Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
REVIEW: New Pork Belly Mac N’ Cheese Joins Returning Favorites for the Holidays at Universal Studios Florida
The food truck in San Francisco has returned at Universal Studios Florida to bring a new Pork Belly Mac ‘n Cheese to the holiday menus. 2022 Holiday Menu for the San Francisco Food Truck at Universal Studios Florida. Food:. 🆕 Pork Belly Mac n’ Cheese – $12.99...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Three New Flavors of Turkey Legs Debut Right in Time for Thanksgiving Weekend at Disneyland
When you think of classic theme park food, what comes to mind? Do you think of basic burgers and fries? What about churros? Some people think turkey legs. For those people, Edelweiss Snacks at Disneyland is now offering three different flavors of turkey legs. You can choose between Smoked, Buffalo, and BBQ options. If you have a hungry group, you could try all three. But someone needed to find out which flavor is best, so we stepped up to the plate (or, paper bag).
WDW News Today
New Her Universe, ‘Enchanted,’ ‘Treasure Planet,’ Wolverine, and More Pins at Disneyland Resort
The new pins at Disneyland Resort this month include a collection of Her Universe “Star Wars” pins, a pin celebrating 20 years of “Treasure Planet,” and another celebrating 15 years of “Enchanted.” All of these are available at 20th Century Music Co. in Disneyland Park.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: ¡Viva Navidad! at Paradise Garden Grill for 2022 Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure
¡Viva Navidad! at Paradise Garden Grill is boasting an almost entirely new menu for the 2022 Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure. The “Encanto” logo is under the ¡Viva Navidad! sign, but the only real “Encanto” thing in the area is the Mirabel meet-and-greet.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Four-Meat Pizza and Mexican Chocolate Cheesecake for the Holidays at Disney California Adventure
Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta is serving up two seasonal offerings this holiday season at Disney California Adventure: a Four-Meat Pizza and Mexican Chocolate Cheesecake. Tomato Sauce with Ham, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, and Pepperoni, topped with Mozzarella. The Four-Meat Pizza is returning to the menu for the holidays. There’s not anything...
WDW News Today
New Spinners and Grogu Wand Now Available at Disneyland Resort
Three new hand-held fans and a Grogu glow wand are available at Disneyland Resort. The fans can be found at carts, including the one outside The Little Mermaid ~ Ariel’s Undersea Adventure in Disney California Adventure. The Grogu wand was in Star Trader at Disneyland Park. Mickey Fan –...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Caramel Toffee Horchata Cold Brew From the Pacific Wharf Cappucino Cart at 2022 Festival of Holidays in Disney California Adventure
The Pacific Wharf Cappucino Cart is your connection for a seasonal horchata during the Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure. Menu for Pacific Wharf Cappucino Cart at Disney California Adventure Festival of Holidays 2022. Beverages:. 🆕 Caramel Toffee Horchata Cold Brew – $7.25. Photos of Menu Items...
WDW News Today
‘Star Wars’ Life Day 2022 Fleece Robe and Chewbacca Funko Pop at Walt Disney World
Life Day was on November 17, 2022, but merchandise for the “Star Wars” holiday is still rolling into Walt Disney World. Life Day is a Kashyyyk holiday celebrated by the local Wookiees. It was first introduced in the infamous “Star Wars Holiday Special.”. Life Day Fleece Throw...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: New Seasonal Cinnamon Brown Sugar Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich Joins Returning Peppermint Sundae at Disneyland
Gibson Girl is selling the classic Peppermint Holiday Sundae once again, but this year, new Cinnamon Brown Sugar Ice Cream is also available. You can get the new flavor in an Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich with oatmeal raisin cookies, too. Cinnamon Brown Sugar Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich – $6.99.
