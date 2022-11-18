ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Pelosi stepping aside; Whitmer sticking to state politics; last of ‘Hogan’s Heroes’ stars dies | Hot off the Wire podcast

news8000.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
CBS News

Ilhan Omar responds to Kevin McCarthy over committee removal threat: "It does nothing to address inflation, health care or solve the climate crisis"

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar blasted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy over the Republican's threat to remove her and Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff from their committees when Republicans control the House come January. On Fox News Sunday, McCarthy said he'll stick with a promise he made earlier this...
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Radar Online.com

GOP Senate Hopeful Herschel Walker Suffers Embarrassing Blunder About Manhood On Live TV

Herschel Walker experienced a slip of the tongue when he accidentally said "erection" instead of "election" on live television. The embarrassing blunder happened on Tuesday night while he was discussing the still-undecided Georgia senate race with fellow right-winged politicians Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham, and coincidentally just hours after the second woman spoke out, detailing how Walker allegedly paid for her abortion when she fell pregnant with his child, RadarOnline.com has learned.
GEORGIA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Asks Trump To Be His Presidential Running Mate

After announcing his Presidential bid this week, Ye asked Trump to be his running mate. Kanye West is officially running for President —again. The 45-year old star announced his Presidential big on Tuesday, sharing “We’re moving toward the future.” As part of his campaign, Kanye wants fellow candidate — and former POTUS — Donald Trump to be his running mate. Ye took to Twitter on Wednesday morning (November 23), revealing that he unintentionally kept Trump waiting at his infamous West Palm Beach resort.
Vice

The Far Right Is Already Attacking the Club Q Hero

Richard Fierro, the Army veteran who tackled and disarmed the shooter inside LGBTQ Club Q in Colorado Springs, is currently receiving a torrent of hate and harassment from far-right extremists. The far-right has is calling Fierro a “groomer” and a “f*ggot,” while questioning his sexuality for being at the Club...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

