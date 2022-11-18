Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
TSA Announces Sweeping Changes at AirportsBryan DijkhuizenDenver, CO
3 Great Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Denver area forecast: A side of snow for Thanksgiving?Sara B. HansenDenver, CO
5 places where you can still score a Thanksgiving reservation in DenverBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Retail marijuana from Wheat Ridge dispensary fails yeast, mold testMatt WhittakerWheat Ridge, CO
9Things to do in Denver and Colorado this Thanksgiving weekend
COLORADO, USA — Happy Thanksgiving, Colorado!. Before and after you enjoy the turkey this weekend, consider one of these fun Thanksgiving and holiday season events in all corners of the state. Before the turkey day runs and walks, the Mile High City will welcome the holiday season with the...
Supporting Colorado's LGBTQ+ community; Next with Kyle Clark full show (11/21/22)
Mourning lives lost, a safe space, and looking for ways to help the LGBTQ+ community heal. - Colorado's 2020 Red Flag law goes unused in El Paso county.
University of Denver has a new logo
DENVER — The University of Denver (DU) has updated its logo as part of a "brand refresh." DU said its updated visual identity includes new fonts, an expanded palette of colors and a modernized logo, featuring the familiar interlocking D and U. DU started a "multiyear, multiphase evolution" of...
Denver Rescue Mission reverses course on plan to ban LGBTQ+ employees
The Denver Rescue Mission is dropping a plan to ban LGBTQ employees after the policy became public. That discrimination is a violation of their city contract.
Small Business Saturday ideas: Miette et Chocolat
Saturday is the big day to get out do some holiday shopping while supporting Colorado small businesses. Miette et Chocolat is located in the Stanley Marketplace.
Tom Hilbert stepping away from CSU volleyball after 26 seasons
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — CSU volleyball head coach Tom Hilbert is encouraging, smart and passionate. He’s also ready to step away from the game he’s known all of his life. "There’s this curve between your energy and the ability to put stuff into it, and where the program’s going," said Hilbert, reflecting on the end of his career as a collegiate volleyball head coach. "I think the program probably needs new energy and I need some new things to do."
Charges referred against suspect in truck theft, hit-and-runs
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Wheat Ridge police have referred aggravated motor vehicle theft, vehicular assault, theft and traffic-related charges against a man accused in a truck theft that led to multiple hit-and-run crashes and injuries in October. The Wheat Ridge Police Department said Jose Merino-Ramos, 22, stole an arborist's...
'You lose a lot of hope in the system': Teacher of 8-year-old boy beaten to death says she tried to intervene
DENVER — In June Denver Police responded to an apartment for a call about a child who was unresponsive. That child 8-year-old Dametrious Wilson died from his injuries, and since his death, 9NEWS has been looking into the circumstances. On June 3, 2022, Susan Baffour, Dametrious' great aunt called...
Brown Palace Hotel temporarily closes after basement fire, cancels Thanksgiving dinner
The fire Nov. 18 damaged the boilers that supply heat and hot water. The hotel plans to reopen to dining Saturday and start taking room reservations Monday.
