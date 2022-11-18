ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln City, OR

Oregon man pleads guilty to U.S. Capitol attack charge

By Amanda Arden
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 6 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – An Oregon man pleaded guilty Thursday to a charge he faces related to breaking into the United States Capitol Building during the attack on January 6, 2021.

Jeffrey W. Hubbard, of Lincoln City, pleaded guilty to one county of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Attempted murder suspect arrested by SWAT team in Marion County

Hubbard has not yet been sentenced, but his plea agreement states he must pay $500 in restitution to help pay for the more than $2.7 million in damages caused to the U.S. Capitol.

According to a statement of offense provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Hubbard entered the Capitol building by climbing through a broken window next to the Senate Wing door at approximately 2:22 p.m. the day of the attack. The court document said he made his way through the Crypt and then upstairs to the Rotunda.

The statement of offense said he then entered the Statuary Hall connector where he stood near the front of a mob that was trying to push past uniformed police officers who were guarding the House Chamber.

The mob eventually stormed past the police line, the court document states, and Hubbard saw rioters try to break through the main entrance to the House Chamber.

Hubbard continued to wander through the Capitol building until approximately 3 p.m. when the court document said he made his way to the front of a crowd that was squaring off with police officers inside the Rotunda.

A physical struggle occurred between the officers and rioters and Hubbard was pepper sprayed in his face, the statement of offense said.

At approximately 3:16, the court document said Hubbard left the Capitol building through the east Rotunda doors. He spent about 54 minutes inside the building.

‘Armed, dangerous’ felon taken into custody following days-long manhunt

As part of his plea agreement, Hubbard knowingly and voluntarily admitted to the events described in the offense statement.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YNKTt_0jF0R01e00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00bzbT_0jF0R01e00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XXhBy_0jF0R01e00

The FBI said they identified Hubbard from a video that was taken inside the Capitol during the attack. Hubbard was seen chanting “stop the steal” and “we want Trump!”

The FBI said a Lincoln City Police Department detective tried contacting Hubbard the day after the riot. The detective spoke to an elderly woman at Hubbard’s home who said her son was at the Trump rally in Washington D.C.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 11

westCoast BARRZ
6d ago

what a horrific attack. how many police stations were set afire? roads blocked? innocent people attacked? oh yeah I forgot

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Oregon cities sue state government over parking reform, climate mandate

Thirteen Oregon cities and one county will sue the state government over a climate-focused mandate to overhaul of local transportation and land use rules. The city councils of Cornelius, Forest Grove, Grants Pass, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Keizer, Medford, Oregon City, Sherwood, Springfield, Troutdale, Tualatin and Wood Village voted to sue the state over its new rules. Marion County also joined the lawsuit, the only county government to do so.
OREGON STATE
KGW

New revelation in Wash. County murder-suicide case

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oregon — Washington County investigators confirmed new details on a tragic murder-suicide this week that left three people dead. Court records revealed the suspect in this case was recently arrested on domestic abuse charge, including strangulation. Carlos Jimenez-Vargas, 46, shot and killed his wife, Gabriela Jimenez, 43,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Friend remembers victims in Washington Co. double murder

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV)- A murder-suicide Wednesday night in rural Washington County left two sisters dead, and the suspect is confirmed to be one of the woman’s husband, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The two women have been identified as Gabriela Jimenez and her younger sister Lenin...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

TILLAMOOK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE: TCSO needs your help identifying/locating suspect in stolen pickup

For Immediate Release November 21, 2022 – 11:30am *****. “This individual was caught attempting to steal a stock trailer from a location on Miami Foley Rd, at around 7:25 am, on Sunday (November 20, 2022),” said investigating Deputy Chris Rondeau. “When the suspect was contacted by a relative of the owner of the trailer, the suspect claimed he bought the trailer from a guy in Tillamook for $3,000, before quickly leaving the scene.”
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
hh-today.com

City cites violations at downtown building

The bike and I were going west on Albany’s First Avenue Tuesday when a white paper notice in the window of a long-vacant building caught my eye. This address, 129 W. First, has been in the news here before. Years ago it housed taverns, including the Westerner and later the First Round and a sports bar named Espolon. For a brief time it served as temporary headquarters for the American Legion.
ALBANY, OR
Outsider.com

Forestry Experts Shed Light on ‘Unusual’ Wildfire Activity in Northwest US

In most regions across the Unites States, wildfire season typically runs from April and May through the end of October. However, despite that Thanksgiving is less than a week away and we are rapidly approaching the end of November, areas across the northwestern regions of the country are still experiencing serious wildfire danger. As crews work to put out blazes currently burning in states including Oregon and Washington, forestry experts have begun to shed light on the “unusual” wildfire activity.
OREGON STATE
The Newberg Graphic

Nov. 23 outstanding warrants

Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508. Nov. 23 - Cruz Noe Huitron, 34, is wanted for failure to appear (FTA) on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII). - Justin Elias Hunt, 30, is wanted on an FTA for third-degree escape and...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
hh-today.com

The spread that disappeared: A mystery

Something happened to make this brand of margarine, Gold ‘n Soft, disappear from grocery shelves not just in Albany but every place else where it used to be sold. Something must have happened, but I don’t know what it is. A 10-minute Google search for news about this...
ALBANY, OR
hh-today.com

Curious about old store site: Now, a fence

It seems as though every few days someone asks me what’s happening at the former Mega Foods supermarket in Albany. But the only thing that has happened since I checked last month is that now a fence is being built around part of the parking lot. It’s a simple but handsome metal fence — steel, I assume — and looks intended to be permanent.
ALBANY, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

46K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy