ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Evri worst performing parcel firm for second year running

By Josie Clarke
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gSiKn_0jF0O8PT00

All of the UK’s major parcel firms are continuing to fail consumers amid calls for regulator Ofcom to consider fining them if they cannot improve their service.

Evri, formerly known as Hermes, Yodel , DPD and Amazon Logistics failed to secure even a three-star overall rating out of five after being scored against criteria including customer service, parcel problems and accessibility needs, such as people needing longer to answer the door.

Evri came last for a second year running despite an overall improvement to score just 1.75 stars in the second annual parcel league table by Citizens Advice .

Yodel got the lowest score on a single criterion of all the firms, achieving just 1.7 stars for customer service.

Almost half of Yodel customers polled by Citizens Advice (43%) reported a problem with their last delivery, compared with just over a quarter (28%) of Royal Mail customers.

Royal Mail achieved the highest overall score but still only managed three stars.

Citizens Advice also revealed that a link to its online advice “If something you ordered hasn’t arrived” had been viewed almost 211,000 times in the past 12 months, and 52,000 times in the three months leading up to last Christmas.

Citizens Advice measured the performance of the top five companies by parcel volume using data from its consumer service, consumer polling and social media complaints.

We agree that some parcel companies are failing their customers when deliveries go wrong. So we’re strengthening our regulations next year to make sure people are treated fairly by parcel firms

Ofcom spokesman

Citizens Advice chief executive Dame Clare Moriarty said: “One year on and parcel firms haven’t got their act together, with nobody delivering a four- or five-star service.

“Behind the figures are shoppers seriously let down when parcels go missing or are late. The needs of those who rely most on online shopping, such as disabled people, are being forgotten.

“Our findings show there’s more for Ofcom to do to protect shoppers, and if these firms don’t up their game, it should be fining them.”

Ofcom said: “We agree that some parcel companies are failing their customers when deliveries go wrong. So we’re strengthening our regulations next year to make sure people are treated fairly by parcel firms.

“We welcome research that shines a light on their performance, which we are monitoring too. If we’re not satisfied with how companies respond when our new protections come into force, they may face enforcement action or tighter rules in future.”

Yodel said: “We are fully committed to continuously improving and have invested heavily in customer service infrastructure over the last year, including the launch of a new app and proof-of-delivery images which provide customers with greater transparency.

“We disagree with the methodology and findings of this report. Our own parcel data and Have Your Say feedback programmes show that 84% of our customers had a positive experience with us over the last six months.”

Evri said: “As the UK’s leading dedicated parcel company, Evri delivers over two million parcels each day and we pride ourselves on offering a fast, reliable, sustainable service which doesn’t cost the earth for consumers and businesses alike.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Worst airport for security queues revealed

Leeds Bradford has been named the UK’s worst airport for security queues.A survey for consumer group Which? indicated that passengers waited an estimated average of 35 minutes at the West Yorkshire airport between February and August.Researchers asked nearly 1,300 people who travelled from a UK airport over that period how long they queued for at security.We have since significantly reduced queueing in our terminalLeeds Bradford spokesmanMore than a quarter (27%) of Leeds Bradford users said they waited for more than an hour to pass through security.In August, the airport installed electronic screens providing passengers with live updates on estimated wait...
The Independent

Pensioners start to receive up to £600 from Wednesday to help with energy bills

More than 11.6 million pensioners will start to receive up to £600 from Wednesday to help with their energy bills this winter.Winter Fuel Payments, which have been boosted this year by an additional £300 per household Pensioner Cost of Living payment, will land in bank accounts over the next two months.The vast majority of payments will be made automatically, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said.Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride said: “We want to do everything we can to support pensioners who are often the most exposed to higher costs.“That’s why we’re providing all pensioner households with an...
The Independent

Inside Amazon warehouse ‘the size of 17 football pitches’ as it prepares for Black Friday

Black Friday is (nearly) here and keen buyers are gearing up for one of the biggest shopping sales of the year.This year, the much-anticipated day falls on Friday (25 November), the day after Thanksgiving in the US.Black Friday originated in the US after brands started to put on big sales on the day following Thanksgiving to mark the beginning of the Christmas shopping period. It has since become a worldwide event, with research from PwC estimating that the average spend per person in the UK will be £238, with sales estimated to be £500m higher than in 2021.One of...
The Independent

