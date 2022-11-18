ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Whittier, CA

Crash that injured 25 law enforcement recruits was a ‘deliberate act,’ sheriff says

By Marc Sternfield
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YxLLD_0jF0RiaF00

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says the crash that injured 25 law enforcement recruits in South Whittier Wednesday morning was “a deliberate act.”

“(Investigators) went through an exhaustive interview process with everyone involved, with the video surveillance statements from the recruits, the physical evidence they had, and what they got from the suspect himself. And they were able to form the opinion that this was a deliberate act,” Villanueva told NewsNation.

The driver, Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez, 22, is now charged with attempted murder of a peace officer and other charges are pending, the sheriff’s department said.

Bond was set at $2 million.

Video shows chaos after wrong-way driver plows into law enforcement recruits in South Whittier

Gutierrez had marijuana in the SUV and may have been intoxicated at the time of the South Whittier crash, although he passed a field sobriety test, sources told the Los Angeles Times .

Security camera video obtained by KTLA shows the SUV veering into the opposite lanes of travel and directly into a group of 75 recruits from the STARS Center Academy who were jogging on Mills Avenue around 6:30 a.m. The vehicle stopped after hitting a light pole.

A total of 25 recruits were injured, five of them critically.

The recruits immediately rendered aid to their injured colleagues while they waited for paramedics to arrive.

Wrong-way driver plows into group of law enforcement recruits near L.A.; 25 injured

“The driver still had (his foot) on the accelerator, so my boyfriend had to break the glass or the window open to try to get him to stop,” one woman told KTLA. “Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to. But they were able to open the door and get the driver out and detain him.”

Authorities are still trying to determine why Gutierrez swerved into the recruits.

“The Sheriff’s Department would like to thank the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the California Highway Patrol, the incredible medical staffs who are caring for our injured personnel, the other agencies that assisted in this investigation, and the outpouring of love and support we have experienced from the community,” the department said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA.com

Video captures 3 burglary suspects leaving Eastvale home carrying safe

Surveillance video shows three burglary suspects exiting an Eastvale home with a family’s belongings, including a safe that held wedding rings, sentimental keepsakes and one family member’s life savings. “They were there for a total of about 15 minutes, inside my house,” the homeowner, identified only as Andrews,...
EASTVALE, CA
Key News Network

Vehicle Crashes into Back of Semi; 1 Killed, 1 Critically Injured

City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle collision involving a semi, trapped both occupants with one deceased around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23. Deputies with the Sheriff’s Industry Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision with two people trapped inside a vehicle on the 14900 block of East Don Julian Road and Ninth Avenue in the City of Industry.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

LAPD detective who tried to buy gun silencer from China charged: DA

LOS ANGELES - A detective with the Los Angeles Police Department has been charged with attempting to obtain a gun silencer that he allegedly purchased from China, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. According to the LAPD, Detective I Luke Walden, who was last assigned to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fox10phoenix.com

Police chase suspect beats LA holiday traffic, ditches car in residential area

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect led authorities on a wild police chase during Los Angeles County's notorious holiday traffic Tuesday night. The suspect, accused of stealing the SUV they were driving in, led the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a chase across parts of the San Gabriel Valley, the eastern parts of Los Angeles County and South Gate.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
newyorkbeacon.com

Police Searching For California Teen Wanted For Fatally Shooting His Two Cousins

The police in West Covina, California are searching for 19-year-old Michael Mariano Jr. following the shooting deaths of his two cousins, according to CBS News Los Angeles. Mariano allegedly shot and killed two brothers, 22-year-old Maliki Foust Jr. and Majarion Foust, 19, in the parking lot of the Walnut Ridge Apartment Complex on the 3400 Block of South Sentous Avenue on Nov. 2. A third man reportedly witnessed the shooting but was able to get away safely. Police arrived on the scene at around 10:45 p.m.
WEST COVINA, CA
KTLA

Father killed in Irvine hit-and-run, suspect remains at large

Police are searching for a suspect who struck and killed a man in Irvine before speeding away. The victim was identified as Saman Vakili Mafakhery, 33. He leaves behind a wife and a young daughter. The fatal crash happened on the night of Nov. 3 when Mafakhery was struck and killed in the area of […]
IRVINE, CA
theavtimes.com

Man hospitalized after being shot in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A man is in critical condition after being shot Monday afternoon during a possible domestic dispute in Palmdale. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called at 4:47 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, to the 37400 block of Sierra Highway where they found the victim in the street with a gunshot wound, Lt. Derrick Alfred said at a news conference at the scene.
PALMDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

Body Found In Newhall; Investigation Underway

A body was found Monday in Newhall, and an investigation was underway. The body was discovered about 8 a.m. near the 2400 block of Railroad Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Information was not immediately available on the person’s identity or cause of death. Anyone...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Female Inmate Dies at Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside

(CNS) – A female inmate died Sunday at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside. The inmate was discovered unresponsive in her cell about 3:35 p.m. at the lockup in the 4000 block of Orange Street, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Correctional Captain Victoria Varisco-Flores. “Custody staff and...
RIVERSIDE, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy