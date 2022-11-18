ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

KING 5

Snohomish County plane crash victims identified

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — The Snohomish County Medical Examiner identified the four victims of a deadly plane crash on Nov. 18. The four victims include: David Newton, 67, of Wichita, Kansas; Nathan Precup, 33, of Seattle; Nate Lachendro, 49, of Gig Harbor; Scott Brenneman, 52, of Roy. The group consisted of two test pilots, a flight test director and an instrumental engineer.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Truck nearly goes off Ballard Bridge in Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. — Traffic was backed up on the Ballard Bridge in Seattle during the evening commute Tuesday following a collision on the bridge. A pickup truck struck the railing of the bridge and ended up with its two front wheels over the side of the bridge. The driver...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: 9-year-old resolved to protect mom after Tacoma carjacking

With heavy morning frost on their car windshield earlier this month, Emily and her 9-year-old son Nicolas spent a few minutes scraping it while their vehicle warmed up outside their Tacoma home. But in the split seconds before they could leave for work and school, a man pushed his way...
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Tacoma hits grim milestone with 40th homicide of 2022

Tacoma has now seen 40 homicides in all of 2022 and there are still five weeks to go. Tacoma Police say officers were called to the 2400 block of East M Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday night. It was there that officers found a man in his 30s with a...
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Police: 18-year-old Nordstrom employee moved stolen $165K into multiple accounts

Investigators are still trying to find the $165,000 allegedly stolen from Nordstrom stores by an 18-year-old Issaquah woman. According to Lynnwood Police (LPD), the thefts happened over the course of just one month at Nordstrom stores in Lynnwood, Seattle, Tukwila, and even Scottsdale, Ariz. Detective Troy Hammersmith with LPD investigated...
LYNNWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Video captures moments leading up to Lakewood shooting, car crash

Lakewood Police are looking for suspects after a shooting and crash Tuesday. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department released surveillance video that captures the moments leading up to the shooting, showing four suspects getting out of a car and walking off-screen, before rushing back and speeding off.
LAKEWOOD, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Woodland Park bear cubs becoming fast friends

Two new bear cubs at Seattle’s Woodland Park Zoo are from different states but have quickly become best friends. A video on the Zoo’s Facebook page shows Juniper, who was found alone near an Air Force base in Alaska, playing with Fern, who was rescued as an orphan in Montana.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

17-year-old boy injured in West Seattle shooting

SEATTLE - A teenager was injured in a shooting in Seattle's South Delridge neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to Seattle Police, officers were called to Delridge Way SW and SW Trenton St around 2 p.m. to reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a teen with a gunshot wound to his thigh.
SEATTLE, WA
alaskasnewssource.com

4 die outside Seattle after Alaska company’s plane crashes

SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) - Investigators say four people are dead after a fiery plane crash Friday northeast of Seattle. The Seattle Times reports that authorities on Saturday confirmed four people died in the crash. First responders initially reported that two people had died. Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

'Every resident deserves to feel safe'; Tacoma Mayor responds to recent spate of homicides

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards issued a statement in light of four fatal shootings in the city over the weekend, three of which occurred in a single day. Early Saturday morning, two men were shot near Division Ave and N. Yakima Dr—they were checked into the hospital where one man was later pronounced dead. Monday morning, two men were shot and killed on S Hosmer St. Then on Monday night, another man was shot and killed on East M St.
TACOMA, WA

