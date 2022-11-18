The Pepperdine Waves take on the UCLA Bruins. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Pepperdine UCLA prediction and pick. The UCLA Bruins have not begun this season the way they wanted to. They just finished a brutal weekend in Las Vegas, losing to Illinois on Friday and then Baylor on Sunday. The Bruins did not defend at the level coach Mick Cronin expects. Players have not been able to create the defensive ruggedness and cohesion which define a Cronin-coached team at its best. Cronin was not happy after the Illinois loss, but he was outright angry after the Baylor defeat, peeling paint off a wall with his displeasure. UCLA’s stumbling and unsteady start stands in marked contrast to the Arizona Wildcats, UCLA’s chief rival and competitor, which defeated San Diego State earlier this week and reached the Maui final. Arizona looks the part of a Final Four threat, but UCLA does not.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO