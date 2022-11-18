ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KPBS

UC academic employees begin the second week of strike

The strike of 48,000 academic workers at the University of California is now in its second week. That includes picket lines at all 10 UC campuses. There are 7,700 union members on strike at UC San Diego where the issues include pay raises and better working conditions. Members on the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego LGBTQ leader reflects on Club Q shooting

Members of San Diego’s LGBTQ community are shaken after a shooting late Saturday night at a Colorado Springs nightclub left five people dead. Then, allegations regarding a San Diego County Public Defender supervisor’s use of racist terminology are scheduled to be aired in Superior Court soon. And, the controversies surrounding the World Cup have made it hard for many fans to focus on the games being played. We’ll hear from a San Diego-based reporter who’s in Qatar. The University of California strike continues for its second week with 7,700 union members on strike at UC San Diego. Next, Another bad report for San Diego’s ambulance provider. Falck is set to see fines after failing to meet response times and staffing goals again. Finally, our Midday Edition film critics highlight a movie they feel thankful for: “Tár.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

KPBS Midday Edition Thanksgiving special

In this KPBS Midday Edition Thanksgiving special, we talk to San Diego Chef Brad Wise about what to do with your leftover turkey, how to make the best mashed potatoes and shares some Thanksgiving meal budgeting tips. Then, Joely Proudfit, director of the California Indian Culture and Sovereignty Center at...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Supervisor in Public Defender’s office accused of racism

A supervisor in the San Diego County Public Defender's office is accused of using racist terminology. Those allegations are scheduled to be aired in Superior Court soon. In other news, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg came back to San Diego County Friday, for the second time in less than a month. Plus, the KPBS team shares some Thanksgiving tips, traditions and recipes ahead of the holiday.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

San Diegans react to Colorado shooting

San Diego’s LGBTQ community is in mourning after Saturday's deadly shooting at a nightclub in Colorado Springs. In other news, a former motel in Escondido will serve as a healing center for the homeless following a hospital visit. Plus, San Diegans are excited to cheer on Luca de la Torre in the World Cup. He’s a native San Diegan who plays on the U.S. Men’s team.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

UCSD institute to study blood stem cell aging aboard ISS mission

The UC San Diego Sanford Stem Cell Institute will launch blood stem cells into space aboard a NASA support mission to the International Space Station Tuesday in an effort to study the impact of lack of gravity on human cellular aging. According to NASA studies, when astronaut Scott Kelly returned...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Possible tuberculosis exposure reported at Cal State San Marcos

Students and staff at Cal State San Marcos may have been exposed to tuberculosis this fall semester, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced Wednesday. HHSA Public Health Services and CSUSM officials have worked together to identify and notify those who had a higher risk of exposure to tuberculosis and will be providing no-cost testing to individuals at increased risk for infection. The period of exposure was from Aug. 30 to Nov. 8.
SAN MARCOS, CA
Voice of San Diego

Chula Vista (Probably) Won’t Send a Republican to SANDAG

This post originally appeared in the Nov. 19 Politics Report. The weekly newsletter is available to VOSD members only. Join today to get access. Mayor-elect John McCann’s victory in Chula Vista was a major pickup for Republicans in San Diego County’s second largest city, but it probably won’t give the party control over the second-largest vote at the San Diego Association of Governments.
CHULA VISTA, CA
KPBS

San Diego native helped stop Colorado shooting

The Army veteran who helped stop Saturday’s mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs has deep ties to San Diego. In other news, San Diego soccer fans cheer on both U.S. and Mexico. Plus, a local food organization prepares for a huge pre-Thanksgiving pie delivery, to help feed critically ill San Diegans.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Turkey on the menu at San Diego hospitals this Thanksgiving

Thousands of San Diegans will be spending the Thanksgiving holiday at local hospitals. KPBS Health Reporter Matt Hoffman takes a look at a special meal meant to remind patients and staff of home. Thousands of San Diegans will spend the holiday at local hospitals, but some can still look forward...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Top holiday arts events and performances in San Diego

Yiddishland California: 'Chanukkah-themed Art Walk'. Yiddishland California just opened a year ago as a cultural center and hub for Jewish and Yiddish arts and culture — it's in the heart of La Jolla, run by Yiddish Arts and Academics Association of North America (YAAANA). They're having a Hanukkah-themed event...
SAN DIEGO, CA

