Read full article on original website
Related
agupdate.com
Author shares lessons learned from the farm crisis
Pamela Riney-Kehrberg currently serves as distinguished professor of history at Iowa State University and teaches a wide variety of courses, from food history to rural and agricultural history to the United States in the first half of the 20th century. She is the author of a number of books, and most recently University Press of Kansas published her new book “When a Dream Dies: Agriculture, Iowa, and the Farm Crisis of the 1980s.”
agupdate.com
Meat packer accountability up for discussion at Farmers Union convention
Packer Accountability is among the topics experts from across the state and nation will discuss during the 2022 South Dakota Farmers Union (SDFU) State Convention Dec. 15 and 16 at the Crossroads Hotel and Convention Center in Huron. “We are here to fight for family farmers and ranchers,” said Doug...
agupdate.com
Thanksgiving, harvest memories coincide for Illinois farmer
Many of Walt Townsend’s harvest memories coincide with Thanksgiving, which usually meant the end of the crop year. “I vividly remember on Thanksgiving day the neighbors brought their corn shredder over and we took a tractor and flatbed wagons to the field and hauled in corn that had been shocked,” he said. “We ran the stalks and ears through the shredder. It would shuck the ears and chop up the stalk and blow it into our hay mound.”
agupdate.com
Fire prevention important for winter and spring
Despite the 3 inches of rain that came down a week or so ago, my area of the state is still categorized as experiencing “moderate drought.” Central Iowa is largely in a severe drought and several counties in the northwest are experiencing extreme drought. As the natural foliage...
agupdate.com
Missouri farmers picture past harvest seasons
For experienced farmers, fall might bring memories of long-ago harvests and how far equipment and management practices have come. Robert Alpers, who farms in Cooper County, remembers farming in the 1970s and his goals then when he hoped to be done with harvest. “Back in the ’70s, quail season started...
agupdate.com
An Outdoorsman’s Journal
What you are about to read is good stuff, and is about one of the craziest most unique challenging days of my 61 years walking this earth. Five days earlier I had left Wisconsin on a solo public-land elk and mule-deer hunt. My plan was to put much of my time and energy into scouting as well as building a base camp and a spike camp in the Gallatin National Forest in southern Montana.
agupdate.com
Northern Ag Expo to showcase products needed for 2023
FARGO, N.D. – Fall is the time of year farmers look at inputs, hoping to lock in fertilizer, chemical, and seed before the year is out. What is the availability of inputs, and what can growers look forward to with seed, chemicals, and crop protection products for 2023?. The...
Comments / 0