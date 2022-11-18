Members of San Diego’s LGBTQ community are shaken after a shooting late Saturday night at a Colorado Springs nightclub left five people dead. Then, allegations regarding a San Diego County Public Defender supervisor’s use of racist terminology are scheduled to be aired in Superior Court soon. And, the controversies surrounding the World Cup have made it hard for many fans to focus on the games being played. We’ll hear from a San Diego-based reporter who’s in Qatar. The University of California strike continues for its second week with 7,700 union members on strike at UC San Diego. Next, Another bad report for San Diego’s ambulance provider. Falck is set to see fines after failing to meet response times and staffing goals again. Finally, our Midday Edition film critics highlight a movie they feel thankful for: “Tár.”

