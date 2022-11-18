Missing Greenville Co. girl found

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that the missing Greenville County girl has been located.

According to deputies, Jackie Munoz, 13, has been missing since 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

Munoz was last seen at Unity Park around 6:30 p.m. wearing a pink hoodie and PJ pants.

Munoz is 5’2″, 95 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Deputies and K-9s are currently in the area conducting an active search.

If anyone has information or sees Munoz, Investigators request you call 911.

