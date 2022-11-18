ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

9News

9Things to do in Denver and Colorado this Thanksgiving weekend

COLORADO, USA — Happy Thanksgiving, Colorado!. Before and after you enjoy the turkey this weekend, consider one of these fun Thanksgiving and holiday season events in all corners of the state. Before the turkey day runs and walks, the Mile High City will welcome the holiday season with the...
DENVER, CO
9News

University of Denver has a new logo

DENVER — The University of Denver (DU) has updated its logo as part of a "brand refresh." DU said its updated visual identity includes new fonts, an expanded palette of colors and a modernized logo, featuring the familiar interlocking D and U. DU started a "multiyear, multiphase evolution" of...
DENVER, CO
9News

Tom Hilbert stepping away from CSU volleyball after 26 seasons

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — CSU volleyball head coach Tom Hilbert is encouraging, smart and passionate. He’s also ready to step away from the game he’s known all of his life. "There’s this curve between your energy and the ability to put stuff into it, and where the program’s going," said Hilbert, reflecting on the end of his career as a collegiate volleyball head coach. "I think the program probably needs new energy and I need some new things to do."
FORT COLLINS, CO
9News

Charges referred against suspect in truck theft, hit-and-runs

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Wheat Ridge police have referred aggravated motor vehicle theft, vehicular assault, theft and traffic-related charges against a man accused in a truck theft that led to multiple hit-and-run crashes and injuries in October. The Wheat Ridge Police Department said Jose Merino-Ramos, 22, stole an arborist's...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO

