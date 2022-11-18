Read full article on original website
Driver in deadly Mass. Apple store crash held on bail
The driver in a deadly crash at an Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, faced a judge Tuesday morning.
WCVB
Suspect arrested after two shootings, one fatal, in rural New Hampshire towns
LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. — A man who authorities say was connected to two shootings, one fatal, in two rural New Hampshire towns has been taken into custody. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes said in a written statement that the shooting death of an adult male occurred at a residence in Lyndeborough, New Hampshire, a small community located west of Manchester.
Driver pleads not guilty in deadly Hingham Apple store crash, told police foot was stuck on accelerator
Bradley Rein, 53, was arrested Monday night, authorities said. A 53-year-old man has been charged after driving an SUV into a Hingham Apple store on Monday, a fatal crash that left one dead and at least 20 injured, authorities announced Tuesday. Bradley Rein, of Hingham, was charged with reckless homicide...
WCVB
Authorities reveal what led to hazmat response at apartment building in Malden, Massachusetts
MALDEN, Mass. — Officials in Massachusetts are revealing what led to a large emergency response at an apartment building in Malden. Malden Deputy Fire Chief Greg Cavalieri said a man was found suffering from an apparent overdose in his apartment at the Overlook Ridge complex late Wednesday morning. According...
whdh.com
State police trooper escorts geese to safety on Rt. 128 In Wakefield
WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police trooper helped get a pair of geese to safety on Route 128 in Wakefield Tuesday morning. The geese tried to cross the busy highway during rush hour at 8 a.m. The trooper stopped his cruiser and got out to usher the geese...
Hartford man arrested for allegedly leaving his premature baby on hood of car in Mansfield in March
MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man faces charges for allegedly leaving his premature baby boy on the hood of a stranger’s car in Mansfield in March 2022. Connecticut State Police arrested Jorge Grados, 41, on Monday and charged him with intentional cruelty to a person and risk of injury to a child. In March […]
Trial delayed for woman indicted in crash that killed Needham teens
A medical emergency that hospitalized Dania Antoine-Guiteau, a woman who is facing charges in connection with a 2018 crash that killed two Needham High School teenage girls, delayed closing arguments in her trial to Nov. 28. Dania Antoine-Guiteau, 52, of Wellesley, was indicted for manslaughter and negligent motor vehicle homicide...
WGME
1 dead, 17 hurt when SUV crashes into Apple Store in Massachusetts
HINGHAM, Mass (WJAR/AP) -- A man was killed and 16 others were hurt when an SUV crashed into an Apple Store on Boston's South Shore on Monday, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz. The man's identity wasn't immediately known. Authorities said the SUV slammed into an Apple Store...
NECN
A Day After Deadly Apple Store Crash, Witnesses, Doctors Reflect on Tragedy
More than a dozen people were hurt when an SUV careened through an Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts on Monday, and many face a long road to recovery, medical officials said Tuesday. One victim did not survive. Friends remember Kevin Bradley, 65, as a family man who would do anything...
WCVB
Driver arrested after worker dies when SUV crashes into Hingham, Massachusetts, Apple store
HINGHAM, Mass. — A driver was arrested Monday night after a man died and 19 others were injured when an SUV crashed into an Apple store at the Hingham Derby Street Shops. The 2019 Toyota 4Runner barreled into the store at about 10:45 a.m., smashing through the glass, which struck multiple people, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said at a news conference.
NECN
Man Went Shopping After Kidnapping, Raping Woman, Prosecutors Say
New details are emerging about the horrific rape and kidnapping of a 64-year-old woman at the Wollaston MBTA station in Quincy, Massachusetts. The alleged attacker was held without bail after a judge found him to be too dangerous to release and prosecutors said he tried to cover up the crime.
WCVB
Expert shares what clues could be found in deadly Apple store crash investigation in Hingham
HINGHAM, Mass. — Investigators in Massachusetts are working to determine exactly how an SUV crashed through the front of the Apple store in Hingham, killing a construction worker and injuring 20 others. Bradley Rein, 53, of Hingham, was arrested after his 2019 Toyota 4Runner barreled into the store at...
WCVB
3 boats destroyed in fire at marina in Danvers, Massachuetts
DANVERS, Mass. — Three boats worth $100,000 each are destroyed after a fire broke out at a marina in Danvers. Firefighters in the Massachusetts town said they were first notified about the fire at Portside Marina at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to fire officials, one of the boats...
MBTA police recognize, arrest Dorchester man wanted for T robberies and on 5 other warrants
Timothy Dodson furnished a false name and claimed he did not know his own biographical information, police said. A man wanted for several armed robbery incidents on the MBTA was apprehended and arrested after he was recognized by MBTA Transit Police Friday afternoon. Officers observed a man, later identified as...
Police looking to ID suspect in Theater District assault that led to emergency brain surgery
The suspect boarded a private chartered bus after the incident, police said. Boston police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection to a serious assault and battery in the Theater District earlier this month. Officers responded to the scene near 279 Tremont St. on Saturday,...
NECN
Medical Staff Treating ‘Serious Head Trauma,' ‘Mangled Limbs' After SUV Crashes Into Hingham Apple Store
Medical staff at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, Massachusetts are treating 17 patients after an SUV crashed through the window of an Apple Store in Hingham, some of whom have life-threatening or limb-threatening injuries. First responders said the SUV smashed through a plate glass window at the Derby Street Shops...
liveboston617.org
Police Cruiser Collides with Other Vehicle in Dorchester Friday
At approximately 20:40 hours on Friday, November 11th 2022, Boston EMS and Boston Police officers from District B-3 responded to a call from a fellow Police officer reporting that he had been in a car accident with another vehicle on Norfolk Street in Dorchester. Police officers quickly responded to the...
Valley Breeze
Local woman helps save infant at Walmart
NORTH SMITHFIELD – A Blackstone resident is being credited by police for her quick work in helping to save a choking baby. Kara Krupski decided to stop by Walmart in North Smithfield at the last minute on Sunday, Nov. 13. She was wearing her pajamas, and her daughter was tagging along with her in hopes of trying the new Dunkin’ sugar cookie coffee.
quincyquarry.com
Quincy crime wave and a troubling first responder response #mayorkoch #quincypolice #quincyfiredepartment
Quincy crime wave and a troubling major first responder response. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Quincy looks to have been hit with an uptick of troubling incidents in recent days. First up, per a Quincy Quarry News Citizen Police Scanner Monitor, Quincy’s Walmart...
NECN
Boston Police Locate Missing 12-Year-Old
UPDATE: The missing child has been located by police and the missing alert has been canceled. An earlier version of the story is below. Police in Boston are looking for a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing Tuesday. Authorities said Ayden Jordan's phone was last tracked to the area around...