WDW News Today
New 2022 Holiday Disney Vacation Club Tervis Tumbler Available at Disneyland Resort
New holiday merchandise is showing up all over Disney Parks, and today we found this holiday themed Disney Vacation Club Tervis tumbler! We found this inside Acorns Gifts and Goods at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. Holiday Disney Vacation Club Tervis Tumbler — $29.99. This red tumbler...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: The Haunted Mansion-Inspired Bride Churro Hurries Back for the Holidays at Disneyland
The Haunted Mansion-inspired Bride Churro is back for the holidays at Disneyland. You can pick up this sweet treat at the churro cart in Critter Country. Elegantly dressed churro in a bouquet of vanilla and sugar. It has quite the ghostly pallor and we’re pleased to say we really enjoyed...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT 11/17/22 (40th Anniversary Ears, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Spirit Jersey, BoardWalk Inn Gingerbread Display, & More)
Good morning from a cool day at EPCOT! We have a lot of ground to cover so let’s get started!. When we first pulled up to the park entrance, we noticed some of the flags that are usually out at the entrance sign are missing for now. Snow White...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Turkey Dinner Crêpe Returns to Universal Studios Florida
Central Park Crêpes at Universal Studios Florida has a lot of great options, but we’re glad to see that the Thanksgiving Crêpe (now known as the Turkey Dinner Crêpe) has returned this year. Turkey Dinner Crêpe – $11.99. Roasted turkey breast, cornbread stuffing, turkey...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Mickey & Friends Christmas Cavalcade at Disneyland 2022
While A Christmas Fantasy Parade is performed in the afternoon and evening at Disneyland Park, the Mickey & Friends Christmas Cavalcade entertains guests periodically throughout the day. Mickey and Minnie lead the cavalcade in a white carriage. They’re dressed in their new Christmas costumes. Minnie has a red, green,...
WDW News Today
2022 Holiday Treats Now Available at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel
Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel has rolled out some delicious holiday treats at the GCH Holiday Cart and GCH Craftsman Grill, so naturally we headed down to try them all!. First up, here’s everything available at the cart. Holiday Cookie Box – $24. This box includes an assortment...
WDW News Today
New MagicBand+ Designs Arrive at Disneyland Resort
While visiting the Disneyland Resort, we came across some nifty new MagicBand+ designs. We found these at the MagicBand+ kiosk at the Disneyland parking structure. We also found some of these designs available for sale on shopDisney.com. C-3PO and R2-D2 MagicBand+ – Star Wars – $44.99. This MagicBand+...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Today Cafe Serves Holiday Desserts at Universal Studios Florida
Today Cafe in Universal Studios Florida is serving up a series of fun holiday desserts for the Christmas season. We reviewed their first round of treats and decided what belonged on the nice list — and what was naughty. Orange Cranberry 3-Tier Mini Cake – $6.49. This gets...
WDW News Today
Repainting Continues, New Concept Art Wall Installed for Disney’s Pixar Place Hotel at Disneyland Resort
Once again, we’re checking in to see how the transformation of Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel into Disney’s Pixar Place Hotel is progressing. It was only back in September, during the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, that Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro gave an update on the reimagining of this Disneyland Resort hotel. He announced to fans that the new resort would be known as Pixar Place Hotel.
WDW News Today
New 2022 Holiday Dooney & Bourke Handbag Arrives at Disneyland Resort
A new holiday Dooney & Bourke handbag featuring Mickey Mouse is available at Disneyland Resort. We found it in Disney Clothiers. The handbag is green with brown piping and handles. It has a small zip pocket on the outside. A Dooney & Bourke plaque is near the main zipper. The...
WDW News Today
New Mickey, Minnie, Avengers, Grogu, and More MagicBand+ Come to Disneyland Resort
Several new MagicBand+ designs have arrived at Disneyland Resort since the new service debuted a few weeks ago. This is on top of the assortment we found just yesterday!. We found these new designs in TomorrowLanding and throughout Disneyland Resort. Celebrate MagicBand+ – $44.99. This colorful MagicBand+ reads “Celebrate”...
Comments / 0