Sunak delays housebuilding targets due to Tory rebellion – reports

Rishi Sunak has reportedly been forced to delay planning reforms as he faced a significant rebellion by Conservative MPs pushing for an end to mandatory housebuilding targets.The Prime Minister was due to face the first major test of his leadership next Monday when MPs were set to vote on the flagship Levelling Up Bill.But more than 40 backbenchers and former Cabinet ministers have signed an amendment to the Bill that would ban councils from taking housing targets into account when deciding on planning applications.The Government on Tuesday night appeared to pull the vote, blaming the congested parliamentary timetable, according to...
The Independent

Glazers start process that could see them sell Manchester United

Manchester United could be put up for sale by the Glazer family after a statement was issued saying the board were “exploring strategic alternatives”.The Glazers bought United in 2005 in a £790million leveraged buyout, and had been unpopular with fans even before last year’s moves to join a breakaway European Super League.A statement from the club said: “Manchester United plc announces today that the company’s board of directors is commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives for the club.The board will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the company.Manchester United...
The Independent

GP shortage warning: ‘More leaving the profession than joining’

More GPs are leaving the profession than entering it, leading medics have warned.The Royal College of GPs said staff numbers “won’t be enough” to meet the current and future needs of the population.The comments come as Health Education England (HEE) published new figures on the number of doctors entering specialist training to become GPs.In 2022, 4,032 trainee GPs were accepted on to placements, HEE said.HEE said it had met the Government’s target for GP specialty trainee recruitment for the fifth year running.A recent survey suggested up to 19,000 GPs could leave the profession in the next five years due to...
The Independent

Report urges DfE to ‘secure better outcomes’ in child social care

The Department for Education (DfE) has “further to go to embed a culture of evaluation in social care”, according to a report by MPs.The DfE’s 14-year, £333 million Children’s Social Care Innovation Programme (CSCIP) is subject of a new report published on Wednesday.The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) report examines the programme to see what delivers best for children in the care system.CSCIP was launched in 2014 to test and share effective ways of supporting vulnerable children and young people who need help from children’s social care services, DfE guidance states.PAC has now called on the DfE to demonstrate how the...
The Independent

Scottish independence: The key questions

Scotland’s First Minister kicked off a campaign for a second independence referendum.Publishing the first in a series of papers that will form a prospectus for an independent Scotland, the First Minister said there was an “indisputable” mandate for another vote after a majority of independence-supporting MSPs were returned in last year’s Holyrood elections.Here are some of the key issues:– What happened last time?In 2014, Scots voted in favour of remaining in the United Kingdom by 55% to 45%.– What has changed since then?The key issue raised by supporters of independence is Brexit. During the 2014 campaign, those in the No...
The Independent

Scottish independence court case: What happens next?

The Supreme Court is set to rule on the Scottish Parliament’s power to hold a referendum on independence.The Lord Advocate referred a prospective Bill to hold a vote next year to the UK Supreme Court in a bid to test if such a move was in the legislative competence of Holyrood.There are multiple possible outcomes to the case.– Court says referendum is within legislative competence of HolyroodThe Scottish Government has said that, should a referendum be within the gift of the Scottish Parliament, a Bill will be introduced and likely passed given the deal between the SNP and Scottish Greens.Barring...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak – live: Brexiteer Owen Paterson takes government to EU human rights court

Former Conservative MP Owen Paterson has claimed that his human rights were breached in the parliamentary lobbying investigation that led to his resignation.He has lodged a formal complaint with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) despite calling for an end to Strasbourg’s influence in Britain.An official notice from the ECHR said the ex-MP claimed the investigation had “damaged his good reputation” and was “not fair in many basic respects”.Mr Paterson resigned from the Commons in November 2021, after being found by the Standards Authority to have lobbied the government on behalf of two companies paying him more than...
The Independent

Health secretary Steve Barclay admits ‘risk’ patients are dying unnecessarily because of ambulance delays

There is a “material risk” that patients are dying unnecessarily because of long ambulance delays, the health secretary has admitted. But Steve Barclay also signalled that there are plans to scale back the number of NHS targets, seen as a key measure of NHS performance. And he faced accusations that he was peddling “frankly pretty dishonest stuff” as he defended the government’s actions on the health service in the face of criticism from the leader of one of the country’s largest unions. Pressed on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme on the question of whether people are dying...
The Independent

The Independent

930K+
Followers
304K+
Post
473M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy