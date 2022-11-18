ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

College Basketball Odds: Pepperdine vs. UCLA prediction, odds, pick – 11/23/2022

The Pepperdine Waves take on the UCLA Bruins. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Pepperdine UCLA prediction and pick. The UCLA Bruins have not begun this season the way they wanted to. They just finished a brutal weekend in Las Vegas, losing to Illinois on Friday and then Baylor on Sunday. The Bruins did not defend at the level coach Mick Cronin expects. Players have not been able to create the defensive ruggedness and cohesion which define a Cronin-coached team at its best. Cronin was not happy after the Illinois loss, but he was outright angry after the Baylor defeat, peeling paint off a wall with his displeasure. UCLA’s stumbling and unsteady start stands in marked contrast to the Arizona Wildcats, UCLA’s chief rival and competitor, which defeated San Diego State earlier this week and reached the Maui final. Arizona looks the part of a Final Four threat, but UCLA does not.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jaguars give Darrell Henderson a fresh start after Rams fallout

Earlier in the week, to the shock of many, the Los Angeles Rams released running back Darrell Henderson. He has now found a new team to call home. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Darrell Henderson has been claimed by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He will now join the second-year running back, Travis Etienne in the backfield.
3 key reactions from Warriors’ blowout win over Clippers

The Golden State Warriors earned their seventh straight win at Chase Center, out-classing the short-handed LA Clippers 124-107. Here are three key reactions from the defending champions’ encouraging blowout victory. 3 reactions from Warriors’ blowout win over Clippers. Finally, some second-unit staying power?. Golden State played a tight...
‘He’s begging for a two piece’: Charles Barkley hilariously rips Lakers’ Patrick Beverley over ejection vs. Suns

Patrick Beverley’s ejection from Tuesday’s intense matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns. Pat Bev’s teammates praised the veteran for standing up to Austin Reaves after Deandre Ayton mocked him as the young guard was lying on the floor. Others, though, weren’t very pleased with Beverley’s antics.
The massive Dodgers offer that Aaron Judge turned down

The Hot Stove season is starting to live up to its name, with Aaron Judge’s free agency expected to arrive at a resolution within the near future. In particular, Judge met with the San Francisco Giants this past Tuesday, and talks between the two parties were, reportedly “productive“. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers, with their unlimited resources, aim not to be outdone by their division rivals and have floated a considerable effort towards the 6’7 slugger.
Trevor Bauer suffers pair of legal setbacks

Suspended Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer is currently in the process of waiting on an appeal decision. Bauer has been doing everything he can to clear his name amid a sexual assault accusation. But according to Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today, Bauer recently suffered a pair of legal setbacks. “(Trevor Bauer) suffered a couple […] The post Trevor Bauer suffers pair of legal setbacks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cody Bellinger’s potential centerfield replacement could be Dodgers’ 2023 X-Factor

Much has been made about Cody Bellinger’ potential centerfield replacement for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers have been linked to free agents such as Kevin Kiermaier and Mitch Haniger. Trayce Thompson and Chris Taylor have also been listed as options. Even Joey Gallo is a possibility. But there is one Dodgers’ prospect who could end up taking over centerfield duties and emerging as a star next season.
