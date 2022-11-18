Leavenworth man gets 34 years in Kansas prison on convictions of rape, criminal sodomy

A Leavenworth man has been sentenced to 34 years in Kansas prison on convictions of rape and criminal sodomy, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Shawn Pearl, 47, was issued the 408-month sentence during a hearing Thursday in Leavenworth County District Court . Prosecutors say the sex offenses occurred in Leavenworth over the Thanksgiving holiday in 2019.

Pearl was convicted in 2010 in Shawnee County of a felony offense of aggravated indecent liberties with a child under age 14, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s state sex offender registry . That conviction stemmed from a reported sex offense in 2005.

Leavenworth County prosecutors say the victim in the Shawnee County case is the same person as the victim in the Leavenworth County case. In a statement Thursday afternoon, County Attorney Todd Thompson said defendants in sexual assault cases the county prosecutes often have a close relationship to the victims.

“These defendants will groom them,” Thompson said. “Unfortunately, we need to start educating our children at a young age about safe touches and unsafe touches.”