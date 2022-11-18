What's in a name? One of the first panels that you encounter in the Matthews Heritage Museum asks that very question. The panel goes on to explain that Matthews has been known to have three names. The area was first called Stumptown as it was said that settlers in the area were taking trees down and leaving stumps, so that it was almost impossible to turn a wagon around without hitting one. The second name was legitimately given to direct mail to the area. John Fullwood was named our first postmaster in 1825. His home contained a store and was the stopping point for the stagecoach. Letters were directed to Fullwood for almost 50 years, though we had many different postmasters during that time.

MATTHEWS, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO