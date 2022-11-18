Read full article on original website
Thanksgiving dinners being served, delivered throughout the area
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thanksgiving meals are being served to the community for those who need a meal. Below are dinners and their times and contact information. LD Ralph Bunche Community Center 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Cave City Senior Center at noon on Thanksgiving Day.
Glasgow’s Dunkin’ Donuts to close temporarily
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - After a busy grand opening, the Dunkin’ Donuts in Glasgow will have to temporarily close. Dunkin’ officials wrote a message on social media saying they will temporarily close the store and will reopen on Nov. 26. “We understand this news may come as a...
Med Center employee donates kidney to Bowling Green resident after reposting her story on Facebook
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -It all began with a Facebook post asking for help after Bowing Green’s Cindy Murphy discovered she would soon need a new kidney when doctors explained to her that hers was functioning at only 23% in January of 2017. “My doctor said, ‘honey, you’re only...
Warren Co. Backpack Food Program fundraiser feeds hundreds of kids in need
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There are many children everywhere that go hungry each day. The Warren County Backpack Food Program helps feed hundreds in the county. SOKY Patriots, Feeding America, and J.R. Wade of State Farm in Bowling Green work hard to make the fundraiser a success. The program supports Warren County Public Schools and Bowling Green Independent Schools to help feed over 750 food-insecure children per week.
Med Center employee donates kidney to Bowling Green woman
The latest news and weather. A Thanksgiving meal is going to cost you a bit more this year. The latest news and weather.
Salvation Army Bowling Green working to recruit seasonal volunteers
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Salvation Army in Bowling Green is working to recruit volunteers for its Christmas program this year. There are volunteer opportunities in bell ringing, the Angel Tree program and at their Center of Hope where volunteers can help feed residents at the soup kitchen. “There...
BG families receive new Christmas ornaments to replace ones lost in Dec. tornado
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The holiday season has begun and with Thanksgiving just a few days away, many people’s thoughts are also turning to Christmas. But for some families in Bowling Green who were affected by December 2021 tornadoes, rebuilding after losing everything can be hard. A little...
Noah Thompson, Hunter Girl to perform at Glasgow’s Plaza Theatre
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Historic Plaza Theatre in Glasgow has announced that several past American Idol contestants will be coming to perform in January. The show will be put on by “Helping the Hardworking” and will take place January 7 at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale...
Agencies respond to house fire on Craig Street
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Multiple units with the Bowling Green Fire Department are on the scene of a house fire right now. Officials say the fire broke out at a home on Craig Street and ask individuals to avoid the area.
Bowling Green LGBTQ+ community reacts to Colorado Springs shooting
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The deadly mass shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs has left many people still grieving, including right here in Bowling Green and across the Bluegrass state. During a Colorado Springs drag show at Club-Q on Saturday night, a gunman entered the nightclub and...
Allen County Intermediate Center collects cereal to combat community hunger
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Students at Allen County Intermediate Center collected boxes of cereal for those in need. This is the school’s first-ever cereal drive and was brought to the school by India Blankenship from Guaranteed Pest Control. The boxes of cereal will be available for children and families that may not have much food outside of school.
United Way of SOKY society prepares Thanksgiving dinners for families in need
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With Thanksgiving just a few days away, many people are starting their preparations by gathering the supplies they need in order to cook meals for their families. Whether they’re moving into a new house that has empty cupboards, were displaced during last year’s December tornadoes,...
How could inflation be affecting your Thanksgiving?
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The American Farm Bureau Federation approximates that a Thanksgiving meal for 10 this year will cost just over $64, a 20% jump from last year’s $53.31. Extreme heat and drought, Avian Flu, a disruption in the grain supply chain, and much more have caused...
Glasgow Barren County Boys & Girls Club receives million dollar grant from the state
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Boys & Girls Club of Glasgow-Barren County were awarded $1 million from the state to fund projects that would expand their services. The State Capital Funding check was presented to the club at TJ Health Pavilion in Glasgow by Representative Steve Riley and Senator David Givens. The money will support the club’s Great Futures Campaign.
BRACAC working to continue services with less state funding
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center is preparing to serve communities with less after fundings from the state have been cut. A majority of the funding for the center comes from the state’s Victims of Crimes Act. The funding allowed for the center to add four therapists to the staff, and more space for work in their building.
Crime Stoppers: Thieves hit Dillard’s and Best Buy
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On November 1st, 2022 credit cards and cash were stolen from a vehicle in Bowling Green. Officers say a man and a woman later used the cards to buy several items at the handbag counter in Dillards. The man is seen wearing dark pants, a...
Showers possible late Thanksgiving Day
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was WARM! Temps soared into the 60s under a mix of sun and high clouds. Thanksgiving Day looks just as warm, although we may have to contend with a little rain before the holiday is out. Most of Thanksgiving looks dry before a frontal...
BGPD warns of potential scam; donations for apparent sick children
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is warning the public of potential scammers that are collecting money for apparent sick children. Police say there are signs across town asking for donations for a child named ‘Maria’ who allegedly needs a marrow transplant. Many people have seen individuals asking for money at Three Springs, Cumberland Trace and Scottsville Road.
Bowling Green man sentenced in drug distribution case
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man was sentenced Nov. 21 to 20 years and 10 months in prison and fined $100,000, for conspiring with multiple people to possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a methamphetamine mixture. According to court documents, Tyrecus J....
Warren County Schools hosts student Leadership Summit
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools hosted its annual student Leadership Summit at Green River Regional Education Cooperative morning. Around 190 students from Warren County’s 15 elementary schools participated in the event where they listened to guest speakers and worked on team-building activities. These lighthouse teams will take the lessons back to their individual schools to teach other students about leadership. The teams serve as the voice of the students at their schools.
