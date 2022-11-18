ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 29

Kai Rax
5d ago

Start your car and let it run. Hell a lot better than you having ice and fog on your windshield. Yes for safety reason. Anyone dumb enough to drive as soon as you get in your car, just asking for it…as the fog cover your windshield

Reply
11
dj d
6d ago

Who made this Law? You know how many years people have been doing this since I was a kid and you're gonna stop now I don't think so.

Reply(3)
12
THE BLACK KEYBOARD
6d ago

Democrats ah you gotta love them. when you thought your life couldn't any more miserable than it's already is. They go out of their way to prove you wrong. Thank you democrats 🙏 I'm very grateful.

Reply(1)
13
