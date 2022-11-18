ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

REVIEW: Three New Flavors of Turkey Legs Debut Right in Time for Thanksgiving Weekend at Disneyland

When you think of classic theme park food, what comes to mind? Do you think of basic burgers and fries? What about churros? Some people think turkey legs. For those people, Edelweiss Snacks at Disneyland is now offering three different flavors of turkey legs. You can choose between Smoked, Buffalo, and BBQ options. If you have a hungry group, you could try all three. But someone needed to find out which flavor is best, so we stepped up to the plate (or, paper bag).
New Spinners and Grogu Wand Now Available at Disneyland Resort

Three new hand-held fans and a Grogu glow wand are available at Disneyland Resort. The fans can be found at carts, including the one outside The Little Mermaid ~ Ariel’s Undersea Adventure in Disney California Adventure. The Grogu wand was in Star Trader at Disneyland Park. Mickey Fan –...
REVIEW: Turkey Dinner Crêpe Returns to Universal Studios Florida

Central Park Crêpes at Universal Studios Florida has a lot of great options, but we’re glad to see that the Thanksgiving Crêpe (now known as the Turkey Dinner Crêpe) has returned this year. Turkey Dinner Crêpe – $11.99. Roasted turkey breast, cornbread stuffing, turkey...
FLORIDA STATE
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Mickey & Friends Christmas Cavalcade at Disneyland 2022

While A Christmas Fantasy Parade is performed in the afternoon and evening at Disneyland Park, the Mickey & Friends Christmas Cavalcade entertains guests periodically throughout the day. Mickey and Minnie lead the cavalcade in a white carriage. They’re dressed in their new Christmas costumes. Minnie has a red, green,...
2022 Holiday Treats Now Available at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel has rolled out some delicious holiday treats at the GCH Holiday Cart and GCH Craftsman Grill, so naturally we headed down to try them all!. First up, here’s everything available at the cart. Holiday Cookie Box – $24. This box includes an assortment...
New MagicBand+ Designs Arrive at Disneyland Resort

While visiting the Disneyland Resort, we came across some nifty new MagicBand+ designs. We found these at the MagicBand+ kiosk at the Disneyland parking structure. We also found some of these designs available for sale on shopDisney.com. C-3PO and R2-D2 MagicBand+ – Star Wars – $44.99. This MagicBand+...
Repainting Continues, New Concept Art Wall Installed for Disney’s Pixar Place Hotel at Disneyland Resort

Once again, we’re checking in to see how the transformation of Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel into Disney’s Pixar Place Hotel is progressing. It was only back in September, during the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, that Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro gave an update on the reimagining of this Disneyland Resort hotel. He announced to fans that the new resort would be known as Pixar Place Hotel.
ANAHEIM, CA
New 2022 Holiday Dooney & Bourke Handbag Arrives at Disneyland Resort

A new holiday Dooney & Bourke handbag featuring Mickey Mouse is available at Disneyland Resort. We found it in Disney Clothiers. The handbag is green with brown piping and handles. It has a small zip pocket on the outside. A Dooney & Bourke plaque is near the main zipper. The...
New Mickey, Minnie, Avengers, Grogu, and More MagicBand+ Come to Disneyland Resort

Several new MagicBand+ designs have arrived at Disneyland Resort since the new service debuted a few weeks ago. This is on top of the assortment we found just yesterday!. We found these new designs in TomorrowLanding and throughout Disneyland Resort. Celebrate MagicBand+ – $44.99. This colorful MagicBand+ reads “Celebrate”...

