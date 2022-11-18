SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield man has been sentenced to 120 months in federal prison for attempted enticement of a minor. Stacey Furlow, 61, of the 3000 block of North Peoria Road, was sentenced on Tuesday to concurrent terms of 120 months imprisonment for attempted enticement of a minor, 60 months imprisonment for use of interstate facilities to attempt to transmit information about a minor, and 120 months imprisonment for attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO