wlip.com
Beach Park Man Gets 15-Years in Trail Attack on Teen
(Waukegan, IL) A Beach Park man will spend some time behind bars, after he admitted to assaulting a teen. Tramane Johnson was charged after he reportedly attacked a 16-year-old girl in June of 2021 on a Beach Park bike trail. Johnson pleaded guilty to one count of attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault, getting several other charges dropped in exchange. A Lake County Judge sentenced the 28-year-old to 15-years in prison. Once released, he will have to register as a sex offender for life.
Two arrested after MPD executes four search warrants
The Milwaukee Police Department said two men have been arrested after officers executed four search warrants Tuesday morning.
WGNtv.com
CPD: Woman shoots man attempting to get in her car on South Side
CHICAGO — A woman shot a man in the head, who was attempting to get in her car, early Wednesday morning on the South Side — according to Chicago police. Just before 2:10 a.m., police said four male suspects exited a black sedan in the 1300 block of East 89th Street and one of them attempted to open another vehicle armed with a handgun.
Woman shoots attempted carjacker in head before being shot by his accomplice in Calumet Heights
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman who has a concealed carry license took on four armed men who tried to carjack her early Wednesday morning in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.Police said a 23-year-old woman was sitting in her car shortly after 2 a.m. near 89th Street and Kenwood Avenue, when four men got out of a black sedan, and one of them tried to open her car door while flashing a gun.The woman, who has a concealed carry license, shot that man in the head, then ran off from her car.Another of the would-be carjackers shot the woman in the left arm.The woman...
UPDATE: Man killed in Tuesday morning Rockford crash identified
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a 37-year-old man was killed after a crash on Fairview Avenue Tuesday morning. According to Rockford Police, the crash happened around 1:12 a.m. in the 600 block of Fairview, and the victim of the single-car crash was said to have suffered life-threatening injuries. At 1:59 a.m., the victim, Dontay […]
Rockford woman charged in DUI crash that killed 50-year-old man
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Kelsey Schaffer, 25, on drunk driving charges after she allegedly crashed into and killed 50-year-old Douglas Lieving at the intersection of 11th Street and New Milford Road on Tuesday. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened at 3:55 a.m. on November 15th, between a Ford […]
US 104.9
23-Year-old Illinois Man Shot Mother’s Boyfriend After A Fight About Salad
A convicted felon was recently arrested in Antioch Illinois after he shot his mother's boyfriend. What was the reason for the unnecessary shooting? They were fighting about a salad... 23-year-old Rondel K. Jamison was charged with the following:. Aggravated battery with a firearm. Aggravated discharge of a firearm. Two counts...
cwbchicago.com
Nearly $1 million in drugs found inside freezer of man on electronic monitoring for drug, gun charges, officials say
Chicago — Cook County sheriff’s office investigators found nearly $1 million worth of narcotics, over $11,000 in cash, and a gun in the home of a man who was on electronic monitoring for a pending narcotics and firearms case, officials said. He is also on probation for manufacture-delivery of cocaine.
At Least 2 Dead, 16 Hospitalized in Fatal High-Speed Crash on Chicago's South Side
Chicago police and firefighters remain on the scene of a fatal high-speed crash that involved at least eight vehicles on the city’s South Side. According to Chicago police, the collision happened near the intersection of South Cottage Grove Avenue and 87th Street on Wednesday evening. At least eight vehicles...
WISN
Police: Child accidentally discharges gun, striking and killing woman
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman was shot and killed Monday morning when a 10-year-old child was playing with a gun, and it discharged and struck her. The shooting happened about 6:50 a.m. near 87th and Magnolia streets, which is north of Good Hope Road in Milwaukee. No arrests have...
Police: Poplar Grove man arrested after parking lot shooting
POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was arrested on various charges after a shots fired call. Police were called to Creekview Road, just south of State Street, early Saturday morning for reports of a shooting in a parking lot. They found a group of people near a vehicle when they arrived. Mario Chandler, 20 […]
fox32chicago.com
Man, 33, shot while walking into Roseland residence
CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Monday night in the Roseland neighborhood on Chicago's Far South Side. The 33-year-old was walking up the stairs of a residence just before midnight in the 10400 block of South State Street when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the buttocks, police said.
2 boys rescued after falling into pond in Palatine, police say
PALATINE — Two boys were rescued Wednesday afternoon from a pond in a residential area in Palatine, according to police. Skycam 9 was above and saw one of the boys pulled out of the water around 3:45 p.m. in the 800 block of West Panorama Drive. Police said they were originally called to the scene […]
North Suburban woman charged with biting her adult daughter's pinky finger off
A Barrington Hills woman is facing several felony charges after she allegedly bit off her adult daughter’s pinky finger. Tierni Micek, 62, has been charged with four counts of aggravated battery, the Lake County State’s Attorney announced.
Police: Rockford felons arrested after stolen AK-47, drugs found
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford men were arrested on Tuesday following a narcotics investigation. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said that they have been receiving complaints from the community regarding subjects dealing narcotics in the Rockford area, according to the department. An investigation identified the suspects as 43-year-old Charles Lewis and 28-year-old Deamarcus Lewis. […]
Q98.5
Illinois Man Shoots His Mom’s Boyfriend Because Of Stolen Salad
The world just keeps on getting crazy as the reason for a shooting in Illinois involved a salad. Personally, I've never had to experience any parents on the dating scene. I believe it can't be easy. I have a friend whose mom has a live-in boyfriend and he's not a big fan at all. They argue all the time.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man robbed undercover federal agent during gun sale sting, prosecutors say
Chicago — Federal prosecutors say a Chicago man robbed an undercover ATF agent during what was supposed to be an illegal gun sale in a Bronzeville grocery store parking lot last week. In a court filing to support robbery and weapons charges, another ATF agent described a series of...
wlip.com
Man Accused of Driving Drunk, Spitting on Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy
(Beach Park, IL) A Zion man on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections is now calling the Lake County Jail his home. Ben Smart is accused of driving behind a woman, and following her to her Beach Park residence in the early morning hours of Saturday. The woman, nor her husband, knew Smart, who appeared intoxicated. Lake County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene, and learned that the 55-year-old’s license was revoked. He however, reportedly resisted arrest, and spit several times in a deputy’s face. That spit contained blood because Smart had a cut lip. The suspect now faces two counts of aggravated DUI, aggravated battery to a peace officer and more. Bond was set at 500-thousand-dollars, and it’s expected that the Illinois DOC will want Smart for violating parole.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Police Were Chasing A Hellcat, Terminated The Chase…
Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Police Were Chasing A Hellcat, Terminated The Chase…. It began around 9...
Two Rockford women taken to hospital after being shot
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two women had to be taken to the hospital early Monday morning after being shot. Rockford Police officers responded to Arcadia Terrace, near Kilburn, just before 1 a.m. They saw a sedan driving away when they got there. The pulled it over and found two women inside, both with gunshot wounds […]
