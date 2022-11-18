BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center is preparing to serve communities with less after fundings from the state have been cut. A majority of the funding for the center comes from the state’s Victims of Crimes Act. The funding allowed for the center to add four therapists to the staff, and more space for work in their building.

