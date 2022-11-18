Read full article on original website
KMOV
North City Shell gas station ordered to close for a year, city citing nuisance concerns
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A gas station that has been at the center of safety concerns in North St. Louis is now being ordered to shut down by the city. “You’ve got gas stations right there along Jefferson less than half a mile from this location, you’ve got gas stations around Salisbury, that are not having these exact same issues and problems,” said Brandon Bosley, 3rd Ward Alderman for the City of St. Louis.
KMOV
Man killed in hit-and-run near Enterprise Center
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian Tuesday night in St. Louis City. The man reportedly hopped over the concrete wall dividing S. 14th Street at the eastbound Interstate 64 exit ramp and the sidewalk just before midnight. After he hopped the wall, he was hit by a dark-colored vehicle, according to police.
KMOV
Artists across the Metro remember young lives lost to gun violence on both sides of the river
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Artists across the Metro are documenting the young lives lost to gun violence on both sides of the river. “This is a picture of innocence. This could have been a doctor, a politician, or the next president of the United States. We’ll never know,” says artist David Ottinger.
KMOV
Thief steals $30,000 Salvation Army vehicle, organization asking for community help
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Salvation Army needs the public’s help after someone stole the organization’s $30,000 community vehicle. They believe the thief is a person they know. “No one broke into the building. The person who took it was probably familiar with the program. At some point...
KMOV
St. Louis car dealership develops technology fix to stop would-be car thieves
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -Since the beginning of 2022, an average of 27 cars have been stolen every day in the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County combined. Now, a local car dealership is trying to be part of the solution. Elliot Silk, Services Director for Suntrup Kia...
KMOV
West County teen to help homeless on Thanksgiving
KMOV
Sellout crowd fills Enterprise Center for Guns ‘N Hoses as first responders enter ring to raise money for BackStoppers
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The ding of the bell signals the first boxing pair to bump gloves to start the 35th Annual Budweiser Guns ‘N Hoses event at the Enterprise Center Wednesday. “Some of my friends I worked with had been killed or died,” Retired St. Louis Metropolitan Police...
KMOV
WANTED: Photos show duo sought after man shot while pumping gas in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis police have released photos showing a man and woman they are looking for after a man was shot while pumping gas in St. Louis on Oct. 26. The 26-year-old victim told police he was pumping gas at the BP Gas Station at 1551 South Grand when a man in a dark blue Chevrolet sedan approached him around 11:45 a.m. The victim said the suspect got out of the car and stared him down, at which time the victim grabbed his gun and pointed it toward the ground.
KMOV
2 dead, 1 injured in South City crash
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people were killed and one was injured after a crash at Gravois and Meramec in south St. Louis on Tuesday night, according to police. St. Louis police reported a Cadillac XTS was speeding down Meramec when it crashed into the back of a Chevrolet Trax around 10 p.m. After the collision, the Chevrolet continued west into the intersection of Meramec and Gravois, and the Cadillac rolled over.
KMOV
Jefferson County home destroyed as thieves go after scrap metal
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary at a mobile home on Brookstone Drive in House Springs. The thieves ripped out the sheetrock walls and removed most of the electrical wiring. Stephanie McCracken owns the home. “That is really hard, coming in...
KMOV
St. Louis City to hold town hall with finalists for police chief
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City will be holding a town hall in December with the finalists for the police chief job. The town hall will be held at Vashon High School on December 6 at 6:00 p.m. Residents can select which topics they would like to see covered at the town hall by clicking here.
KMOV
EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: The project promising to transform downtown St. Louis, the Mississippi riverfront & the global construction industry
KMOV
Fenton man kidnapped woman, drove around with her and children while he delivered food: Police
CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) – A Fenton man is accused of kidnapping a woman and two children. Jaquan K. Banks, 26, is accused of kidnapping a woman from a home in Collinsville, Illinois on Saturday at gunpoint. The suspect then allegedly drove the woman to Berkeley and assaulted her. Banks...
KMOV
Woman shot, killed south of downtown St. Louis Monday night
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot and killed just south of downtown St. Louis Monday night. Police say the woman was found shot inside a car on the parking lot of the Walgreens on Lafayette just after 11:00 p.m.. Officers later determined she was shot in the 1200 block of S. 14th and was driven to Walgreens for help. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
KMOV
St. Louis police turn to technology to catch criminals, but are surveillance cameras actually working?
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Local police departments, looking to nab criminals, are turning more to technology. They’re putting their own cameras on street corners and in the sky, but they’re doing so in secret, which has some people questioning why there’s not more transparency on the technology, funded by your tax dollars.
KMOV
Man dies after shooting in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man in his 30s died after being found shot at a downtown St. Louis apartment building. Witnesses told police they several people exchanged gunshots in the 800 block of Olive Street just before 9 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the exterior vestibule of the Arcade Apartments on the 8th Street side of the building.
KMOV
Illinois Police Brings Thanksgiving Dinner to St. Louis Families
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s the week of Thanksgiving, and Illinois State Police are sending out their love to families in East St. Louis. Illinois State Police fundraised over $800 for four separate East St. Louis families, in the aims to provide a Thanksgiving dinner to those most in need. Illinois State Police trooper, Calvin Dye and Special Agent Scott Wobbe, hand-delivered the food, drinks, and desserts to the families on Tuesday.
KMOV
11-year-old shot in Belleville, 19-year-old in custody
BELLEVILLE (KMOV) -- An 11-year-old boy was shot in Belleville Wednesday afternoon, police said. The Belleville Police Department responded to the 9000 block of Lebanon Road just before 1 p.m. Officers found the boy shot, and he was taken to Belleville Memorial Hospital and later flown to a St. Louis hospital. He is in critical condition. Police did not specify where he was shot.
KMOV
TIF commission clears $354 million tax incentive for Chesterfield mall redevelopment
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A TIF commission passed a $353 million tax incentive to demolish and revamp the site of the old Chesterfield mall. The TIF commission voted 9 to 3 in favor of sending the money to the Chesterfield city council for final approval. Two of those no votes came from the Parkway and the Rockwood school districts.
KMOV
House Rabbit Society of Missouri seeking donations after theft
FENTON, Mo. (KMOV) – An organization dedicated to helping rescue some of our most vulnerable furry friends is asking for help. On Friday, the House Rabbit Society of Missouri discovered someone stole 48 crates from the shed at their Fenton facility. The organization is volunteer-based, and the theft hits them especially hard this time of year.
