FORT COLLINS, Colo. — CSU volleyball head coach Tom Hilbert is encouraging, smart and passionate. He’s also ready to step away from the game he’s known all of his life. "There’s this curve between your energy and the ability to put stuff into it, and where the program’s going," said Hilbert, reflecting on the end of his career as a collegiate volleyball head coach. "I think the program probably needs new energy and I need some new things to do."

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO