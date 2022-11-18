With an eye on a potential 2024 presidential run, former Vice President Mike Pence is beefing up his political staff, Pence advisers tell CBS News. Ali Kjergard, formerly a spokesperson for Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, will be communications director for Pence's pre-campaign, the nonprofit organization Advancing American Freedom. Pence is assembling a larger communications staff in early 2023, advisers said, and will also build up his fundraising team, with more hires expected in early 2023.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO