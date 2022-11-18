ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanger, CA

KMPH.com

Random Acts of Kindness makes a stop in Dinuba

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — FOX26 News and Grocery Outlet are celebrating random acts of kindness. For the 7th year in a row, FOX26 News and Grocery Outlet are working together to give free groceries to unsuspecting shoppers at locations up and down the Central Valley. We will have new...
DINUBA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

1,200 Thanksgiving meals given to Madera Unified families

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 1,200 free meals were provided to Madera Unified School District families on Wednesday. Staff and volunteers served the meals to families thanks to donations from local companies and community members. The family-friendly event at Madera South High School featured a full hot meal and a visit from Santa Claus who had […]
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

Elderly woman backs into local music store in Old Town Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — An elderly woman got confused and somehow backed into the Gottschalks Music store in old town Clovis. In the images, you can see the woman's car with its end smashed through the large storefront window. Nobody was hurt, but the building will need repairs.
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

Porterville man sentenced to 40 years to life for child molestation

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A Porterville man was sentenced to 40 years to life for molesting a child from 2015 to 2018. 35-year-old Javier Gonzalez pleaded no contest last month to one count of sexual intercourse with a child 10 years old or younger and one count of sexual penetration with a child 10 years old or younger.
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Teen responsible for Porterville library fire released

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — At a scheduled hearing Monday, a Tulare County Judge ordered the early release of the teenager responsible for the Porterville Library fire in February 2020. That fire lead to the deaths of two Porterville Firefighters, Captain Ray Figueroa, and Patrick Jones. According to the District Attorney’s office, the teenager who was […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 reindeer arrive at Fresno Chaffee Zoo

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of reindeer have temporarily taken up residence at Fresno Chafee Zoo. Zoo officials say the reindeer, named Christmas and Peppermint, will be there for a limited time. Guests can see them right after they enter Fresno Chaffee Zoo by the Reptile House. “Christmas is our male reindeer, and he […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Parole denied for man serving life in prison

TULARE COUNTY – Five years after being sentenced to life in prison, the Tulare County District Attorney’s office denied parol for a man involved in a murder on New Year’s Day in Orosi. According to the Tulare County District Attorney’s (TCDA) Office, at a virtual hearing on...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Reindeer visiting Fresno Chaffee Zoo for a limited time only

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Chaffee Zoo announced on Monday the addition of two new animals that are visiting for a limited time. According to the Zoo, two reindeer have made their way to the Chaffee Zoo and can be found right next to the Reptile House. “Reindeer...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Upcoming event aims to give stray dogs a second chance

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An upcoming event will soon give animal lovers a chance to foster a furry pal in Fresno. According to Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer, Operation Wishbone will be a drive-thru event that is scheduled to take place on both Tuesday and Wednesday at the Fresno Animal Center.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Men wanted in 7-Eleven theft, Fresno Police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men who robbed a 7-Eleven in Fresno while brandishing a weapon at the clerk are now wanted by officers, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say that on Nov. 11 at approximately 11:30 p.m. three suspects entered the store at 4218 East Clinton Avenue. While inside, the two male […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Green suspect on the run, wanted by Chowchilla Police

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Chowchilla Police Department is turning to the community for help Wednesday and is asking folks to help save Christmas from the one and only, Grinch. “If you see him out and about, give him a wave, but beware he is wanted,” said those with...
CHOWCHILLA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Suspected DUI driver involved in Hwy 99 crash, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)  – A man who was allegedly driving under the influence was taken into custody after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 99 Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says around  3:00 a.m. a man was driving north on Highway 99 near Manning Avenue in a Toyota when he spun out, […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Detectives Seek Tips About Accused Child Molester

Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are asking residents to forward tips about an accused child molester. Adam Cabrera, 30, of Fresno, was arrested on Nov. 16 on several charges, including lewd and lascivious acts with a child younger than 14 years old. Detectives served a search warrant...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Andre Alvarez

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Andre Alvarez. Alvarez is wanted on a felony warrant of “Child Abuse/Endangerment.”. He is 5’6 tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown eyes with black hair. If you know where he is hiding, call Crime...
FRESNO, CA

