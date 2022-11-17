Read full article on original website
KTLA.com
21-year-old man fatally shot in North Hollywood
Authorities were asking for the public’s help in locating the person or persons involved in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old man from Mission Hills. The incident, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, near the intersection of Burbank Boulevard and Whitsett Avenue in North Hollywood.
Long Beach man stabbed to death during argument, police say
A 64-year-old man faces a murder charge after he stabbed another man to death during an argument in Long Beach on Saturday, authorities said. Ronald Wandersee is being held in lieu of $2 million bail after admitted to stabbing Michael Marker, 58, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release. The two Long […]
Sheriff's cadet in grave condition; 4 others critical following Whittier crash
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept. said Alejandro Martinez is in grave condition, and four other cadets remain hospitalized in critical condition. The cadets were injured last Wednesday morning when a Honda CRV swerved into a group of about 75 cadets on a training run near the sheriff's department STARS Explorer Academy in South Whittier.The crash injured 25 recruits. All victims were taken to multiple hospitals in the area. As of Sunday, authorities said all but five were released from hospitals. "At this time, four recruits from Sheriff's Academy Class # 464 still remain in critical condition and the rest have...
pasadenanow.com
Sheriff’s Dept. Trainee Injured by SUV in Same Incident as Pasadena Cadet is in ‘Grave Condition’
One of the five Los Angeles County law enforcement cadets critically injured by an SUV while on a training run in South Whittier last Wednesday has suffered setbacks and is in “grave condition,” sheriff’s officials said Sunday. The cadet was identified as Alejandro Martinez by the Los...
NBC Los Angeles
Driver Says Crash That Injured 25 Law Enforcement Recruits Was Not Intentional
The driver behind the wheel of a SUV that struck a group of sheriff's department trainees on a training run in Whittier says the crash was not intentional. Nicholas Gutierrez was arrested after the wrong-way crash last week and booked on suspicion of attempted murder on a peace officer. He was later released from custody after authorities said more evidence was needed to file charges.
Recruit injured in Whittier crash suffers setbacks, now in grave condition, authorities say
One of the Los Angeles County law enforcement recruits struck by an SUV during a training run last week was identified and in grave condition Sunday.
‘Keep him and his family in your prayers’: Recruit struck in South Whittier in ‘grave’ condition
One of the law enforcement recruits struck by a car in South Whittier Wednesday morning is in a fight for his life, the department announced Sunday. “We remain hopeful for all involved to have a full and speedy recovery, however one recruit, Alejandro Martinez, has suffered setbacks that have left him in grave condition,” the […]
KTLA.com
3 arrested for series of follow-home robberies in Los Angeles
Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday announced the arrest of three suspects in connection with a series of follow-home robberies throughout Los Angeles. The three suspects, 46-year-old Rudolph Flowers, 43-year-old Laron Bundley and 35-year-old Taniqueka Harris, were taken into custody on Nov. 17. During their arrests and...
NBC Los Angeles
Man Shot and Killed Near Hollywood Homeless Encampment
A man was shot and killed early Monday morning on a Hollywood sidewalk near a homeless encampment. The shooting was reported just after 2:30 a.m. at Vine Street and Fountain Avenue. Several tents are on the sidewalk in the area. First responders attempted CPR, but the man died at the...
Suspect steals bounty of iPads in Westlake Village burglary
Authorities are searching for a burglary suspect who ransacked a medical clinic in Westlake Village earlier this month, nabbing a bounty of iPads. The burglary happened on Nov. 4 around 3:43 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say the suspect shattered a window to gain entry into a treatment room inside […]
Coachella man arrested in connection with Moreno Valley homicide￼
Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrested a man from Coachella in connection to a Moreno Valley homicide. The suspect was arrested for two counts of murder and booked at the John Benoit Detention Center. On Friday, deputies from the Moreno Valley Station responded to a report of a shooting near Eucalyptus Avenue and Old Highway 215 The post Coachella man arrested in connection with Moreno Valley homicide￼ appeared first on KESQ.
Man found lying on road after hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles
Police are investigating after a man was found lying on the road after a hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles. The victim, Roscoe Farrish, 42, was struck by a vehicle near North Mission Road and Superior Court on Oct. 28, either at or before 6:30 a.m., according to Los Angeles Police. The driver did not stop […]
LAPD Motorcycle Officer Struck in Hit-and-Run Traffic Collision
North Hills, Los Angeles, CA: A Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in the North Hills neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley Saturday night, Nov. 19, around 10:00 p.m. LAPD officers and the Los Angeles Fire Department rushed to the scene...
foxla.com
Car crashes into house in Santa Clarita
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A driver is recovering after crashing her car into a house in Santa Clarita. Deputies responded to the home at the corner of Alta Madera Drive and Maraville Court to find a Chevrolet Yukon had driven into the home's living room, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Fontana Herald News
Rancho Cucamonga man is arrested on multiple firearm charges
A Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested on multiple firearm charges on Nov. 18, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 11:33 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station’s Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) served a search warrant at a residence located in the 9900 block of Alder Street in Rancho Cucamonga.
theeastsiderla.com
Highland Park shooting leaves man wounded
Highland Park -- One man was shot this morning following an argument on York Boulevard, according to the LAPD. The shooting occurred at about 5 am in the 4800 block of York following an argument between two men, said Officer Rosario Cervantes with LAPD Media relations. We can provide you...
Man Fatally Shot in East Los Angeles
A man was fatally shot in the unincorporated area of East Los Angeles near the City of Commerce, authorities said Saturday.
West Covina police seeking suspect who fatally shot two of his cousins
Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot and killed two of his cousins in West Covina in early November. According to West Covina Police Department, the shooting occurred on November 2 at the Walnut Ridge apartment complex on the 3400 block of South Sentous Avenue at around 10:45 p.m.The victims, brothers Maliki Foust, 22 and Majarion Foust, 19, were sitting inside of a car at the complex's carport when they were approached by their cousin, Michael Mariano Jr., 19.At some point, a shooting occurred, leaving both of the victims dead at the scene. They were both shot multiple times. Surveillance...
Man shot, jewelry stolen in Westlake robbery
A man was taken to the hospital Friday after he was shot during a robbery in which two men stole his Rolex watch and three gold chains. It happened around 4:20 p.m. at a luxury apartment building on the 2800 block of Sunset Place in the Westlake District, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. […]
Authorities search for missing 11-year-old Lancaster boy
Authorities are searching for a critically missing 11-year-old boy who disappeared in Lancaster on Friday. Marion Mykes, 11, was last seen near the area of 45th Street West and Avenue K, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Mykes is described as 4 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds and has black hair […]
