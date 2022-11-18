Read full article on original website
Aaron Judge, Giants free agency meeting gets pivotal update
Aaron Judge and the San Francisco Giants reportedly had a “productive” meeting on Tuesday, per Jon Morosi. “I’m told that the meetings went all the way up to the ownership level between Aaron Judge and the San Francisco Giants,” Morosi said on MLB Network. “Very significant development there.” Morosi continued by explaining how the Giants […] The post Aaron Judge, Giants free agency meeting gets pivotal update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Latest Aaron Judge-San Francisco footage will send Yankees fans over the edge amid free agency
The San Francisco Giants are considered to be the New York Yankees’ biggest threat in the Aaron Judge free agency sweepstakes, and latest reports indicate that they are making their move In fact, a recent video of Judge is going viral, as it showed the Yankees slugger arriving in San Francisco. The newly crowned AL […] The post Latest Aaron Judge-San Francisco footage will send Yankees fans over the edge amid free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dansby Swanson’s likeliest free agency landing spots, revealed
Dansby Swanson is one of four premier shortstops available in MLB free agency this offseason. With rumors swirling in reference to each of their potential destinations, MLB insider Mark Feinsand recently revealed Swanson’s likeliest free agency landing spots, per MLB.com. Feinsand listed the Braves, Dodgers, Phillies, Red Sox, Marlins, and Giants as the top suitors […] The post Dansby Swanson’s likeliest free agency landing spots, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tigers open for business on reliever trade market
The Detroit Tigers have a decision to make this offseason. They can either continue the aggression they showed in free agency last year and try to build a contender, or they can opt to start selling. If they opt to sell, Detroit has a number of notable bullpen pieces that will draw attention from around […] The post Tigers open for business on reliever trade market appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dark horse emerges in Dansby Swanson free agency sweepstakes
Dansby Swanson has been linked to no shortage of teams so far in MLB free agency. But one dark horse recently emerged as a possible landing destination for Swanson, per David O’Brien. “St. Louis hasn’t been mentioned as prominently as some other teams as potential landing spots for Dansby Swanson if the shortstop doesn’t re-sign […] The post Dark horse emerges in Dansby Swanson free agency sweepstakes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 sneaky MLB free agents Mariners must target
The Seattle Mariners finally did it. They snapped their long postseason drought, making the postseason in 2022. It was a dramatic moment, too, as catcher Cal Raleigh secured the spot with a walk-off home run. In the postseason, things didn’t entirely go their way. Seattle did advance out of the...
Aaron Judge gets major confidence boost ahead of potential massive contract
Aaron Judge has enjoyed quite the year in 2022. He bet on himself ahead of the season and proceeded to break the American League home run record. He followed that up with an AL MVP award. He is now set to receive a massive contract in MLB free agency. However, he was also recently named one […] The post Aaron Judge gets major confidence boost ahead of potential massive contract appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Charvarius Ward blasts ‘steroid boy’ DeAndre Hopkins after thrashing Cardinals
On Monday night, the San Francisco 49ers crushed the Arizona Cardinals, 38-10. The Cardinals were playing without their star quarterback, Kyler Murray, but did have their best player in DeAndre Hopkins. The 49ers did their best to take him out of the game. 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward was up to the task, even changing assignments […] The post Charvarius Ward blasts ‘steroid boy’ DeAndre Hopkins after thrashing Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Orioles and 2 other dark-horse MLB free agency teams
MLB free agency is typically dominated by the big market teams. But there tends to always be a dark-horse ball club or two that make noise. For example, the Minnesota Twins emerged out of nowhere to sign Carlos Correa last season. We could see multiple surprise signings occur during this offseason. The Baltimore Orioles have […] The post Orioles and 2 other dark-horse MLB free agency teams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The state of Rafael Devers-Red Sox extension talks, revealed
The Boston Red Sox have a lot of work to do in this very important offseason, and one of the biggest items on their to-do list involves signing star third baseman Rafael Devers to a long-term extension. While a deal doesn’t appear to be imminent, it does sound like progress is being made between the […] The post RUMOR: The state of Rafael Devers-Red Sox extension talks, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals fire key assistant coach after ‘incident’ in Mexico City
The Arizona Cardinals announced Tuesday that they were relieving offensive line coach and running game coordinator Sean Kugler of his duties. His departure from the organization reportedly stems from an “incident” that occurred in Mexico City ahead of the Cardinals’ clash on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers, according to Bob McManaman. Cardinals head […] The post Cardinals fire key assistant coach after ‘incident’ in Mexico City appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Monday Night Football ESPN analysts bury Cardinals QB Kyler Murray in pregame show
The Arizona Cardinals entered the 2022 season with high hopes after they finished last season with an 11-6 record and a trip to the NFC Wild Card round before bowing to eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. However, the season just hasn’t gone according to plan for the Cardinals. Through 11 games, they have […] The post Monday Night Football ESPN analysts bury Cardinals QB Kyler Murray in pregame show appeared first on ClutchPoints.
