LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. — A man who authorities say was connected to two shootings, one fatal, in two rural New Hampshire towns has been taken into custody. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes said in a written statement that the shooting death of an adult male occurred at a residence in Lyndeborough, New Hampshire, a small community located west of Manchester.

BROOKLINE, NH ・ 14 HOURS AGO