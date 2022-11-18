ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Oklahoma County commissioners join litigation against e-cigarette manufacturers

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma County commissioners agreed to join litigation against e-cigarette manufacturers. They are alleging companies like JUUL knew about the risks involved and marketed their products to children. County leaders said e-cigarettes, some the size of a pen, are a public health threat and that money from the lawsuit could help curb the problem.
KOCO

What is Oklahoma City doing to help fight homelessness?

OKLAHOMA CITY — What is Oklahoma City doing to help fight homelessness?. That was the center of hours of debate at Tuesday’s city council meeting. Dozens of people signed up for public comment in hopes of convincing the council to vote down ordinances that would rewrite the city's encampment and trespassing ordinances.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Two sought in connection with Illinois murder investigation arrested in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — Law enforcement arrested two people, including a teenager, in Oklahoma City in connection with an Illinois homicide investigation. Authorities said the Rock Island (Illinois) Police Department told the Oklahoma City Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service that two people wanted in connection with a homicide were in OKC.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City police receive holiday boost in efforts to help crime victims

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City police received a holiday boost in their efforts to help crime victims. A local church is behind the donation. Fifteen Thanksgiving baskets have already been delivered to the victims and their families but the Oklahoma City Police Victims Services Unit said Oklahomans can bring donations for the winter months to the police to help those families.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Law enforcement investigating quadruple homicide in Kingfisher County

KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities are investigating after four people were killed over the weekend in Kingfisher County. Around 8:45 p.m. Sunday, the Kingfisher County Sheriff's Office received a call Sunday night about a hostage situation on North 2760 Road, which is west of Hennessey. An Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation news release states that deputies responded and found four people dead and one injured.
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Electric vehicle maker seeking $1M from Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — An electric vehicle maker is seeking $1 million from Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 reported earlier this month that Canoo is finalizing a purchase of a warehouse near Interstate 40 and Morgan Road. The warehouse will eventually operate as a plant that will be able to roll out 20,000 vehicles a year.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Car wash some call an institution in OKC will close doors after decades in business

OKLAHOMA CITY — A car was some call an institution in Oklahoma City will be closing its doors after decades in business. Red Carpet Car Wash is in the process of closing its Pennsylvania Avenue location. For over three decades, the Red Carpet Car Wash sat on the corner of Penn but owners said that could change in the next few years because of the growing development across the street.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City Police Athletic League looking for volunteers

The Oklahoma City Police Athletic League is looking for volunteer coaches to help students at Oklahoma City Public Schools. The CEO of the league and one of the officers involved stopped by KOCO to talk about their efforts to help students and schools. Click the video player above to watch...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police search for burglary suspects in Oklahoma City metro neighborhood

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for two burglary suspects in an Oklahoma City metro neighborhood. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the pair of burglars ran from police Tuesday morning, and a search is underway in a neighborhood near Southwest 25th Street and May Avenue. They have not released many other details at this time.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

