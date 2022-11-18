ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Consumer confidence at near historic low despite slight increase

By Josie Clarke
 6 days ago
Consumer confidence rose slightly in November (Philip Toscano/PA) (PA Wire)

Consumer confidence rose slightly in November in a probable “collective sigh of relief” after the chaos of the mini budget but remains at a near historic low.

GfK’s long-running Consumer Confidence Index increased three points to minus 44 with improvements across all measures registering the financial and economic mood of the nation.

Confidence in the general economic situation over the next 12 months improved by three points to minus 58 but remains 35 points lower than this time last year.

The forecast for personal finances over the next 12 months increased five points to minus 29, 31 points lower than a year ago.

The major purchase index, reflecting confidence in buying big ticket items, also rose three points but is still 35 points lower than last November.

Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK, said: “This month’s fillip is likely to reflect nothing more than a collective sigh of relief as a new prime minister takes charge following the alarming fiscal antics we saw in September.

Consumers are looking for a festive cocktail of certainty and optimism not this mishmash of austerity and pessimism. Good news remains in short supply as many people struggle to manage the purse-strings during this protracted and painful cost-of-living crisis

Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK

“This is not the end of the beginning. External factors have changed little and, with UK inflation recently hitting a new high, more bad news is inevitable.

“Household budgets remain shrouded in massive uncertainty with fresh jumps in food prices, energy still uncomfortably expensive, the prospect of new interest rate rises pressurising mortgage and rent payments, potential future hikes in council tax and squeezed real pay.

“Consumers are looking for a festive cocktail of certainty and optimism not this mishmash of austerity and pessimism. Good news remains in short supply as many people struggle to manage the purse-strings during this protracted and painful cost-of-living crisis.”

Linda Ellett, KPMG’s UK head of retail and leisure consumer markets, said: “Whilst rising taxes will further restrict household spending power, consumers will be hoping that this quickly helps to curb rising costs across the economy, especially on the essentials.

“As sale season begins, the World Cup kicks off and Christmas nears, retail and leisure businesses will be hoping for a feel-good factor that at least temporarily boosts spending, despite the increasing difficulty, or reluctance, of some consumers to spend.”

Asian shares rise on Fed rate hopes despite China worries

Asian shares gained Thursday, although optimism about the Federal Reserve holding back on aggressive interest rate raises was countered by some uncertainty about coronavirus restrictions in China. Trading was relatively muted in Asia ahead of U.S. markets being closed for Thanksgiving. Benchmarks rose in Japan, Australia and South Korea. They rose in Hong Kong but fell in Shanghai. Oil prices fell. “A headwind for Asian markets is the COVID situation in China, where investors seem to be avoiding local assets and commodities as the country is seeing near-record numbers of COVID cases. Broad restrictions will keep weighing on risk...
Stocks rise, dollar slips as Fed signals softer rate hike pace

Asian markets rallied Thursday and the dollar weakened further after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting suggested it could slow the pace of its rate hikes. "A commitment to moving toward restrictive monetary policy remains intact, but the (policy board) is ready to slow the path toward that destination."
Energy price cap rises to record level hiking government bill for support

The energy price cap has increased to record levels hiking the cost the government will pay to cover energy bills support.Ofgem has increased the price cap to 67p per unit for electricity and 17p for gas from January.The decision will not impact the amount households pay for their energy because the government has said electricity will cost 34p per unit and gas will be 10.3p until April.Without the government support the average household would be paying around £4,279 for its energy under the new cap. The support will ensure that average households pay £2,500.Energy is charged per unit, so...
Shielding households from high energy bills set to cost Government £5bn a month

The price the Government will pay to shield households from enormous energy bills will more than double in the new year after Ofgem raised the price cap.The decision will not increase the amount consumers have to pay to use gas and electricity.But it will force the Treasury to pay 33p per unit of electricity and nearly 7p per unit of gas that homes across Great Britain use.📣 The #PriceCap is changing on 1 January 2023 The Energy Price Guarantee is still in place, and consumers will continue paying the price set by the government until April 2023More details here ⬇️https://t.co/t313dVPLHn...
Jet2 hikes annual earnings outlook after returning to profit

Holiday firm Jet2 has said full-year earnings will be better than expected after swinging to a first half profit, despite a hit of more than £50 million from airport chaos.But it cautioned that profit margins may come under pressure given soaring costs, including for fuel and staff wages, as well as from the weaker pound.Jet2 reported pre-tax profits of £450.7 million for the six months to September 30, against losses of £205.8 million a year ago.It said profits with currency impacts stripped out stood at £505 million against losses of £195.1 million.The company said it was a “difficult return to...
B&Q owner Kingfisher boosted by rising sales of energy efficiency products

B&Q parent firm Kingfisher has revealed that sales of loft insulation materials have more than doubled as customers seeking to improve energy efficiency in their homes helped to boost the retail group.The company, which also owns Screwfix, recorded higher revenues over the past quarter as the DIY market also benefited from the continued shift towards home working.Chief executive Thierry Garnier said: “While the market backdrop remains challenging, DIY sales continue to be supported by new industry trends such as more working from home and a clear step-up in customer investment in energy saving and efficiency.”Today, we have announced our Q3...
China's COVID infections hit record as economic outlook darkens

BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - China reported record high COVID-19 infections on Thursday, with cities nationwide imposing localised lockdowns, mass testing and other curbs that are fuelling frustration and darkening the outlook for the world's second largest economy.
