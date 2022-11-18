Read full article on original website
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving nightDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
Martha Madison & Brandon Beemer Talk Jan, EJ, Sami, & BoSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
Lakers Praise Patrick Beverley for Shove, Despite Lack of Real ImpactAnthony DiMoroLos Angeles, CA
College Basketball Odds: Pepperdine vs. UCLA prediction, odds, pick – 11/23/2022
The Pepperdine Waves take on the UCLA Bruins. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Pepperdine UCLA prediction and pick. The UCLA Bruins have not begun this season the way they wanted to. They just finished a brutal weekend in Las Vegas, losing to Illinois on Friday and then Baylor on Sunday. The Bruins did not defend at the level coach Mick Cronin expects. Players have not been able to create the defensive ruggedness and cohesion which define a Cronin-coached team at its best. Cronin was not happy after the Illinois loss, but he was outright angry after the Baylor defeat, peeling paint off a wall with his displeasure. UCLA’s stumbling and unsteady start stands in marked contrast to the Arizona Wildcats, UCLA’s chief rival and competitor, which defeated San Diego State earlier this week and reached the Maui final. Arizona looks the part of a Final Four threat, but UCLA does not.
Jaguars give Darrell Henderson a fresh start after Rams fallout
Earlier in the week, to the shock of many, the Los Angeles Rams released running back Darrell Henderson. He has now found a new team to call home. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Darrell Henderson has been claimed by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He will now join the second-year running back, Travis Etienne in the backfield.
Lakers coach Darvin Ham reveals which prominent ex-NBA coach is helping him behind the scenes
The Los Angeles Lakers have been on a bit of a roll of late. They just saw their three-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday courtesy of the Phoenix Suns, but it’s hard not to see that this team appears to now be turning a corner after their rough start to the season.
Stephen Curry’s disgusted reaction to Andrew Wiggins All-Star debate
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors had a walk in the park Wednesday night at home, as they easily defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 124-107. Curry finished with 22 points, but it was Andrew Wiggins, who came up with the best offensive performance of the night from either team.
3 key reactions from Warriors’ blowout win over Clippers
The Golden State Warriors earned their seventh straight win at Chase Center, out-classing the short-handed LA Clippers 124-107. Here are three key reactions from the defending champions’ encouraging blowout victory. 3 reactions from Warriors’ blowout win over Clippers. Finally, some second-unit staying power?. Golden State played a tight...
‘Loss of sensation’: Anthony Davis’ shocking admission on injury scare vs. Suns will worry Lakers fans
To say that Anthony Davis has been on a hot streak over the past few games would be a complete understatement at this point. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar put up another mind-blowing line on Tuesday in a loss to the Phoenix Suns, amassing 37 points, 21 rebounds, five steals, and five blocks.
Russell Westbrook’s reaction to Patrick Beverley’s ejection vs. Suns will fire up Lakers fans
Tuesday night’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns was not short in action. There were more than a few intense moments during the game, and at one point, things got so heated that Patrick Beverley earned himself an ejection after shoving Deandre Ayton to the ground.
‘He’s begging for a two piece’: Charles Barkley hilariously rips Lakers’ Patrick Beverley over ejection vs. Suns
Patrick Beverley’s ejection from Tuesday’s intense matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns. Pat Bev’s teammates praised the veteran for standing up to Austin Reaves after Deandre Ayton mocked him as the young guard was lying on the floor. Others, though, weren’t very pleased with Beverley’s antics.
The massive Dodgers offer that Aaron Judge turned down
The Hot Stove season is starting to live up to its name, with Aaron Judge’s free agency expected to arrive at a resolution within the near future. In particular, Judge met with the San Francisco Giants this past Tuesday, and talks between the two parties were, reportedly “productive“. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers, with their unlimited resources, aim not to be outdone by their division rivals and have floated a considerable effort towards the 6’7 slugger.
Trevor Bauer suffers pair of legal setbacks
Suspended Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer is currently in the process of waiting on an appeal decision. Bauer has been doing everything he can to clear his name amid a sexual assault accusation. But according to Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today, Bauer recently suffered a pair of legal setbacks. “(Trevor Bauer) suffered a couple […] The post Trevor Bauer suffers pair of legal setbacks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cody Bellinger’s potential centerfield replacement could be Dodgers’ 2023 X-Factor
Much has been made about Cody Bellinger’ potential centerfield replacement for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers have been linked to free agents such as Kevin Kiermaier and Mitch Haniger. Trayce Thompson and Chris Taylor have also been listed as options. Even Joey Gallo is a possibility. But there is one Dodgers’ prospect who could end up taking over centerfield duties and emerging as a star next season.
