Commanders' Terry McLaurin explains goal behind Monday's impassioned postgame speech

By Mike Santa Barbara
 6 days ago
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Following the Washington Commanders' massive victory over the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, wideout Terry McLaurin made an impassioned postgame speech many viewed as a culture-building moment for the franchise.

On Thursday, McLaurin explained to reporters what message he wanted to send to his teammates and Washington's opponents.

"I wanted to remind these guys, like, we don't have to be anybody's punching bag," McLaurin said. "We put in the same amount of work, we put in the same amount of time, and it's proven on Sunday."

With owner Dan Snyder and the franchise's legal issues up in the air, and the possibility of a sale in the future, the team on the field needs a leader to help block out the noise and keep them focused on gamedays. So far, McLaurin has seemingly taken the reigns.

"We want to get to a point where this culture is so strong that we expect to win every game," McLaurin said. "You expect to come out here and dominant, and I think that's the work we're trying to put in, and it takes consistency and performance like that."

The fourth-year pro has also backed up his words on the field. On Monday against the Eagles, McLaurin had arguably his best game of the year, posting season-highs in catches (8) and yards (128).

McLaurin is averaging 16.0 yards per catch and leads the Commanders in receiving yards (737). Meanwhile, his 46 catches trail only Curtis Samuel (47) for the team lead.

