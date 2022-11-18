Read full article on original website
BCSD Chair cites academic struggles, strained relationship with SLED, DSS for supt. firing
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Following a week clouded by uncertainty and confusion regarding the Berkeley County School District's decision to fire superintendent Deon Jackson after roughly 15 months on the job, BCSD Board Chairman Mac McQuillin released a pages-long statement on Wednesday alleging a lack of leadership from Jackson on a number of issues.
Coalition questions legality of BCSD Superintendent firing; press conference planned
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — A coalition has called a press conference for 12 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss the recent firing of former Berkeley County School District Superintendent Deon Jackson and the immediate hiring Dr. Anthony Dixon. "Clergy, teachers, former educators, parents, community leaders, democrats, republicans and concerned...
Teacher of N. Charleston elementary school on administrative leave after alleged comments
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A teacher at North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary School is no longer in the classroom after allegedly making comments to a group of students leading to him or her being placed on administrative leave, a spokesperson for the Charleston County School District confirmed to ABC News 4 on Monday.
Charleston City Council adopt new technology to fight underage drinking
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Underage drinking and fake IDs--Charleston police say the problems are getting more challenging to stop. Charleston city council is taking the extra step to stop underage drinkers at the door. "While we were adjusting the late-night ordinance, one of the things we heard about that...
'Destroyed credibility': Legal expert troubled by timeline of BCSD superintendent's hiring
BERKELEY COUNTY (WCIV) — Dr. Anthony Dixon on Monday revealed new board chairman Mac McQuillin called him the weekend before the Berkeley County Board of Education meeting to ask his interest in the superintendent role. "Mr. McQuillin called and asked me the weekend before meeting if I was still...
New BCSD superintendent says board chair called him about the role days before being named
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Despite his hiring being clouded in controversary, new Berkeley County superintendent Dr. Anthony Dixon is excited to get started in what he calls "a dream job." Dixon was named superintendent just last Tuesday, during the first meeting of a brand new board of education....
Charleston City Council to vote on employee bonuses tonight
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Tonight, the Charleston City Council will vote on the approval of $2,100,000.00 to be used for bonuses for all city employees. Pending the approval of this expenditure, bonuses will be distributed the week of Nov.28. In 2022, salary savings have exceeded the budgeted amount. The...
Colleton County farm faces supply issues due to labor shortage, increase in prices
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Keegan-Filion Farm in Colleton County was originally started in the 1930s by Annie Filion's grandfather to raise crops. "We took over in 2001 and now raise chickens, turkeys, pork and beef," said owner Marc Filion. However, just like many businesses around the country, the...
Charleston City Council to vote on authorization of fake ID detection
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston City Council will vote on the authorization of technology that detects fake identification cards. The council is set to approve an agreement for a six-month pilot program between the City of Charleston and Intellicheck for $20,000. Intellicheck is a company that provides a...
FEMA, Biden Administration approve Hurricane Ian relief funding for Horry, Georgetown Co.
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — The Biden Administration has approved a major disaster declaration for South Carolina; announcing FEMA aid is now available to South Carolinians in our area who suffered damages from Hurricane Ian. From the Lowcountry through the Grand Strand, Hurricane Ian left millions of dollars in damages...
Federal relief approved for SC residents, businesses who suffered damage during Ian
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCIV) — Federal aid is on its way to residents and businesses in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry Counties who were affected by Hurricane Ian between Sept. 25 and Oct. 4, the White House announced on Monday. Grants will be available for temporary housing, home repairs and loans...
I-26, I-95 see significant uptick in drivers traveling through South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Lots of drivers hit the road on Wednesday to begin their trip to their Thanksgiving destination. ABC News 4 Traffic Tracker Trooper Bob reports that I-26 saw a peak number of travelers at 11 a.m. with 2,764 vehicles passing through on the westbound side of the interstate near the Harleyville interchange.
Congregation working to rebuild 5 months after fire at First Emmanuel Baptist Church
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — It has been five months since First Emmanuel Baptist Church in Dorchester County caught fire, but it may be even longer until the sanctuary is replaced. The congregation is continuing services as they work to rebuild their church. Demolition for the building cost nearly $100,000.
80 Georgetown Co. families in need to get Thanksgiving baskets
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Eighty needy families across Georgetown County will get a Thanksgiving basket delivered to them on Monday. It's all part of an initiative the Murrells Inlet Elks Lodge has been doing for 15 years to help feed families for the holidays. The baskets will be...
Charleston Animal Society is in 'crisis situation' going into Thanksgiving holiday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8:45pm): Charleston Animal Society says 21 dogs were taken in by foster families Tuesday evening. With Thanksgiving only days away, the Charleston Animal Society needs help with housing adult dogs. The society is asking foster families to arrive at the shelter between 5...
Funeral service to be held for Lavel Davis Jr. in North Charleston on Nov. 30
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A funeral service is planned for Wednesday, Nov. 30 for Lavel "Tyler" Davis Jr., the former Woodland High School football star killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia on Nov. 13. Davis' high school head coach, Eddie Ford, tells Sports 4's Scott...
Reported gas leak in Goose Creek now fixed, says Dominion Energy
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8:30pm): Dominion Energy crews responded to the Hamlet Circle area of Goose Creek for reports of a damaged natural gas line on Monday at around 5:45 p.m. A third-party contractor accidentally struck the line while doing work in the area, according to Dominion...
Berkeley County Coroner's Office identifies victim in Highway 52 crash
Berkeley County, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has released the name of the victim who passed way due to injuries sustained in a car crash on Highway 52 on November 13. The driver has been identified as Leann Crider, an 89-year-old from Ohio. Crider was transported...
Mt. Pleasant man identified as pedestrian killed in crash on Red Bank Road
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's Office on Wednesday identified the man hit and killed in a crash on Red Bank Road early Tuesday morning as Isaac L. Frasier, 50, of Mount Pleasant. Authorities say Frasier was walking along the road in Goose Creek shortly after...
North Charleston Police searching for runaway 16-year-old
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police are searching for a 16-year-old deemed a "runaway." Ana Lopez Mejia, 16, was last seen by family on Nov. 17. She is described as having black hair and brown eyes, standing 5-ft tall and weighing 154 pounds. She was last seen wearing a navy hoodie, grey jeans, and green/grey Nike shoes.
