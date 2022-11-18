ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Glasgow’s Dunkin’ Donuts to close temporarily

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - After a busy grand opening, the Dunkin’ Donuts in Glasgow will have to temporarily close. Dunkin’ officials wrote a message on social media saying they will temporarily close the store and will reopen on Nov. 26. “We understand this news may come as a...
GLASGOW, KY
Warren Co. Backpack Food Program fundraiser feeds hundreds of kids in need

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There are many children everywhere that go hungry each day. The Warren County Backpack Food Program helps feed hundreds in the county. SOKY Patriots, Feeding America, and J.R. Wade of State Farm in Bowling Green work hard to make the fundraiser a success. The program supports Warren County Public Schools and Bowling Green Independent Schools to help feed over 750 food-insecure children per week.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
Salvation Army Bowling Green working to recruit seasonal volunteers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Salvation Army in Bowling Green is working to recruit volunteers for its Christmas program this year. There are volunteer opportunities in bell ringing, the Angel Tree program and at their Center of Hope where volunteers can help feed residents at the soup kitchen. “There...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Agencies respond to house fire on Craig Street

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Multiple units with the Bowling Green Fire Department are on the scene of a house fire right now. Officials say the fire broke out at a home on Craig Street and ask individuals to avoid the area.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Bowling Green LGBTQ+ community reacts to Colorado Springs shooting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The deadly mass shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs has left many people still grieving, including right here in Bowling Green and across the Bluegrass state. During a Colorado Springs drag show at Club-Q on Saturday night, a gunman entered the nightclub and...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Allen County Intermediate Center collects cereal to combat community hunger

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Students at Allen County Intermediate Center collected boxes of cereal for those in need. This is the school’s first-ever cereal drive and was brought to the school by India Blankenship from Guaranteed Pest Control. The boxes of cereal will be available for children and families that may not have much food outside of school.
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
How could inflation be affecting your Thanksgiving?

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The American Farm Bureau Federation approximates that a Thanksgiving meal for 10 this year will cost just over $64, a 20% jump from last year’s $53.31. Extreme heat and drought, Avian Flu, a disruption in the grain supply chain, and much more have caused...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Glasgow Barren County Boys & Girls Club receives million dollar grant from the state

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Boys & Girls Club of Glasgow-Barren County were awarded $1 million from the state to fund projects that would expand their services. The State Capital Funding check was presented to the club at TJ Health Pavilion in Glasgow by Representative Steve Riley and Senator David Givens. The money will support the club’s Great Futures Campaign.
GLASGOW, KY
BRACAC working to continue services with less state funding

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center is preparing to serve communities with less after fundings from the state have been cut. A majority of the funding for the center comes from the state’s Victims of Crimes Act. The funding allowed for the center to add four therapists to the staff, and more space for work in their building.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Crime Stoppers: Thieves hit Dillard’s and Best Buy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On November 1st, 2022 credit cards and cash were stolen from a vehicle in Bowling Green. Officers say a man and a woman later used the cards to buy several items at the handbag counter in Dillards. The man is seen wearing dark pants, a...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Showers possible late Thanksgiving Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was WARM! Temps soared into the 60s under a mix of sun and high clouds. Thanksgiving Day looks just as warm, although we may have to contend with a little rain before the holiday is out. Most of Thanksgiving looks dry before a frontal...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
BGPD warns of potential scam; donations for apparent sick children

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is warning the public of potential scammers that are collecting money for apparent sick children. Police say there are signs across town asking for donations for a child named ‘Maria’ who allegedly needs a marrow transplant. Many people have seen individuals asking for money at Three Springs, Cumberland Trace and Scottsville Road.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Bowling Green man sentenced in drug distribution case

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man was sentenced Nov. 21 to 20 years and 10 months in prison and fined $100,000, for conspiring with multiple people to possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a methamphetamine mixture. According to court documents, Tyrecus J....
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Warren County Schools hosts student Leadership Summit

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools hosted its annual student Leadership Summit at Green River Regional Education Cooperative morning. Around 190 students from Warren County’s 15 elementary schools participated in the event where they listened to guest speakers and worked on team-building activities. These lighthouse teams will take the lessons back to their individual schools to teach other students about leadership. The teams serve as the voice of the students at their schools.
WARREN COUNTY, KY

