Paul Tate
5d ago
back in the day either you had a bad cold or the flu. now they got so many abbreviations people don't know what they got
969wsig.com
Covid deaths are continuing in Virginia
While new cases of coronavirus continue to be low in the commonwealth, 90 people have died due to the virus in the last week. That includes four here in the valley, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Two of those new deaths are in Waynesboro to bring that city’s...
WUSA
Serious rise in flu cases in Virginia hospitals
Health officials in Virginia are sounding the alarm. They're seeing a serious rise in flu cases at area hospitals.
cbs19news
Holiday travel precautions to prevent illness
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, cases have quadrupled in Virginia since September. Health officials are urging Virginians to take precautions before traveling over the holidays. Virginia has also seen a 41 percent increase in flu-like illness and an 18 percent increase in respiratory illness in...
'They didn't have the exposure': Flu cases on the rise across the DMV
D.C., Virginia and Maryland are all facing high levels of respiratory illness, according to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map that tracks health care visits for illnesses that includes fever, plus a cough or sore throat. Maryland is the lowest of the three, in the medium level...
baltimorenews.net
Do You Need a Medical Marijuana Card in Virginia?
Do you need a medical marijuana card in Virginia? That all depends on whether you'd like access to legal medical cannabis. Marijuana is now legal in some form in over half of the United States. This has led to many people asking the question, do I need a medical marijuana card in Virginia?
cbs19news
Seeking input on aspects of behavioral health, developmental services
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Secretary of Health and Human Services Office wants to hear from residents. It is seeking opinions and ideas about several aspects of the Commonwealth’s behavioral health and developmental services system. There are five online surveys that people can fill out, which all...
NBC 29 News
Flu rates high in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With the holiday season underway, the American Nurses Association is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated against the flu. The Virginia Department of Health reported “very high” flu levels in the commonwealth during the first week of November. “We are seeing a higher-than-average number of...
cbs19news
Flags lowered for victims and families of Chesapeake shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The flags across Virginia have been lowered to half-staff once again. Governor Glenn Youngkin issued an order lowering the flags on Wednesday morning. This time, the lowered flags honor the people killed in the Tuesday night shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake. Under the order,...
virginiapublicradio.org
The Virginia Breeze continues to exceed expectations
As many people hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, Virginians are taking advantage of the state’s inner-city bus service in record numbers. In less than a year of service, a new line along I-81 from Bristol to D.C. is already exceeding expectations. Mallory Noe-Payne has details.
6 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
Seafood dishPhoto byPhoto by Farhad Ibrahimzade on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love to eat seafood from time to time and you also live in Virginia, here is a list of six amazing restaurants in Virginia that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them before.
As mental health problems in schools soar, provider pulls out of southwestern districts
Several southwestern school districts in Virginia have less than a month before losing a key mental health services provider, which is citing changes in how the state handles the provision of such services as a reason for pulling out. Family Preservation Services announced in a Oct. 27 letter that it would cease providing therapeutic day […] The post As mental health problems in schools soar, provider pulls out of southwestern districts appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Sand Hills Express
Virginia set to reverse trans students’ rights in public schools
Christiansburg, Virginia — The mass shooting at a club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, has reignited concerns in the LGBTQ community over safety and discrimination. More than half of states in the U.S. have little to no protections for transgender people, and as early as next week, Virginia could reverse its limited rights in public schools.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia recognized as a top state in national ranking of hospital patient safety
Virginia hospitals have once again been recognized as top performers when it comes to patient safety. Virginia is ranked second overall among states in the Fall 2022 Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety Grade state rankings that are based on the share of hospitals in each state that earn “A” grades.
dcnewsnow.com
One dead after Virginia house fire
First responders were called to a fire in Fairfax County on Monday evening. They said that one resident was unaccounted for as of 11 p.m. First responders were called to a fire in Fairfax County on Monday evening. They said that one resident was unaccounted for as of 11 p.m.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Grand opening of first Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center in Virginia
Recently, Amazon opened the doors of its newest robotics fulfillment center. in Suffolk, Virginia, to policymakers and community leaders for a special. grand opening event. The 3.8 million-square-foot facility is Amazon’s ninth. fulfillment center in Virginia, and the Commonwealth’s first Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center. More than 1,500 employees...
Rising respiratory illnesses have local hospitals warning of a 'bed crisis'
WASHINGTON — Like much of the nation, our area is seeing a surge in respiratory viruses following two years of mask wearing and social distancing. The impact is taking over area hospitals. THE QUESTION:. How many hospital beds remain available and just how at-risk is our area?. THE SOURCES:
WSET
Youngkin unveils 'Make Virginia Home' plan, promotes attainable & affordable housing
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — At the 2022 Virginia Governor’s Housing Conference on Friday, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled his “Make Virginia Home” Plan, which will promote increasing the supply of attainable, affordable, and accessible housing across the Commonwealth. “After listening directly from Virginians on the various housing...
chathamstartribune.com
VDOT: Winter is coming and crews are prepared
The Virginia Department of Transportation has a message for residents of south-central Virginia: Winter is coming, and VDOT is ready. “We have our plan in place, and now we just need to see what the winter throws at us weather-wise,” said Len Stevens, communications manager with VDOT’s Lynchburg district, which stretches from Nelson County in the north to Danville and Halifax in the south, and from Lynchburg in the west to Cumberland and Prince Edward counties in the east.
royalexaminer.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin unveils the “Make Virginia Home” plan
At the 2022 Virginia Governor’s Housing Conference, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled his Make Virginia Home plan, which will promote increasing the supply of attainable, affordable, and accessible housing across the Commonwealth. “After listening directly from Virginians on the various housing issues across our Commonwealth, my administration created the Make...
WTOP
Maryland, Virginia hotels get Historic Hotels Excellence awards
The 2022 Historic Hotels of America Annual Awards of Excellence included two historic hotels in Maryland and two in Virginia. Antrim 1844 in Taneytown, Maryland, was named the Best Small Historic Inn, an award given to hotels with fewer than 75 guest rooms. Antrim 1844 was once the historic home of Colonel Andrew Ege. Many of its 40 guest rooms have private Jacuzzis, balconies and fireplaces.
