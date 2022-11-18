ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK braced for strong winds, heavy rain, flooding and snow

By Pa Reporters
 6 days ago

The UK is braced for strong winds, heavy rain, flooding and snowfall in a change to the unseasonably warm weather.

There are yellow rain warnings in place until 6pm on Friday across the east of Scotland and the north-east of England .

Meanwhile, an amber rain warning is in place for the north-east of Scotland from the early hours until 3pm.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said amber warning areas would experience more than 100mm of rain.

“With this kind of rainfall, we are expecting some flooding,” he said.

Mr Morgan said coastal areas would also be battered by strong winds.

“We have very strong onshore winds and very large waves,” he added.

“There may be some disruption to transport, including ferries and the road network.”

He added that yellow warning areas might also see some flooding.

Temperatures would be more typical for this time of year, hovering around 9C to 11C.

Turning to the weekend, Mr Morgan said the weather would be “quite clear” but with a chance of snow.

“It stays quite clear over the weekend,” he said.

“We may see the first snowflakes of autumn over high ground and in the Scottish hills and the Pennines.”

England fans could expect unsettled weather during the team’s first World Cup match against Iran on Monday.

“There is more uncertainty than usual after Sunday,” Mr Morgan said.

“It will probably be pretty unsettled, with some rain at times and possibly quite windy as well.”

