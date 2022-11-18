ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Video released of suspects sought in shooting at SW Atlanta apartments

By Caroline Silva - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38NHuO_0jF0Mrfz00

Authorities are looking for several suspects they say were involved in a shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.

Video of three people walking through the Crogman School Lofts along West Avenue was released Thursday. At least two of the three suspects appear to be armed, the video shows. A fourth person appears in the footage, but their face was not visible to the surveillance camera.

Atlanta police were called to the complex Oct. 14 regarding a shots fired call. The caller said three masked people with guns had left the location, according to police.

No details were released about the suspects’ intentions or what they were targeting. Police said it does not appear that anyone was stuck by gunfire, but damage to vehicles and other property was reported.

One of the wanted gunmen is seen wearing a white hoodie and gray pants, another is wearing a black shirt, khaki pants and a white hat, and the third is wearing all black and carrying a backpack, the video shows.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qQFvWRK5-38&ab_channel=AtlantaPoliceDepartment

The apartment building is a few blocks from Pittman Park and next to the Atlanta College and Career Academy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or visit the Crime Stoppers website .

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

For more stories, subscribe to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It’s just 99 cents for your first month! Cancel anytime.

Comments / 11

Guest
6d ago

They look like the suspects in Chicago, New Orleans, Detroit, Baltimore, DC, Houston etc

Reply(1)
8
Julia Clark
6d ago

They look like school kids themselves too many guns on these streets 🤔🤔

Reply(5)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

1 injured in overnight shooting at music studio in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person was injured in a shooting overnight at a music studio in northwest Atlanta. The Atlanta Police Department says the shooting occurred around 2:13 a.m. at Super Sound Studios in the 500 block of Trabert Avenue. One male was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Man shot outside Atlanta recording studio, police say

ATLANTA — A man was shot in the parking lot of local recording studio Super Sound Studios, according to Atlanta Police. Right now, details are limited. However, officers add that the shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. and the victim is in stable condition. Officers said the property manager...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Body found in a ditch in Jonesboro, police say

JONESBORO, Ga. — Police are investigating after a body was found in a ditch near the road in Jonesboro, according to their department. There's little information to go on, but police said they were called Wednesday afternoon to Tara Boulevard between North Avenue and Dixson Street by someone passing by. When officers reached the scene, they reported a dead body.
JONESBORO, GA
accesswdun.com

Investigation leads to multiple gang-related arrests in Gwinnett County

A recent shooting investigation in Gwinnett County led to the arrests of multiple alleged gang members as a result of 73 felony arrest warrants. According to a press release from the Gwinnett County Police Department, the arrests were made with the assistance of the Special Investigation Section Gang Unit and the K9 Unit in Lawrenceville. Officers responded to a shooting call on August 21 on Brookdale Drive in Buford. After arriving, officers found multiple homes that had been shot. Detectives later learned the shooting was a result of a gang-related dispute, which was connected to another shooting on Circle View Drive.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man killed in Downtown Atlanta shooting, police say

ATLANTA - Police responded to a deadly shooting on Saturday night in Downtown Atlanta. Police went to the scene at 7:03 p.m. to investigate a report of a person shot at 29 Peachtree Street. The scene is near the Five Points MARTA Station. It's southwest of the intersection where Marietta Street becomes Decatur Street.
ATLANTA, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
82K+
Followers
51K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy