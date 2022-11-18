Read full article on original website
WOWK
Mountaineers set for 2022 Cancun Challenge
The West Virginia University women’s basketball travels to Cancun, Mexico, from Nov. 24-25, for a pair of contests against Central Michigan and No. 13 NC State in the 2022 Cancun Challenge. Both games will be played at the Hard Rock Resort Riviera Maya in Cancun. WVU opens the event...
WOWK
WVU football at Oklahoma State: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — The 2023 West Virginia football season comes to an end on Friday when the Mountaineers travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma to face the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:. WVU football at Oklahoma State game information. Time: Noon ET.
WOWK
WVU hoops set for 2023 Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off
The four-team Beach Division field of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off was announced today, featuring four power conference programs that are set to compete for early-season bragging rights next November. SMU, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin make up the four-team Beach Division of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Fort...
WOWK
WVU falls to No. 1 Texas on Senior Day
The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to No. 1 Texas at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Wednesday’s match was senior day at the coliseum. Fifth-year senior outside hitter Adrian Ell and senior defensive specialist Natalie Winter were honored for their contributions to West Virginia volleyball following the match.
WOWK
No. 24 Purdue, West Virginia meet in battle of unbeatens
Purdue squeaked into this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll at No. 24. West Virginia wedged its way into a spot near the bottom of the “also receiving votes” list. But this could change dramatically — for one or both squads — after playing in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament that opened Wednesday in Portland, Ore. The winner of Thursday’s quarterfinal between Purdue (3-0) and WVU (4-0) likely will face No. 2 Gonzaga in Friday’s semifinals.
WOWK
West Virginia injury update: Prather on track to play vs. OK State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The WVU football team heads to Stillwater, Oklahoma, this weekend for the final game of the regular season. This will be the last chance for this Mountaineer team to take the field this year. Head coach Neal Brown provided an update on the status of multiple...
WOWK
RB Anderson to “get some more work” this week vs. OSU
Due to numerous injuries to WVU’s running back room, redshirt freshman Jaylen Anderson has been thrown into the fire over the last two weeks. The three-headed monster of Tony Mathis, Justin Johnson Jr. and CJ Donaldson carried the Mountaineers for most of the season. Unfortunately, the trio of ball carriers all sustained injuries within a two-week span and the offense hasn’t been quite the same since.
WOWK
Garrett Greene named WVU starting QB vs. OK State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown announced that Garrett Greene will start behind center once again this Saturday versus Oklahoma State. Greene, who has played a significant number of snaps in each of the last two games, will make his second collegiate start at quarterback against the Cowboys.
WOWK
Perez, WVU await NCAA approval for transfer forward to begin practicing
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – It’s been just over three weeks since former Manhattan forward Jose Perez announced he was transferring to West Virginia. Perez, voted as the MAAC Preseason Player of the Year prior to entering the transfer portal, is in Morgantown, and has enrolled in classes at West Virginia University for the spring semester.
WOWK
Cancun Challenge gives WVU a chance to learn, self-scout, and compete
Off to a 3-0 start to the year, West Virginia’s women’s basketball team will leave the friendly confines of the WVU Coliseum for the first time this season this week. The Mountaineers, guided by first-year head coach Dawn Plitzuweit, head to Cancun, Mexico for the Cancun Challenge, where they will get their first chance at facing a Power 5 opponent. WVU will face Central Michigan (0-4) on Thursday before facing No. 13 NC State (4-1) Friday afternoon.
WOWK
Oklahoma State, WVU, try to finish strong, end lulls
Oklahoma State, WVU, try to finish strong, end lulls. The last few weeks certainly haven’t been what West Virginia and Oklahoma State had in mind in terms of finishing the season strong. Both have been stumbling to the finish line of the 2022 season, but one at least will...
WOWK
Ell earns Academic All-District honors
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Fifth-year senior outside hitter Adrian Ell of the West Virginia University volleyball team was named to the 2022 Academic All-District Teams. The honor is the second of Ell’s West Virginia career. The Cincinnati, Ohio, native was one of three Mountaineers named to the All-District II Team in 2021.
WOWK
Ceili McCabe named Big 12 Women’s Runner of the Year
One of the most decorated athletes on West Virginia University’s campus received another accolade Tuesday afternoon. Standout runner Ceili McCabe has been named this year’s Big 12 Cross Country Women’s Runner of the year. This marks the second-straight year the Vancouver, Canada native has won the award.
wvsportsnow.com
Report: WVU, Former AD Shane Lyons Agree to Buyout
The dust has now settled on former athletic director Shane Lyons’ tenure at West Virginia University. Lyons and WVU have officially agreed to terms on his buyout and final payments after the university decided to remove him as athletic director last week. Lyons’ buyout will land a $2.1 million,...
Four Names That Make Sense as AD Candidates for West Virginia
Who will West Virginia hire as its next athletic director?
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown Sounds Like He Knows He’s Gone in Press Conference Today
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers will go into their final game of the season this weekend against the Oklahoma State Cowboys with a 4-7 overall record and a 2-6 record in the Big 12 Conference. Here’s what Neal Brown had to say about in what is perhaps his final Tuesday press conference of his career with the Mountaineers:
voiceofmotown.com
Shane Lyons Finds New Job
Morgantown, West Virginia – It only took former WVU Athletic Director Shane Lyons one week to find a new job. Lyons, who was fired by West Virginia last week, will be returning to Alabama to be their Executive Athletic Director and Chief Operating Officer. After being with the Mountaineers...
voiceofmotown.com
REPORT: Deion Sanders in Talks With Two Schools About Head Coaching Job
Morgantown, West Virginia – In a just-released article by 247 Sports, Deion Sanders is said to be engaging in talks with Colorado and South Florida about the head coaching position at both schools. Sanders, 55, just completed an 11-0 season as the head coach of Jackson State and has...
WOWK
Shane Lyons returns to Alabama as Executive Deputy Director of Athletics, COO
Former West Virginia University director of athletics Shane Lyons has returned to Alabama, according to a release from the Crimson Tide. Lyons, who recently parted ways with West Virginia following an eight-year stint as AD, heads back to Tuscaloosa, where he served as Deputy Director of Athletics for the Crimson Tide from 2011-15.
