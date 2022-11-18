Read full article on original website
KPBS
UC academic employees begin the second week of strike
The strike of 48,000 academic workers at the University of California is now in its second week. That includes picket lines at all 10 UC campuses. There are 7,700 union members on strike at UC San Diego where the issues include pay raises and better working conditions. Members on the...
KPBS
San Diego LGBTQ leader reflects on Club Q shooting
Members of San Diego’s LGBTQ community are shaken after a shooting late Saturday night at a Colorado Springs nightclub left five people dead. Then, allegations regarding a San Diego County Public Defender supervisor’s use of racist terminology are scheduled to be aired in Superior Court soon. And, the controversies surrounding the World Cup have made it hard for many fans to focus on the games being played. We’ll hear from a San Diego-based reporter who’s in Qatar. The University of California strike continues for its second week with 7,700 union members on strike at UC San Diego. Next, Another bad report for San Diego’s ambulance provider. Falck is set to see fines after failing to meet response times and staffing goals again. Finally, our Midday Edition film critics highlight a movie they feel thankful for: “Tár.”
KPBS
Local LGBT community praises the SDSU grad who helped stop the Colorado Springs shooting
One of the two people credited with stopping Saturday's mass shooting at a Colorado Springs nightclub has San Diego roots. Richard Fierro graduated from Mira Mesa High School and got his bachelor's degree from San Diego State University before joining the Army. Now, he is being hailed as a hero...
KPBS
KPBS Midday Edition Thanksgiving special
In this KPBS Midday Edition Thanksgiving special, we talk to San Diego Chef Brad Wise about what to do with your leftover turkey, how to make the best mashed potatoes and shares some Thanksgiving meal budgeting tips. Then, Joely Proudfit, director of the California Indian Culture and Sovereignty Center at...
KPBS
San Diego State University creates the Center for Tobacco and the Environment
Comb the grounds of any park, beach or city block in San Diego and you’ll find tobacco waste. Researchers at San Diego State University have done precisely that, finding what seems like an infinite number of cigarette butts. They say it’s valuable evidence of environmental impacts. “Where does...
KPBS
Supervisor in Public Defender’s office accused of racism
A supervisor in the San Diego County Public Defender's office is accused of using racist terminology. Those allegations are scheduled to be aired in Superior Court soon. In other news, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg came back to San Diego County Friday, for the second time in less than a month. Plus, the KPBS team shares some Thanksgiving tips, traditions and recipes ahead of the holiday.
KPBS
San Diegans react to Colorado shooting
San Diego’s LGBTQ community is in mourning after Saturday's deadly shooting at a nightclub in Colorado Springs. In other news, a former motel in Escondido will serve as a healing center for the homeless following a hospital visit. Plus, San Diegans are excited to cheer on Luca de la Torre in the World Cup. He’s a native San Diegan who plays on the U.S. Men’s team.
KPBS
SANDAG board will decide Audit Committee’s proposal for more independence
The committee overseeing a series of damning audits at the San Diego Association of Governments is again seeking more independence despite past opposition from the agency’s Board of Directors. But this time, the members will try to push for approval during a massive board turnover at SANDAG, including new...
KPBS
UCSD institute to study blood stem cell aging aboard ISS mission
The UC San Diego Sanford Stem Cell Institute will launch blood stem cells into space aboard a NASA support mission to the International Space Station Tuesday in an effort to study the impact of lack of gravity on human cellular aging. According to NASA studies, when astronaut Scott Kelly returned...
KPBS
Possible tuberculosis exposure reported at Cal State San Marcos
Students and staff at Cal State San Marcos may have been exposed to tuberculosis this fall semester, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced Wednesday. HHSA Public Health Services and CSUSM officials have worked together to identify and notify those who had a higher risk of exposure to tuberculosis and will be providing no-cost testing to individuals at increased risk for infection. The period of exposure was from Aug. 30 to Nov. 8.
Chula Vista (Probably) Won’t Send a Republican to SANDAG
This post originally appeared in the Nov. 19 Politics Report. The weekly newsletter is available to VOSD members only. Join today to get access. Mayor-elect John McCann’s victory in Chula Vista was a major pickup for Republicans in San Diego County’s second largest city, but it probably won’t give the party control over the second-largest vote at the San Diego Association of Governments.
KPBS
San Diego native helped stop Colorado shooting
The Army veteran who helped stop Saturday’s mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs has deep ties to San Diego. In other news, San Diego soccer fans cheer on both U.S. and Mexico. Plus, a local food organization prepares for a huge pre-Thanksgiving pie delivery, to help feed critically ill San Diegans.
KPBS
Interfaith to expand recuperative care and family shelter for homeless in Escondido
A trip to the hospital for someone experiencing homelessness may get them off the street long enough to be treated. But when discharge time comes, homeless people often end up back on the streets. KPBS North County reporter Tania Thorne tells us a solution to that problem is on the way in Escondido.
NBC San Diego
Tenants at Occidental Hotel in Bankers Hill Fear Homelessness, Again
Steven Langel has called The Occidental hotel home for the past year and a half. “I was very happy that I have a roof over my head, that I have a place where I can kick back,” said Langel. The hotel currently serves as an SRO, which means it’s...
Participants wanted for e-bike pilot program
The San Diego Association of Governments said it's looking for people to participate in a two-year e-bike pilot program.
KPBS
California’s coastal Amtrak service still down for Thanksgiving holiday
The threat of a bluff collapse in San Clemente in late September continues to interrupt passenger rail service between San Diego and points north. Transportation officials in September told San Diegans the passenger service would stop for at least 60 days. The head of the San Diego Association of Governments...
Violence among homeless on the rise in Ocean Beach
Surveillance video from outside Hodad’s Hamburger shop in the heart of Ocean Beach on Newport Avenue captured a violent moment from Saturday night.
KPBS
Turkey on the menu at San Diego hospitals this Thanksgiving
Thousands of San Diegans will be spending the Thanksgiving holiday at local hospitals. KPBS Health Reporter Matt Hoffman takes a look at a special meal meant to remind patients and staff of home. Thousands of San Diegans will spend the holiday at local hospitals, but some can still look forward...
KPBS
Top holiday arts events and performances in San Diego
Yiddishland California: 'Chanukkah-themed Art Walk'. Yiddishland California just opened a year ago as a cultural center and hub for Jewish and Yiddish arts and culture — it's in the heart of La Jolla, run by Yiddish Arts and Academics Association of North America (YAAANA). They're having a Hanukkah-themed event...
News 8 KFMB
College Area residents call on San Diego elected officials to respond to surge in violent crime
Residents say the city is failing to act on a rise of violent crime, placing young students and the entire community in jeopardy. For College Area residents it has become routine; to wake up on a weekend morning to text messages from neighbors listing the violent crimes that happened around SDSU the night before.
