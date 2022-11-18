ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki M 75
6d ago

Tear down the project's...allow section 8....have democratic policies ....this is what you get.

wlip.com

Beach Park Man Gets 15-Years in Trail Attack on Teen

(Waukegan, IL) A Beach Park man will spend some time behind bars, after he admitted to assaulting a teen. Tramane Johnson was charged after he reportedly attacked a 16-year-old girl in June of 2021 on a Beach Park bike trail. Johnson pleaded guilty to one count of attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault, getting several other charges dropped in exchange. A Lake County Judge sentenced the 28-year-old to 15-years in prison. Once released, he will have to register as a sex offender for life.
BEACH PARK, IL
WGNtv.com

CPD: Woman shoots man attempting to get in her car on South Side

CHICAGO — A woman shot a man in the head, who was attempting to get in her car, early Wednesday morning on the South Side — according to Chicago police. Just before 2:10 a.m., police said four male suspects exited a black sedan in the 1300 block of East 89th Street and one of them attempted to open another vehicle armed with a handgun.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman shoots attempted carjacker in head before being shot by his accomplice in Calumet Heights

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman who has a concealed carry license took on four armed men who tried to carjack her early Wednesday morning in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.Police said a 23-year-old woman was sitting in her car shortly after 2 a.m. near 89th Street and Kenwood Avenue, when four men got out of a black sedan, and one of them tried to open her car door while flashing a gun.The woman, who has a concealed carry license, shot that man in the head, then ran off from her car.Another of the would-be carjackers shot the woman in the left arm.The woman...
CHICAGO, IL
US 104.9

23-Year-old Illinois Man Shot Mother’s Boyfriend After A Fight About Salad

A convicted felon was recently arrested in Antioch Illinois after he shot his mother's boyfriend. What was the reason for the unnecessary shooting? They were fighting about a salad... 23-year-old Rondel K. Jamison was charged with the following:. Aggravated battery with a firearm. Aggravated discharge of a firearm. Two counts...
ANTIOCH, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 33, shot while walking into Roseland residence

CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Monday night in the Roseland neighborhood on Chicago's Far South Side. The 33-year-old was walking up the stairs of a residence just before midnight in the 10400 block of South State Street when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the buttocks, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 boys rescued after falling into pond in Palatine, police say

PALATINE — Two boys were rescued Wednesday afternoon from a pond in a residential area in Palatine, according to police. Skycam 9 was above and saw one of the boys pulled out of the water around 3:45 p.m. in the 800 block of West Panorama Drive. Police said they were originally called to the scene […]
PALATINE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Rockford felons arrested after stolen AK-47, drugs found

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford men were arrested on Tuesday following a narcotics investigation. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said that they have been receiving complaints from the community regarding subjects dealing narcotics in the Rockford area, according to the department. An investigation identified the suspects as 43-year-old Charles Lewis and 28-year-old Deamarcus Lewis. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Q98.5

Illinois Man Shoots His Mom’s Boyfriend Because Of Stolen Salad

The world just keeps on getting crazy as the reason for a shooting in Illinois involved a salad. Personally, I've never had to experience any parents on the dating scene. I believe it can't be easy. I have a friend whose mom has a live-in boyfriend and he's not a big fan at all. They argue all the time.
ILLINOIS STATE
wlip.com

Man Accused of Driving Drunk, Spitting on Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy

(Beach Park, IL) A Zion man on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections is now calling the Lake County Jail his home. Ben Smart is accused of driving behind a woman, and following her to her Beach Park residence in the early morning hours of Saturday. The woman, nor her husband, knew Smart, who appeared intoxicated. Lake County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene, and learned that the 55-year-old’s license was revoked. He however, reportedly resisted arrest, and spit several times in a deputy’s face. That spit contained blood because Smart had a cut lip. The suspect now faces two counts of aggravated DUI, aggravated battery to a peace officer and more. Bond was set at 500-thousand-dollars, and it’s expected that the Illinois DOC will want Smart for violating parole.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Police Were Chasing A Hellcat, Terminated The Chase…

Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Police Were Chasing A Hellcat, Terminated The Chase…. It began around 9...
ROCKFORD, IL

