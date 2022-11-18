Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Snohomish County plane crash victims identified
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — The Snohomish County Medical Examiner identified the four victims of a deadly plane crash on Nov. 18. The four victims include: David Newton, 67, of Wichita, Kansas; Nathan Precup, 33, of Seattle; Nate Lachendro, 49, of Gig Harbor; Scott Brenneman, 52, of Roy. The group consisted of two test pilots, a flight test director and an instrumental engineer.
KOMO News
Truck nearly goes off Ballard Bridge in Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — Traffic was backed up on the Ballard Bridge in Seattle during the evening commute Tuesday following a collision on the bridge. A pickup truck struck the railing of the bridge and ended up with its two front wheels over the side of the bridge. The driver...
Are there any abandoned places in Tacoma?
Hey I am really interested in finding abandoned places around Tacoma to take photos of and explore. Small or big I'm happy for any cool places. Would appreciate a link or coordinates to find them. Thanks!
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: 9-year-old resolved to protect mom after Tacoma carjacking
With heavy morning frost on their car windshield earlier this month, Emily and her 9-year-old son Nicolas spent a few minutes scraping it while their vehicle warmed up outside their Tacoma home. But in the split seconds before they could leave for work and school, a man pushed his way...
MyNorthwest.com
Tacoma hits grim milestone with 40th homicide of 2022
Tacoma has now seen 40 homicides in all of 2022 and there are still five weeks to go. Tacoma Police say officers were called to the 2400 block of East M Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday night. It was there that officers found a man in his 30s with a...
KING-5
Driver crashes truck into Ballard Bridge railing, causes significant traffic delays
SEATTLE — A driver nearly drove their truck off the Ballard Bridge at approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT), two southbound lanes and the left northbound lanes are blocked. They said to expect heavy delays. Photos of the crash show the truck's...
q13fox.com
Police: 2 killed in "murder suicide" in Renton, Washington
Two men are dead following a shooting at "The Landing" in Renton. Investigators say people who saw what happened believe it might have been a murder suicide.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Seattle rider giving up on mass transit after feeling ‘less safe’
The stench of urine and vomit. Frightening behavior from un-ticketed passengers showing signs of drug use, mental illness – or both. And the fear that none of her fellow passengers might step up to prevent an assault. After nearly 20 years of riding mass transit in the Seattle area,...
MyNorthwest.com
Police: 18-year-old Nordstrom employee moved stolen $165K into multiple accounts
Investigators are still trying to find the $165,000 allegedly stolen from Nordstrom stores by an 18-year-old Issaquah woman. According to Lynnwood Police (LPD), the thefts happened over the course of just one month at Nordstrom stores in Lynnwood, Seattle, Tukwila, and even Scottsdale, Ariz. Detective Troy Hammersmith with LPD investigated...
q13fox.com
Video captures moments leading up to Lakewood shooting, car crash
Lakewood Police are looking for suspects after a shooting and crash Tuesday. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department released surveillance video that captures the moments leading up to the shooting, showing four suspects getting out of a car and walking off-screen, before rushing back and speeding off.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Bellevue (Bellevue, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Monday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol, 34-year-old Jordan Jackson, a suburban Seattle police officer was riding his motorcycle north on Bellevue Way when a car pulled out of a parking lot and into the road. The vehicle then struck...
'Once-in-a-lifetime project' will connect Puyallup to Port of Tacoma
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A lot can happen in three decades. Cities change and neighbors come and go. But Fife resident Warren Walsborn and his family stayed. “Probably about three or four years after I was here, then I started getting notices that we’re going to take your property,” Walsborn said.
‘A huge loss for the entire community:’ Bellevue motorcycle officer dies after Monday collision
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A motorcycle officer with the Bellevue Police Department was killed Monday after colliding with a car while on duty, according to police. Bellevue police contacted the Washington State Patrol just after 10 a.m. to investigate the collision in the 500 block of Bellevue Way Southeast. “It...
MyNorthwest.com
Woodland Park bear cubs becoming fast friends
Two new bear cubs at Seattle’s Woodland Park Zoo are from different states but have quickly become best friends. A video on the Zoo’s Facebook page shows Juniper, who was found alone near an Air Force base in Alaska, playing with Fern, who was rescued as an orphan in Montana.
q13fox.com
17-year-old boy injured in West Seattle shooting
SEATTLE - A teenager was injured in a shooting in Seattle's South Delridge neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to Seattle Police, officers were called to Delridge Way SW and SW Trenton St around 2 p.m. to reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a teen with a gunshot wound to his thigh.
alaskasnewssource.com
4 die outside Seattle after Alaska company’s plane crashes
SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) - Investigators say four people are dead after a fiery plane crash Friday northeast of Seattle. The Seattle Times reports that authorities on Saturday confirmed four people died in the crash. First responders initially reported that two people had died. Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe...
At least 7 cars reported stolen in Auburn ‘puffing’ incidents
AUBURN, Wash. — Auburn police said since temperatures have dropped this fall, at least seven cars have been stolen in “puffing incidents.”. “Puffing” means the cars were stolen while running and unoccupied, as owners remained inside their homes while the cars warmed up. “We know that it...
4 Killed After Plane Crashes During Test Flight In Western Washington
Several witnesses saw the plane collide with the ground and burst into flames.
KIRO 7 Investigates: Dozens in Washington could be paid thousands waiting in jail for treatment
SEATTLE — A KIRO 7 investigation discovered judges have ordered dozens of people to receive thousands of dollars in payments from the state for waiting in jail for mental health treatment, so they can participate in their own trials. They include Alexander Jay, accused of throwing a Seattle nurse...
q13fox.com
'Every resident deserves to feel safe'; Tacoma Mayor responds to recent spate of homicides
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards issued a statement in light of four fatal shootings in the city over the weekend, three of which occurred in a single day. Early Saturday morning, two men were shot near Division Ave and N. Yakima Dr—they were checked into the hospital where one man was later pronounced dead. Monday morning, two men were shot and killed on S Hosmer St. Then on Monday night, another man was shot and killed on East M St.
