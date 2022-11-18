ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke, MA

WCVB

Suspect arrested after two shootings, one fatal, in rural New Hampshire towns

LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. — A man who authorities say was connected to two shootings, one fatal, in two rural New Hampshire towns has been taken into custody. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes said in a written statement that the shooting death of an adult male occurred at a residence in Lyndeborough, New Hampshire, a small community located west of Manchester.
BROOKLINE, NH
MassLive.com

Trial delayed for woman indicted in crash that killed Needham teens

A medical emergency that hospitalized Dania Antoine-Guiteau, a woman who is facing charges in connection with a 2018 crash that killed two Needham High School teenage girls, delayed closing arguments in her trial to Nov. 28. Dania Antoine-Guiteau, 52, of Wellesley, was indicted for manslaughter and negligent motor vehicle homicide...
NEEDHAM, MA
WGME

1 dead, 17 hurt when SUV crashes into Apple Store in Massachusetts

HINGHAM, Mass (WJAR/AP) -- A man was killed and 16 others were hurt when an SUV crashed into an Apple Store on Boston's South Shore on Monday, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz. The man's identity wasn't immediately known. Authorities said the SUV slammed into an Apple Store...
HINGHAM, MA
WCVB

Driver arrested after worker dies when SUV crashes into Hingham, Massachusetts, Apple store

HINGHAM, Mass. — A driver was arrested Monday night after a man died and 19 others were injured when an SUV crashed into an Apple store at the Hingham Derby Street Shops. The 2019 Toyota 4Runner barreled into the store at about 10:45 a.m., smashing through the glass, which struck multiple people, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said at a news conference.
HINGHAM, MA
NECN

Man Went Shopping After Kidnapping, Raping Woman, Prosecutors Say

New details are emerging about the horrific rape and kidnapping of a 64-year-old woman at the Wollaston MBTA station in Quincy, Massachusetts. The alleged attacker was held without bail after a judge found him to be too dangerous to release and prosecutors said he tried to cover up the crime.
QUINCY, MA
WCVB

3 boats destroyed in fire at marina in Danvers, Massachuetts

DANVERS, Mass. — Three boats worth $100,000 each are destroyed after a fire broke out at a marina in Danvers. Firefighters in the Massachusetts town said they were first notified about the fire at Portside Marina at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to fire officials, one of the boats...
DANVERS, MA
liveboston617.org

Police Cruiser Collides with Other Vehicle in Dorchester Friday

At approximately 20:40 hours on Friday, November 11th 2022, Boston EMS and Boston Police officers from District B-3 responded to a call from a fellow Police officer reporting that he had been in a car accident with another vehicle on Norfolk Street in Dorchester. Police officers quickly responded to the...
BOSTON, MA
Valley Breeze

Local woman helps save infant at Walmart

NORTH SMITHFIELD – A Blackstone resident is being credited by police for her quick work in helping to save a choking baby. Kara Krupski decided to stop by Walmart in North Smithfield at the last minute on Sunday, Nov. 13. She was wearing her pajamas, and her daughter was tagging along with her in hopes of trying the new Dunkin’ sugar cookie coffee.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
NECN

Boston Police Locate Missing 12-Year-Old

UPDATE: The missing child has been located by police and the missing alert has been canceled. An earlier version of the story is below. Police in Boston are looking for a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing Tuesday. Authorities said Ayden Jordan's phone was last tracked to the area around...
BOSTON, MA

