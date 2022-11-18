Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
KOCO
KOCO 5 Investigates: Gov. Kevin Stitt’s son was treated harsher than most
LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. — You've probably seen the headlines and the body camera video floating around the web showing Gov. Kevin Stitt's son's recent interaction with Logan County deputies. On Halloween night, deputies were called after a case full of guns was found in the parking lot of a...
KOCO
Man accused of executing four people on Oklahoma marijuana farm arrested in Florida
OKLAHOMA CITY — The man accused of executing four people on an Oklahoma marijuana farm was arrested in Florida. He was arrested after a license plate reader helped track him down. The suspect is 45-year-old Wu Chen. Officials knew who they were looking for but wouldn’t release the name...
KOCO
Oklahoma sees growing demand for more health care options for veterans
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma sees a growing demand for more health care options for veterans. The goal of a top federal official is to get more help for veterans. Soon, our veterans will be given more opportunities to more accessible health care. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary...
KOCO
Oklahoma County commissioners join litigation against e-cigarette manufacturers
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma County commissioners agreed to join litigation against e-cigarette manufacturers. They are alleging companies like JUUL knew about the risks involved and marketed their products to children. County leaders said e-cigarettes, some the size of a pen, are a public health threat and that money from the lawsuit could help curb the problem.
KOCO
What is Oklahoma City doing to help fight homelessness?
OKLAHOMA CITY — What is Oklahoma City doing to help fight homelessness?. That was the center of hours of debate at Tuesday’s city council meeting. Dozens of people signed up for public comment in hopes of convincing the council to vote down ordinances that would rewrite the city's encampment and trespassing ordinances.
KOCO
Two sought in connection with Illinois murder investigation arrested in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — Law enforcement arrested two people, including a teenager, in Oklahoma City in connection with an Illinois homicide investigation. Authorities said the Rock Island (Illinois) Police Department told the Oklahoma City Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service that two people wanted in connection with a homicide were in OKC.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police receive holiday boost in efforts to help crime victims
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City police received a holiday boost in their efforts to help crime victims. A local church is behind the donation. Fifteen Thanksgiving baskets have already been delivered to the victims and their families but the Oklahoma City Police Victims Services Unit said Oklahomans can bring donations for the winter months to the police to help those families.
KOCO
Nearby farmer worried after quadruple homicide at Oklahoma marijuana grow
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — A nearby farmer is worried after a quadruple homicide at an Oklahoma marijuana grow. He said since they started building the operation and moved in a few years ago, they had a feeling nothing good would come out of it. "Ever since they passed that...
KOCO
Law enforcement investigating quadruple homicide in Kingfisher County
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities are investigating after four people were killed over the weekend in Kingfisher County. Around 8:45 p.m. Sunday, the Kingfisher County Sheriff's Office received a call Sunday night about a hostage situation on North 2760 Road, which is west of Hennessey. An Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation news release states that deputies responded and found four people dead and one injured.
KOCO
Electric vehicle maker seeking $1M from Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — An electric vehicle maker is seeking $1 million from Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 reported earlier this month that Canoo is finalizing a purchase of a warehouse near Interstate 40 and Morgan Road. The warehouse will eventually operate as a plant that will be able to roll out 20,000 vehicles a year.
KOCO
Police continue search for person in connection to quadruple murder on Oklahoma marijuana farm
HENNESSEY, Okla. — The person who allegedly murdered four people on an Oklahoma marijuana farm is on the run from police. The wild scene played out near the small town of Hennessey Sunday night. It started as a hostage call Sunday night. When police arrived and searched behind the...
KOCO
Execution-style murder leaves four dead, one injured and suspect on run in Oklahoma
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — An execution-style murder left four dead, one injured and a suspect on the run in Oklahoma. On Tuesday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation released new information about the quadruple homicide. It’s a case that investigators called complicated, saying the victims and the suspect are all Chines Nationals.
KOCO
Oklahoma counselor provides tips to ensure Thanksgiving is positive experience for everyone
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma counselor provided tips to ensure Thanksgiving is a positive experience for everyone. A lot of Thanksgiving has to do with being together with family. It also involves eating large amounts of food which can cause difficulties for people living with eating disorders. "Thanksgiving can...
KOCO
OKC council member to propose two new ordinances regarding homeless population
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City council member will propose two new ordinances on Tuesday. He said it is in regard to the city’s homeless population but opponents said he’s going about it all wrong. "When we say some of these people have nowhere else to go,...
KOCO
Car wash some call an institution in OKC will close doors after decades in business
OKLAHOMA CITY — A car was some call an institution in Oklahoma City will be closing its doors after decades in business. Red Carpet Car Wash is in the process of closing its Pennsylvania Avenue location. For over three decades, the Red Carpet Car Wash sat on the corner of Penn but owners said that could change in the next few years because of the growing development across the street.
KOCO
Oklahoma City Police Athletic League looking for volunteers
The Oklahoma City Police Athletic League is looking for volunteer coaches to help students at Oklahoma City Public Schools. The CEO of the league and one of the officers involved stopped by KOCO to talk about their efforts to help students and schools. Click the video player above to watch...
KOCO
Girl reported abducted in Kansas found at Oklahoma gas station
OKLAHOMA CITY — A girl reported abducted in Kansas was found after an hour at an Oklahoma gas station. A child abducted at a liquor store parking lot in Wichita was found 74 miles away at a Tonkawa gas station around 8 p.m. Sunday night. According to the Wichita...
KOCO
Norman City Council discusses over $1M for new police gear, equipment
NORMAN, Okla. — On Tuesday night, the Norman City Council discussed over $1 million for new police gear and equipment. Locals disagree on how to pay for all of it. Norman police asked for a long list of equipment they said is long overdue, but some people don’t support the whole idea.
KOCO
Oklahoma bars expect to be packed, roads could be dangerous on biggest drinking day of year
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma bars are expecting to be packed and roads could be dangerous on the biggest drinking day of the year. Some call the night before Thanksgiving the biggest drinking day of the year. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, last Thanksgiving weekend, there were 586 collisions resulting in six deaths.
KOCO
Police search for burglary suspects in Oklahoma City metro neighborhood
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for two burglary suspects in an Oklahoma City metro neighborhood. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the pair of burglars ran from police Tuesday morning, and a search is underway in a neighborhood near Southwest 25th Street and May Avenue. They have not released many other details at this time.
Comments / 1