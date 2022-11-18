Read full article on original website
Woman, partner seeking help following recent endometrial cancer diagnosis
FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — A Fresno woman has been diagnosed with endometrial cancer after having an extremely irregular mental cycle for years, she is now looking to get pregnant, but doctors say she has a slim chance of carrying a child herself. Karissa Hurtado said she has had an...
Random Acts of Kindness makes a stop in Dinuba
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — FOX26 News and Grocery Outlet are celebrating random acts of kindness. For the 7th year in a row, FOX26 News and Grocery Outlet are working together to give free groceries to unsuspecting shoppers at locations up and down the Central Valley. We will have new...
1,200 Thanksgiving meals given to Madera Unified families
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 1,200 free meals were provided to Madera Unified School District families on Wednesday. Staff and volunteers served the meals to families thanks to donations from local companies and community members. The family-friendly event at Madera South High School featured a full hot meal and a visit from Santa Claus who had […]
Elderly woman backs into local music store in Old Town Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — An elderly woman got confused and somehow backed into the Gottschalks Music store in old town Clovis. In the images, you can see the woman's car with its end smashed through the large storefront window. Nobody was hurt, but the building will need repairs.
List of Holiday 2022 events in the Central Valley
Communities around Central California are hosting several events to celebrate the Holidays this year.
TikTok star comes home to the Central Valley for Thanksgiving
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hanford native Leo Gonzalez’s punchlines do not seem to miss a beat with his 2.7 million followers on TikTok. Gonzalez was born and raised in Hanford and moved out of the Central Valley in 2019. He now lives in Los Angeles. Growing up he enjoyed watching George Lopez, Will Smith, and […]
Porterville man sentenced to 40 years to life for child molestation
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A Porterville man was sentenced to 40 years to life for molesting a child from 2015 to 2018. 35-year-old Javier Gonzalez pleaded no contest last month to one count of sexual intercourse with a child 10 years old or younger and one count of sexual penetration with a child 10 years old or younger.
Teen responsible for Porterville library fire released
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — At a scheduled hearing Monday, a Tulare County Judge ordered the early release of the teenager responsible for the Porterville Library fire in February 2020. That fire lead to the deaths of two Porterville Firefighters, Captain Ray Figueroa, and Patrick Jones. According to the District Attorney’s office, the teenager who was […]
2 reindeer arrive at Fresno Chaffee Zoo
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of reindeer have temporarily taken up residence at Fresno Chafee Zoo. Zoo officials say the reindeer, named Christmas and Peppermint, will be there for a limited time. Guests can see them right after they enter Fresno Chaffee Zoo by the Reptile House. “Christmas is our male reindeer, and he […]
Parole denied for man serving life in prison
TULARE COUNTY – Five years after being sentenced to life in prison, the Tulare County District Attorney’s office denied parol for a man involved in a murder on New Year’s Day in Orosi. According to the Tulare County District Attorney’s (TCDA) Office, at a virtual hearing on...
Reindeer visiting Fresno Chaffee Zoo for a limited time only
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Chaffee Zoo announced on Monday the addition of two new animals that are visiting for a limited time. According to the Zoo, two reindeer have made their way to the Chaffee Zoo and can be found right next to the Reptile House. “Reindeer...
Upcoming event aims to give stray dogs a second chance
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An upcoming event will soon give animal lovers a chance to foster a furry pal in Fresno. According to Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer, Operation Wishbone will be a drive-thru event that is scheduled to take place on both Tuesday and Wednesday at the Fresno Animal Center.
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after vehicle crashes into canal in Kings County, CHP says
One person has died after a vehicle crashed into a canal in Kings County Wednesday afternoon.
SUV ends in canal due to crash on Hwy 41, 2 hospitalized, 1 dead in Kings County
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. — A woman was flown to the hospital after a crash involving a big rig in Kings County Wednesday evening. CHP responded to the scene on Highway 41 and Quail Ave. When they arrived, a white SUV was found fully submerged in a nearby canal full of water.
Madera PD need help identifying two who allegedly stole power tools, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department has released a new photo in a Facebook post they call, “who is this Wednesday”. The post says the police department is looking to identify the two people pictured who are seen with a shopping cart full of $3,000 worth of stolen power tools, according to the […]
Men wanted in 7-Eleven theft, Fresno Police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men who robbed a 7-Eleven in Fresno while brandishing a weapon at the clerk are now wanted by officers, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say that on Nov. 11 at approximately 11:30 p.m. three suspects entered the store at 4218 East Clinton Avenue. While inside, the two male […]
Green suspect on the run, wanted by Chowchilla Police
CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Chowchilla Police Department is turning to the community for help Wednesday and is asking folks to help save Christmas from the one and only, Grinch. “If you see him out and about, give him a wave, but beware he is wanted,” said those with...
Suspected DUI driver involved in Hwy 99 crash, CHP says
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was allegedly driving under the influence was taken into custody after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 99 Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says around 3:00 a.m. a man was driving north on Highway 99 near Manning Avenue in a Toyota when he spun out, […]
Fresno Detectives Seek Tips About Accused Child Molester
Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are asking residents to forward tips about an accused child molester. Adam Cabrera, 30, of Fresno, was arrested on Nov. 16 on several charges, including lewd and lascivious acts with a child younger than 14 years old. Detectives served a search warrant...
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Andre Alvarez
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Andre Alvarez. Alvarez is wanted on a felony warrant of “Child Abuse/Endangerment.”. He is 5’6 tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown eyes with black hair. If you know where he is hiding, call Crime...
