivers and other employees to undergo additional training beyond what is required by the state. In addition, it also says that cities may not require companies that rent or sell all-terrain vehicles to adhere to additional rules. Learn more about truck laws in salt lake city city in this article.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Larry H. Miller Company acquires majority stake of Utah 'dirty soda' chain

SANDY — Utah's massive Larry H. Miller Company is taking on the state's dirty soda wars, as it aims to grow the concept into other states. The Sandy-based business giant announced Tuesday it has acquired a majority stake in Swig from the private equity firm Savory Fund. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, though Savory Fund, Swig founder Nicole Tanner and two other partners, will still retain "significant minority stakes" in the company, according to Larry H. Miller Company.
UTAH STATE
US News and World Report

The 12 Best Restaurants in Park City, Utah

Located about 30 miles east of Salt Lake City and framed by the Wasatch Mountain range, Park City is a wonderful mountain destination in the Western state of Utah. Known for its world-class ski facilities and as the host city for Robert Redford's annual Sundance Film Festival, Park City is also emerging as a foodie destination, with no shortage of restaurants serving a diverse range of cuisines.
PARK CITY, UT
outsidemagazine

Utah Will Mandate Off-Highway Vehicle Education in 2023

Beginning in February 2023, anyone operating an off-highway vehicle (OHV) on public lands in Utah will be required to complete a mandatory online eduction program. Intended to reduce conflicts between OHV riders and residents, and reduce environmental impacts, the course should take 30 minutes or less to complete, and will be offered for free. If successful, this program could serve as a model for other states.
UTAH STATE

