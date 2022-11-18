Read full article on original website
Ballantyne’s Backyard will light up for Christmas
CHARLOTTE – The Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular will transform Ballantyne’s Backyard from 5 to 10 p.m. daily, Dec. 12 to 31. with a walking trail filled with over a million lights and larger-than-life installations. Guests will experience a winter wonderland with oversized snow globes, hundreds of decorated trees,...
Big Blue Marble Academy Park Crossing
Big Blue Marble Academy Park Crossing students show off donations collected for Operation Christmas Child. Locations in Charlotte, Rock Hill, Waxhaw and Wesley Chapel took part in the campaign from Nov. 14 to 21. Photo courtesy of Big Blue Marble Academy.
Chick-fil-A craves new drive-thru concept
CHARLOTTE – Chick-fil-A wants to demolish its location at 4431 Randolph Road and replace it with a drive-thru-only restaurant. But getting the rezoning needed to make that happen may be a tall order as Charlotte leaders strive to make the city more walkable and less congested. The idea is...
James to serve as grand marshal in Indian Trail Christmas Parade
INDIAN TRAIL – Capt. Kevin James, of the Union County Sheriff’s Office, will lead Indian Trail’s annual Christmas parade Dec. 4 as the grand marshal. James has been with the sheriff’s office since 1995 and was promoted to captain of the Indian Trail Division in 2019 after the passing of Capt. Chase Coble.
Uncovering history: Matthews could have been named Houston
What's in a name? One of the first panels that you encounter in the Matthews Heritage Museum asks that very question. The panel goes on to explain that Matthews has been known to have three names. The area was first called Stumptown as it was said that settlers in the area were taking trees down and leaving stumps, so that it was almost impossible to turn a wagon around without hitting one. The second name was legitimately given to direct mail to the area. John Fullwood was named our first postmaster in 1825. His home contained a store and was the stopping point for the stagecoach. Letters were directed to Fullwood for almost 50 years, though we had many different postmasters during that time.
Queens women’s rugby wins championship
HANOVER, N.H. – The Queens University of Charlotte women's rugby team claimed their first NIRA DII Championship in program history in overtime. The Royals took down Davenport University by a final score of 34-27 completing the season undefeated. In the first half, the Royals battled with the Panthers as...
Union Academy volleyball stars sign with colleges
MONROE – Three of Union Academy’s top volleyball players – Brooklyn Calkins (Catawba), Gabriela Gama (Pfeiffer), and Lauren Munday (North Greenville) – have signed to continue their education and volleyball careers at the next level. Munday, a setter, has accumulated over 2,000 career assists and was...
