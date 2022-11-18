ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

North City Shell gas station ordered to close for a year, city citing nuisance concerns

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A gas station that has been at the center of safety concerns in North St. Louis is now being ordered to shut down by the city. “You’ve got gas stations right there along Jefferson less than half a mile from this location, you’ve got gas stations around Salisbury, that are not having these exact same issues and problems,” said Brandon Bosley, 3rd Ward Alderman for the City of St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man killed in hit-and-run near Enterprise Center

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian Tuesday night in St. Louis City. The man reportedly hopped over the concrete wall dividing S. 14th Street at the eastbound Interstate 64 exit ramp and the sidewalk just before midnight. After he hopped the wall, he was hit by a dark-colored vehicle, according to police.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

West County teen to help homeless on Thanksgiving

News 4's Taylor Holt was live at Lambert Wednesday to talk about holiday travel. The fight card for Wednesday night's 35th annual Budweiser Guns 'N Hoses has been set. St. Louis City, County & RSA reach deal on Rams settlement money. Updated: 2 hours ago. St. Louis City, St. Louis...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

WANTED: Photos show duo sought after man shot while pumping gas in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis police have released photos showing a man and woman they are looking for after a man was shot while pumping gas in St. Louis on Oct. 26. The 26-year-old victim told police he was pumping gas at the BP Gas Station at 1551 South Grand when a man in a dark blue Chevrolet sedan approached him around 11:45 a.m. The victim said the suspect got out of the car and stared him down, at which time the victim grabbed his gun and pointed it toward the ground.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

2 dead, 1 injured in South City crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people were killed and one was injured after a crash at Gravois and Meramec in south St. Louis on Tuesday night, according to police. St. Louis police reported a Cadillac XTS was speeding down Meramec when it crashed into the back of a Chevrolet Trax around 10 p.m. After the collision, the Chevrolet continued west into the intersection of Meramec and Gravois, and the Cadillac rolled over.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Jefferson County home destroyed as thieves go after scrap metal

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary at a mobile home on Brookstone Drive in House Springs. The thieves ripped out the sheetrock walls and removed most of the electrical wiring. Stephanie McCracken owns the home. “That is really hard, coming in...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

St. Louis City to hold town hall with finalists for police chief

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City will be holding a town hall in December with the finalists for the police chief job. The town hall will be held at Vashon High School on December 6 at 6:00 p.m. Residents can select which topics they would like to see covered at the town hall by clicking here.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Woman shot, killed south of downtown St. Louis Monday night

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot and killed just south of downtown St. Louis Monday night. Police say the woman was found shot inside a car on the parking lot of the Walgreens on Lafayette just after 11:00 p.m.. Officers later determined she was shot in the 1200 block of S. 14th and was driven to Walgreens for help. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man dies after shooting in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man in his 30s died after being found shot at a downtown St. Louis apartment building. Witnesses told police they several people exchanged gunshots in the 800 block of Olive Street just before 9 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the exterior vestibule of the Arcade Apartments on the 8th Street side of the building.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Illinois Police Brings Thanksgiving Dinner to St. Louis Families

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s the week of Thanksgiving, and Illinois State Police are sending out their love to families in East St. Louis. Illinois State Police fundraised over $800 for four separate East St. Louis families, in the aims to provide a Thanksgiving dinner to those most in need. Illinois State Police trooper, Calvin Dye and Special Agent Scott Wobbe, hand-delivered the food, drinks, and desserts to the families on Tuesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

11-year-old shot in Belleville, 19-year-old in custody

BELLEVILLE (KMOV) -- An 11-year-old boy was shot in Belleville Wednesday afternoon, police said. The Belleville Police Department responded to the 9000 block of Lebanon Road just before 1 p.m. Officers found the boy shot, and he was taken to Belleville Memorial Hospital and later flown to a St. Louis hospital. He is in critical condition. Police did not specify where he was shot.
BELLEVILLE, IL
KMOV

House Rabbit Society of Missouri seeking donations after theft

FENTON, Mo. (KMOV) – An organization dedicated to helping rescue some of our most vulnerable furry friends is asking for help. On Friday, the House Rabbit Society of Missouri discovered someone stole 48 crates from the shed at their Fenton facility. The organization is volunteer-based, and the theft hits them especially hard this time of year.
FENTON, MO

